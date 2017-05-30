UK International Moth National Championship at Paignton - Day 1

by Mark Jardine today at 9:29 pm

Fletcher rockets to lead in Paignton

A big day in Paignton as the 50 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship took to the water for an intense four race day. With the defending champion Robert Greenhalgh unable to take part due to Volvo Ocean Race commitments, and Chris Rashley no longer in the fleet, the title is up for grabs between sailors who have been close to winning the nationals title on previous occasions.

With the wind in the west, Torbay saw thankfully flatter water than had been seen over the last couple of days, but the shifty and gusty 15-20 knot wind tested the helms, especially at the windward mark close to Goodrington beach.

Throughout the day, the form sailor was Rio 2016 Olympian Dylan Fletcher. After a poor first race, caused by hitting the anchor line on the spreader mark, he went on to dominate the next three races, including a massive win in race 3 where he crossed the finish line as the next boat had just rounded the final windward mark.

"We didn't really know what to expect - I haven't sailed in Torbay since 2005 in a 29er. We had 15 to 25 knot winds with 30 to 40 degree shifts which made it pretty tricky racing, but it was good fun, everyone got into it, and it was a really enjoyable day out there", said Dylan after the racing.

On his speed around the racecourse in his Rocket Moth Dylan said, "The boat's on top form. I haven't done much to it since Bermuda but I seem to be getting more and more comfortable and it's going faster and faster. I'm using a Lennon A4M sail and CST boom and it's all working really nicely together and marrying up - happy days! It's just disappointing that I can't make the worlds this year."

On the competition he thought David Hivey was the next quickest on the water. He also thought Ben Paton was quick, but teething troubles with control systems on his new Moth curtailed his day on the water.

On completing four races in the day Dylan said, "It was really good forward-thinking to get four races in today and everyone wants to be foiling. Hopefully the forecast breeze for Sunday will be better than we think and we can get some racing in, but it was cracking racing and a good effort by the race officer and his team."

Full results after day one to follow...

