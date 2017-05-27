A smashing start to the 35th America's Cup

by 35th America's Cup today at 12:38 am

Sir Ben Ainslie was forced to explain a highly dramatic collision in the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Having already seen some thrilling and action-packed racing in the first five of the six races that were run on day one, particularly from ORACLE TEAM USA who claimed back-to-back wins, the drama really unfolded in the final race of the day between Land Rover BAR and SoftBank Team Japan.

In what proved the biggest flashpoint of the afternoon, both teams were looking for the advantage going into the start box, before the two boats collided at speed, resulting in a penalty being given to Sir Ben Ainslie and the British team. Damage was sustained to both boats, with the Olympic legend's boat taking on water after the incident.

In scenes similar to the final week of practice racing, in which Land Rover BAR hit Emirates Team New Zealand, Ainslie again found himself having to defend his actions when questioned after racing.

"To be honest, to me it appeared six of one and half a dozen of the other," said the Land Rover BAR helmsman, whose team suffered defeat in their second race of the day having enjoyed a morale-boosting win over Artemis Racing earlier in the day in race four.

"The collision was obviously unfortunate but these things happen when you are racing these boats.

"You don't go out there intending to cause damage and so on that front it is was unfortunate to see both boats with damage.

"Unfortunately I'm not a boat builder so I'm not sure about the extent of the damage just yet, but no doubt both shore teams will be working incredibly hard to make sure we are both ready for tomorrow.

"However, for me it was fantastic just to see us competing and up to speed with all of the others. I believe we have silenced a lot of our doubters and I am just incredibly proud of all of our team."

Meanwhile, SoftBank Team Japan helmsman Dean Barker, whose team suffered defeat to Artemis Racing in their first race of the day, bounced back with victory in race six and was relieved that none of his team had sustained any injuries in the collision with Land Rover BAR.

"We were incredibly lucky that there were no injuries sustained by the guys," said the New Zealand native. "Maybe they were still in a bit of shock when we started racing but the way they regrouped and got back into things was fantastic.

"Ben has apologised. Clearly it was their mistake because they caused it but it doesn't stop the guys in the shore team having to have a big workload tonight to put things right.

"You know what is about to happen. You can see it coming in slow motion but there is nothing you can do to stop it.

"What would have been worse is if their boat came a little bit higher over our hull, that would have been really dangerous.

"Fortunately we were able to carry on with the race and limp our way home. The guys did brilliantly to regroup in reply to what happened and get on with the race.

"The first race against Artemis Racing was disappointing. We had good pace and obviously tried hard to keep ahead but ultimately we couldn't.

"However, what was pleasing was how we bounced back and got that victory in the final race." Meanwhile, it proved a highly positive day for the Defenders of the 'Auld Mug', ORACLE TEAM USA, who comfortably beat Groupama Team France in the opening race of the afternoon, before coming from behind to overcome Emirates Team New Zealand in what proved the highlight race of the day.

However, despite seeing ORACLE TEAM USA sit joint top of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers standings with three points, alongside Land Rover BAR, skipper Jimmy Spithill was left far from content as he refused to rest on his laurels ahead of day two tomorrow.

"The lads aren't happy tonight. We can definitely sharpen up a lot ahead of tomorrow," said the two-time America's Cup winner.

"Of course it is good to end the first day with two wins from two races but we have got to sharpen up on what we do out there.

"Consistency is the key in a competition like this and so there is a lot for us to improve on.

"However, as I said, it is pleasing that we managed to finish this first day of competition and come away with two race wins."

Another helmsman who was left with mixed feelings was Artemis Racing's Nathan Outteridge, having seen his side claim a victory against SoftBank Team Japan, before somewhat surprisingly losing out to Land Rover BAR in race 4.

"It proved a very tiring first day of racing," said Outteridge.

"Our first race we started slowly but you could see how hard we pushed to get back into the race and when the opportunity came, we took full advantage.

