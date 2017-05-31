Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions on day 1 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds
by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 6:58 am
24-31 May 2017
Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Luke O'Connell from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt from Great Britain is third.
The 79 competitors from eight nations shook off the dust from last night's opening ceremony for two challenging and tough races in winds from 10-22 knots with an unstable wind keeping the fleet on its toes all day.
Race 1 got away first time with the wind in a left phase with a rain cloud passing by, with the majority of the fleet tacking straight onto port with the wind at 15-18 knots. Craig led around the top mark with O'Connell chasing hard, but Craig had the speed and led at every mark for the win, while Hunt passed O'Connell to take second.
The black flag was out for Race 2 with no one over on the second attempt. It was the same three up the front with Craig again taking the lead from O'Connell, while Hunt came through later in the race to take third. At the times the wind went light and the right was favoured but on the final upwind the left came in again and strengthened to the windiest of the day at 20-23 knots.
Luckily it was a short sail through the warm, turquoise Caribbean waters to the shore, where cold beers, cold rum, and another rain shower awaited the happy fleet.
Craig summed up the day, "We had very shifty conditions. We were quite far inshore so the wind was shifting up to 50 degrees at times, which made it very tricky, and made the start line tricky because the bias was shifting from massive pin end to a little bit of starboard and the first beat was tricky with some of them ending up being one tack beats with the amount the wind was shifting, so not an easy day."
Chris Turner, also from Great Britain, is doing well at his first ever OK Dinghy event, sitting in sixth overall.
"I got off reasonably well, was a bit low at the first mark but I made gains today which was good. So very pleased with the day with a sixth and an eighth."
On the competition, "It's all very gentlemanly actually. Good tight racing."
Second overall, O'Connell, spoke of Craig's speed, "Good day, very shifty but lovely day. Nick seems rather rapid in every direction, so the Kiwi team is going to have a bit of work to do to run him down."
"Today was shifty, very shifty, but good close racing for everyone, and good fun."
Craig concluded, "Barbados is the best place I have ever sailed, warm water, fantastic winds, good waves and good shore side. We had a great opening ceremony last night where there seemed to be unlimited food, unlimited rum and unlimited beer so there were many happy faces."
The fun continues on Sunday with two more races from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.
Follow the action on:
The event website is 2017.okworlds.org
Results after Day 1: (top ten, 2 races)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|GBR 2195
|NICK CRAIG
|1
|1
|2
|2
|NZL 546
|LUKE O'CONNELL
|3
|2
|5
|3
|GBR 11
|JIM HUNT
|2
|3
|5
|4
|NZL 517
|PAUL RHODES
