Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions on day 1 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 6:58 am

Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Luke O'Connell from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt from Great Britain is third.

The 79 competitors from eight nations shook off the dust from last night's opening ceremony for two challenging and tough races in winds from 10-22 knots with an unstable wind keeping the fleet on its toes all day.

Race 1 got away first time with the wind in a left phase with a rain cloud passing by, with the majority of the fleet tacking straight onto port with the wind at 15-18 knots. Craig led around the top mark with O'Connell chasing hard, but Craig had the speed and led at every mark for the win, while Hunt passed O'Connell to take second.

The black flag was out for Race 2 with no one over on the second attempt. It was the same three up the front with Craig again taking the lead from O'Connell, while Hunt came through later in the race to take third. At the times the wind went light and the right was favoured but on the final upwind the left came in again and strengthened to the windiest of the day at 20-23 knots.

Luckily it was a short sail through the warm, turquoise Caribbean waters to the shore, where cold beers, cold rum, and another rain shower awaited the happy fleet.

Craig summed up the day, "We had very shifty conditions. We were quite far inshore so the wind was shifting up to 50 degrees at times, which made it very tricky, and made the start line tricky because the bias was shifting from massive pin end to a little bit of starboard and the first beat was tricky with some of them ending up being one tack beats with the amount the wind was shifting, so not an easy day."

Chris Turner, also from Great Britain, is doing well at his first ever OK Dinghy event, sitting in sixth overall.

"I got off reasonably well, was a bit low at the first mark but I made gains today which was good. So very pleased with the day with a sixth and an eighth."

On the competition, "It's all very gentlemanly actually. Good tight racing."

Second overall, O'Connell, spoke of Craig's speed, "Good day, very shifty but lovely day. Nick seems rather rapid in every direction, so the Kiwi team is going to have a bit of work to do to run him down."

"Today was shifty, very shifty, but good close racing for everyone, and good fun."

Craig concluded, "Barbados is the best place I have ever sailed, warm water, fantastic winds, good waves and good shore side. We had a great opening ceremony last night where there seemed to be unlimited food, unlimited rum and unlimited beer so there were many happy faces."

The fun continues on Sunday with two more races from 12.30. The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

Results after Day 1: (top ten, 2 races)

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 Pts 1 GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 2 2 NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 5 3 GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 5 4 NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 14 5 POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 14 6 GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 14 7 GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 18 8 NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 19 9 NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 20 10 NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 24 11 AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 25 12 GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 28 13 POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 24 5 29 14 AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 29 15 DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 33 16 DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 33 17 AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 34 18 NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 35 19 NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 37 20 NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 38 21 GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 41 22 GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 42 23 GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 45 24 GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 47 25 DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 48 26 NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 31 49 27 GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 57 28 NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 59 29 NZL 575 MICHAEL WILDE 33 28 61 30 DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED ‑ LARSEN 28 34 62 31 GER 11 RAINER POSPIECH 23 40 63 32 AUS 719 GLENN WILLIAMS 37 26 63 33 POL 19 GRZEGORGZ SALAMON 32 33 65 34 NZL 571 ROB HENGST 34 36 70 35 GER 7 ANDREAS PICH 35 41 76 36 DEN 1442 PETER HEIDE‑JORGENSEN 36 42 78 37 DEN 1335 MOGENS JOHANSEN 40 39 79 38 AUS 750 PETER ROBINSON 43 37 80 39 SWE 2791 LENNART HANSSON 38 43 81 40 NZL 563 DAVID HOOGENBOOM 50 32 82 41 GER 75 DIRK DAME 45 38 83 42 DEN 1481 NILS TROLAND 41 45 86 43 NZL 565 SIMON PROBERT 39 48 87 44 GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ ret 12 92 45 DEN 1407 MALTE PEDERSEN 42 51 93 46 GER 731 THOMAS GLAS 44 49 93 47 NZL 569 PHIL COVENY 31 63 94 48 GER 6 FABIAN GRONHOLZ 60 35 95 49 GBR 2163 GAVIN WALDRON 52 44 96 50 NZL 574 PHILIP RZEPECKY 46 50 96 51 GER 767 JULIANE HOFMANN 56 47 103 52 GER 757 FALK HAGEMANN 51 55 106 53 GER 22 DIRK GERICKE 48 59 107 54 AUS 767 GLENN YATES 49 61 110 55 NZL 568 DEAN NEIL COLEMAN 57 53 110 56 NZL 564 SEFTON POWRIE 59 52 111 57 FRA 1833 FABIEN CAPEILLERES 55 56 111 58 AUS 688 DAVID HASELDINE 54 58 112 59 GER 777 NADINE TIETJE 62 54 116 60 AUS 736 GRANT WAKEFIELD 61 57 118 61 AUS 725 DAVID KETTERIDGE 58 64 122 62 SWE 55 ULF SAHLE 63 62 125 63 DEN 1399 CHRISTOPHER JOE SCHUBERT dsq 46 126 64 POL 40 ROBERT SWIECKI 69 60 129 65 AUS 706 ERIK THOMPSON 65 68 133 66 GER 678 HEINZ RIDDER 64 70 134 67 AUS 766 ROBERT BUCHANAN 66 69 135 68 AUS 738 KEVIN KNOTT 68 67 135 69 GER 697 JOERG POSNY 70 66 136 70 DEN 1458 SOREN SIGURDSSON 72 65 137 71 AUS 716 DAVID SWALES 67 72 139 72 NZL 550 TONY BIERRE 71 71 142 73 GBR 2058 MARY REDDYHOFF 74 73 147 74 GER 788 JESSICA FINKE 73 75 148 75 GBR 2116 TIM O'LEARY 75 74 149 76 GER 539 ULRICH BORCHERS 76 76 152 77 GER 8 RONALD FOEST 47 ret 160 77 GER 12 STEFAN RASSAU 53 dnf 160 77 GBR 2159 RUSSELL WARD dns dns 160