"The second race against Land Rover BAR, we just didn't get any opportunity to pass them. It was disappointing to lose the race but we will look at ourselves and see what we can do to improve.

"However to get that first win on the board is really important. We had some strong performances in practice racing and so it was great to be able to bring that forward to today and get a first point banked.

"It was also pleasing to win in in the manner in which we did. We kept chipping away, put pressure on SoftBank Team Japan, and then, to get something, that feeling was really good."

Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling was left satisfied with his team's showing on the first day, having also taken one win from the day, overcoming Groupama Team France, before losing out to ORACLE TEAM USA in their second race of the day.

"It is really great for us to have got a win on the board," said the youngest helmsman competing. "Having taken that win, we always knew it was going to be tough taking on ORACLE TEAM USA. We put up a strong challenge and matched them throughout the race but they just edged us in the end.

"Having lost it late on was a little frustrating but I'm really happy with our first day on the water.

"We're now excited to get back into action tomorrow and no doubt we'll be racing hard again." Meanwhile, it proved a difficult day for Groupama Team France, who suffered defeats in both their encounters, losing to both ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand.

However, having faced two of the highly-fancied teams on the first day, helmsman Franck Cammas is remaining hopeful of an improved showing from the French team in the days to come.

"Today to have our first two matches against teams like ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand was a hard way to start the America's Cup," said Cammas.

"We knew those teams were among the best teams but we wanted to be closer to them than we were in the end.

"We have to work hard and try and understand why we weren't fast today. We also need some big improvements in the maneuvers and so there is a lot to work on for us.

"We will try for sure to improve as quickly as possible. Every day is different and so we will see what tomorrow brings."

Day 1 Race Results:

Race 1: ORACLE TEAM USA beat Groupama Team France

Race 2: Artemis Racing beat SoftBank Team Japan

Race 3: Emirates Team New Zealand beat Groupama Team France

Race 4: Land Rover BAR beat Artemis Racing

Race 5: ORACLE TEAM USA beat Emirates Team New Zealand

Race 6: SoftBank Team Japan beat Land Rover BAR

The Ups, Downs and Bangs of America's Cup Racing (from Land Rover BAR)

The first day of racing at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers started with extraordinary drama as Land Rover BAR defied all the sceptics and the pundits that had written the team off. They beat the pre-regatta in-form boat, Sweden's Artemis Racing in the opening contest. It was a wire-to-wire victory for the British challenger, with the lead yo-yoing from ten to twenty seconds, but Land Rover BAR were never threatened after taking control at Mark One.

No sooner had the adrenaline ebbed, then the team were back into the fray with a race against SoftBank Japan. On the final line-up towards the start line, SoftBank Team Japan's skipper, Dean Barker moved into an overlapping position on the leeward side of Land Rover BAR, a move that resulted in a dramatic clash as the two boats came together, the hull of Land Rover BAR being punctured by the pedestal on the Japanese team.

The penalty went against Land Rover BAR, who continued racing nursing the damaged boat around the course, with SoftBank Team Japan taking the win. The foiling conditions helped keep Land Rover BAR afloat, at the end of the race the team foiled into Bermuda's Historic Dockyard to a waiting crane, with the whole team furiously bailing to keep R1 afloat.

A long night now awaits the shore team to try and fix the damage and get back onto the race course for the second day of racing in the Qualifying round of the 35th America's Cup.

At the end of the first day's racing, Land Rover BAR are joint leaders with Oracle Team USA on three points, with Artemis Racing, Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team Japan all on one point.

Thoughts on the racing:

Ben Ainslie, Skipper and Team Principal: "The boat is pretty badly damaged, with a sizeable hole in the port hull. It was a great effort by the team to get the boat around the course in the state that it was in. We were better off foiling with the hull out of the water, and we tried to keep the boat on the foils right into the harbour.

"We were lucky we did, by the time we got to the dock she was on her way down. It was all hands to the pumps and bailing. It's been about 30 years since I was bailing out Optimist dinghies, and it wasn't something I was expecting to do.