|5
|9
|14
|5
|POL 1
|TOMASZ GAJ
|8
|6
|14
|6
|GBR 2191
|CHRIS TURNER
|6
|8
|14
|7
|GER 803
|MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN
|7
|11
|18
|8
|NZL 566
|GREG WILCOX
|9
|10
|19
|9
|NZL 545
|STEVE McDOWELL
|4
|16
|20
|10
|NZL 551
|MARK PERROW
|20
|4
|24
|11
|AUS 749
|ROGER BLASSE
|10
|15
|25
|12
|GER 778
|SOENKE BEHRENS
|15
|13
|28
|13
|POL 14
|PAWEL PAWLACZYK
|24
|5
|29
|14
|AUS 754
|BRENT WILLIAMS
|11
|18
|29
|15
|DEN 3
|JORGEN SVENDSEN
|19
|14
|33
|16
|DEN 1402
|BO TEGLERS NIELSEN
|16
|17
|33
|17
|AUS 768
|MARK JACKSON
|27
|7
|34
|18
|NZL 536
|ERIC RONE
|13
|22
|35
|19
|NZL 498
|JONO CLOUGH
|17
|20
|37
|20
|NZL 523
|JOE POREBSKI
|14
|24
|38
|21
|GBR 10
|ROBERT DEAVES
|12
|29
|41
|22
|GER 5
|RALF TIETJE
|21
|21
|42
|23
|GBR 13
|ALEX SCOLES
|26
|19
|45
|24
|GER 775
|JOERG RADEMACHER
|22
|25
|47
|25
|DEN 22
|ASK ASKHOLM
|25
|23
|48
|26
|NZL 567
|CHRIS FENWICK
|18
|31
|49
|27
|GBR 2176
|KEITH BYERS
|30
|27
|57
|28
|NZL 531
|ADRIAN COULTHARD
|29
|30
|59
|29
|NZL 575
|MICHAEL WILDE
|33
|28
|61
|30
|DEN 1397
|HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN
|28
|34
|62
|31
|GER 11
|RAINER POSPIECH
|23
|40
|63
|32
|AUS 719
|GLENN WILLIAMS
|37
|26
|63
|33
|POL 19
|GRZEGORGZ SALAMON
|32
|33
|65
|34
|NZL 571
|ROB HENGST
|34
|36
|70
|35
|GER 7
|ANDREAS PICH
|35
|41
|76
|36
|DEN 1442
|PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN
|36
|42
|78
|37
|DEN 1335
|MOGENS JOHANSEN
|40
|39
|79
|38
|AUS 750
|PETER ROBINSON
|43
|37
|80
|39
|SWE 2791
|LENNART HANSSON
|38
|43
|81
|40
|NZL 563
|DAVID HOOGENBOOM
|50
|32
|82
|41
|GER 75
|DIRK DAME
|45
|38
|83
|42
|DEN 1481
|NILS TROLAND
|41
|45
|86
|43
|NZL 565
|SIMON PROBERT
|39
|48
|87
|44
|GER 772
|OLIVER GRONHOLZ
|ret
|12
|92
|45
|DEN 1407
|MALTE PEDERSEN
|42
|51
|93
|46
|GER 731
|THOMAS GLAS
|44
|49
|93
|47
|NZL 569
|PHIL COVENY
|31
|63
|94
|48
|GER 6
|FABIAN GRONHOLZ
|60
|35
|95
|49
|GBR 2163
|GAVIN WALDRON
|52
|44
|96
|50
|NZL 574
|PHILIP RZEPECKY
|46
|50
|96
|51
|GER 767
|JULIANE HOFMANN
|56
|47
|103
|52
|GER 757
|FALK HAGEMANN
|51
|55
|106
|53
|GER 22
|DIRK GERICKE
|48
|59
|107
|54
|AUS 767
|GLENN YATES
|49
|61
|110
|55
|NZL 568
|DEAN NEIL COLEMAN
|57
|53
|110
|56
|NZL 564
|SEFTON POWRIE
|59
|52
|111
|57
|FRA 1833
|FABIEN CAPEILLERES
|55
|56
|111
|58
|AUS 688
|DAVID HASELDINE
|54
|58
|112
|59
|GER 777
|NADINE TIETJE
|62
|54
|116
|60
|AUS 736
|GRANT WAKEFIELD
|61
|57
|118
|61
|AUS 725
|DAVID KETTERIDGE
|58
|64
|122
|62
|SWE 55
|ULF SAHLE
|63
|62
|125
|63
|DEN 1399
|CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT
|dsq
|46
|126
|64
|POL 40
|ROBERT SWIECKI
|69
|60
|129
|65
|AUS 706
|ERIK THOMPSON
|65
|68
|133
|66
|GER 678
|HEINZ RIDDER
|64
|70
|134
|67
|AUS 766
|ROBERT BUCHANAN
|66
|69
|135
|68
|AUS 738
|KEVIN KNOTT
|68
|67
|135
|69
|GER 697
|JOERG POSNY
|70
|66
|136
|70
|DEN 1458
|SOREN SIGURDSSON
|72
|65
|137
|71
|AUS 716
|DAVID SWALES
|67
|72
|139
|72
|NZL 550
|TONY BIERRE
|71
|71
|142
|73
|GBR 2058
|MARY REDDYHOFF
|74
|73
|147
|74
|GER 788
|JESSICA FINKE
|73
|75
|148
|75
|GBR 2116
|TIM O'LEARY
|75
|74
|149
|76
|GER 539
|ULRICH BORCHERS
|76
|76
|152
|77
|GER 8
|RONALD FOEST
|47
|ret
|160
|77
|GER 12
|STEFAN RASSAU
|53
|dnf
|160
|77
|GBR 2159
|RUSSELL WARD
|dns
|dns
|160
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!