"The collision was unfortunate, we had a sideways slip just as Dean came in and got the leeward overlap. No one wants that, certainly in our position as we picked up a penalty and the damage. Thankfully, the most important thing is that no one got hurt.

"It's now down to the shore team to work their magic and fix the damage and try to get us back out for racing tomorrow. They are great guys, they've got us through some pretty rough patches in the past and hopefully they can do it again.

"With regards to the rest of the day, we had a fantastic race against Artemis Racing. Going into this competition, I think a lot of seasoned observers had written us off, saying that we didn't have a chance. We came out today when it counts and beat a really, really good team. So I can be proud of our team, and where we have come from and the potential we have to move forwards, this is hugely positive for the team."

Richy O'Farrell, Shore Team Lead: "We had a coming together with Japan in the pre-start, it looks like we had a bit of a side-slip and landed on top of them. So they punctured our hull from underneath, and we have done quite a lot of damage to the hull. Over the next hour or so we'll make a plan as to what we are going to do to fix it, and see how long it is going to take us. It's quite a lot of damage. A long night ahead, I'd say."

Two wins make ORACLE TEAM USA form team on day one (from ORACLE TEAM USA)

ORACLE TEAM USA was the only team to earn two wins from two starts on day one of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

On a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon skipper Jimmy Spithill as his team took a convincing win off Groupama Team France in the opener, before making a dramatic pass in the second race to beat Emirates Team New Zealand by just 6-seconds.

"I think the best thing about today was we took two wins," Spithill said. "Clearly, we still have some things to work on, but it was a good way to start the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers."

The American defender led off the starting line in both races, but that was where the similarity ended.

Against the French team, ORACLE TEAM USA extended all the way around the race course to win by over two minutes.

Against Emirates Team New Zealand, an early lead of 5-seconds quickly evaporated on the first upwind when the Kiwis made a better tack to overhaul ORACLE TEAM USA.

Then, on the second upwind leg, ORACLE TEAM USA were able to earn a split at the bottom gate and close the gap.

Both boats approached the top gate nearly bow to bow. But with ORACLE TEAM USA holding the inside lane, Spithill was able to force his opponent up into the wind. An appeal for a penalty went unheeded, but the move allowed Spithill and crew to turn downwind first and take the lead.

"That's something that with coach Philippe Presti and Tom Slingsby and Andrew Campbell, that we've spent a lot of time understanding those situations so we can exploit those opportunities when we get them," Spithill said.

The two wins didn't come easily. There was a lot of sweat generated from the front of the boat where the four grinders powered the systems that allow for smooth maneuvering.

"The boys worked very, very hard today," Spithill said. "It was a physical day. A couple of big races. But we're in good shape for tomorrow."

The two wins vault ORACLE TEAM USA into a tie on points for the lead in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, which is a double round-robin format. That means ten races for each team.

Racing gets underway for Emirates Team New Zealand (from Emirates Team New Zealand)

Emirates Team New Zealand kicked off their 35th America's Cup campaign with a convincing win over Groupama Team France on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

It was the first race for the new look kiwi team racing on sailings greatest stage, and managed to beat the French team with the composure expected of America's Cup veterans.

Skipper Glenn Ashby was the only crew left onboard from San Francisco, for the rest of the crew it is their first America's Cup campaign and test of real America's Cup action.

Helmsman Peter Burling had the race under control from the pre start entering on starboard and waiting for his chance to pounce coming up under the french with 35 secs to go forcing them to tack away putting Emirates Team New Zealand in the box seat for the start leading the French off the start line and racing away towards the first mark at over 40 knots.

Emirates Team New Zealand extended all of the way around the race course eventually crossing the finish line 2 minutes 33 seconds over the french team.

"Great to get the first race under the belt, I'm sure all the guys having their first one are happy to put it to bed." said skipper Glenn Ashby with an air of relief to have got the first point on the board in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.

"We haven't done a huge amount of yachting these last couple of weeks, or racing against other boats so its definitely a learning experience every time we go out there and our learning curve is going to be pretty steep."

The second race of the day, was the most anticipated match and a rematch of the 34th America's Cup final: Emirates Team New Zealand against Oracle Team USA.

Oracle Team USA were late entering while Emirates Team New Zealand sailed right down to the pin end the lay line hitting the start gun slightly down speed up allowing Oracle Team USA to get their nose ahead rounding the first mark.

Oracle Team USA lead into mark 2 with Peter Burling rounding right on the transom of the American boat, sailing towards the right hand lay line on the hip of Oracle eventually tacking away causing enough of a split to hook onto a wind shift on the right hand side and eventually cross ahead and take the lead on port tack and rounding the third mark 20 seconds ahead of Oracle Team USA.

Oracle Team USA rounded the forth mark precisely 20 seconds behind again, both teams pushing their boats in scenes reminiscent of San Francisco 4 years ago.

In a reversal of the first upwind leg Oracle Team USA made huge gains on a wind shift after splitting with the kiwis to merge at the top mark with a protest from Oracle team USA, which was disallowed by the umpires but allowed them to round just ahead of the kiwis, and pulling away downwind but only rounding 3 seconds ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand at the bottom mark.

It was eventually enough to take the point from the kiwis by only 6 seconds across the line, but a race which the rookie team can take great heart from.

"It was a great battle in the last race, to go up against Oracle in the second race, it is who you are going to have to beat if we are to win this thing." said Helmsman Peter Burling "We are happy with how we checked in, the boat was going fast our manoeuvres were going well, but we missed a few shifts up that last beat and probably made the wrong call at the top mark to let them slip through. But we feel we are right in the mix and we have plenty left in the tank from here."

Emirates Team New Zealand is scheduled to race Softbank Team Japan (race 9) and Land Rover BAR (race 11) tomorrow.

SoftBank Team Japan draws even despite collision (from SoftBank Team Japan)

SoftBank Team Japan opened the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda today with one win and one loss despite a hairy pre-start collision with Land Rover BAR.

With 25 seconds to go on the start clock, SoftBank Team Japan Skipper Dean Barker took advantage of a wind shift that slowed the British team and accelerated the Japanese boat to over 39 knots to gain an overlap and hook the Brits into a penalty.

However, as Land Rover BAR Skipper Ben Ainslie attempted to stay clear, his yacht slipped on its foils causing the Brit's leeward hull to violently drop down into the Japanese cockpit.

Fortunately, no sailors were injured in the collision though both boats sustained damage.

"Obviously it was a bit of a 'love tap' as Ben calls it in the start of the second race", said SoftBank Team Japan Skipper Dean Barker making reference to the Brit's earlier collision with Emirates Team New Zealand.

"It was a little bit of a hairy moment seeing their leeward hull landing on our boat. Both boats have damage, it hit all the guys but doesn't seem anyone is too badly injured. The nature of the racing is it's getting closer and harder and it's all part of the game. Ben wasn't intending to hit us.

"We saw an ugly big black hull coming towards the side of the boat. One of our grinder pedestal handles went through the side of their boat. There was a bit of damage to us but we can sort it for tomorrow."

The team went on to claim the win after the resulting penalty on Land Rover BAR.

If the collision wasn't excitement enough to end the day, SoftBank Team Japan's first race against Artemis Racing was a nail-bitter when despite the team's strong lead in the first four legs, a tactical error on the final upwind beat gave the Swedes a passing lane they took full advantage of.

"The race against Artemis, we felt that we sailed a pretty good race other than the second upwind. We gave them an opportunity, which they took. They sailed a very good race", said Barker.

With the majority of teams finishing with an even scorecard, the stage is set for an incredibly competitive competition, one in which there is no clear favourite after the first day of racing.

"We're satisfied with the day", said Barker. "We would've liked to have had two wins but you've got to sail well all around the course."

