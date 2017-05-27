Thrilling, terrifying racing on the first day of the 35th America's Cup

by Mark Jardine today at 9:02 pm

The highly anticipated first day of racing at the 35th America's Cup didn't disappoint. Actually it did the opposite: thrilling races, upsets, action, a collision and excitement were all on show. The TV footage was spectacular with exceptionally clear graphics and quality footage. If didn't watch the first day, then somehow get yourself access to BT Sport for the next races.

The first race between the holders ORACLE TEAM USA and Groupama Team France finished as expected. The defenders were simply too fast and too smooth for the French and went on to win by 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

The second race was between two of the heavyweight teams. SoftBank Team Japan led Artemis Racing off the start and match raced to keep their lead for a lap. The second upwind leg saw a slow tack for SoftBank Team Japan, dropping off the foils and allowing Artemis Racing back into the game. Dean Barker was forced to tack off, handing the lead to Artemis Racing, with Iain Percy's team going on to win by 13 seconds. At no point in the race was the lead more than 17 seconds, showing that one mistake can, and did, lose a race.

The French on Groupama Team France had no time to lick their wounds, and experienced the superb speed and crew work of Emirates Team New Zealand first-hand. From the off the cycle-powered Kiwis pulled away at 40 knots to take a massive lead, converting it into a 2 minute and 33 second win. A chastening first two races for Franck Cammas and his team, but Rio 2016 Olympic Gold Medallist Peter Burling and his team really set down a marker.

Next up was a biggie... Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR versus Iain Percy's Artemis Racing. Much has been said about the British team's lack of pace, but off the line they were up to 40 knots in no time. Had they been holding something back during practice racing? At Gate 2 the teams split and then converged after tacking at the sides of the course. Land Rover BAR crossed Artemis Racing with an 80 metre advantage. At Gate 3 the Brits had extended their lead to 15 seconds, both teams showing impeccable crew work and foiling throughout. Another lap on and the lead grew by 2 seconds going into the final run. Artemis sailed a scorcher on the final run to narrow the gap to 3 seconds, but Land Rover BAR held on to win the race by 11 seconds. So much for the slow British boat... it looks like Ben's team are better placed to #BringTheCupHome than we thought!

Tactician Giles Scott said after the race, "I know this comes as a surprise to a lot of people, but it doesn't to us in the team. Everyone's been busting a gut and it's great to show it on the water."

Next up saw the two teams who contested the 2013 America's Cup match: ORACLE TEAM USA against Emirates Team New Zealand. From the start this was tight, with the USA team just leading the Kiwis. Upwind the New Zealand team took a couple of better wind shifts and utilised their superb boat handling to take the lead. Downwind saw Emirates Team New Zealand extend their lead to 19 seconds. The next upwind leg saw ORACLE TEAM USA come right back into the game, gaining an overlap at the top mark, luffing them and then taking the lead. Downwind the Americans held their lead, with both teams taking the final reach into the finish at 40 knots. ORACLE TEAM USA went on to beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 6 seconds - a fascinating battle and the race of the day.

The final race of the day saw the first collision of the 2017 America's Cup when SoftBank Team Japan luffed Land Rover BAR, leading to a penalty for the British team. The leeward hull of the British boat rode up high onto the windward hull of the Japanese boat, thankfully not hitting the crew. A frightening moment to say the least, and damage to the hull of Land Rover BAR and probably to SoftBank Team Japan as well. The shore teams will be busy tonight...

Big collision between Land Rover BAR and SoftBank Team Japan 2 x shore crews will be working all night tonight. #ThereIsNoSecond Posted by America's Cup on Saturday, 27 May 2017

Once the dust had settled, SoftBank Team Japan lead by around 100 metres upwind and then extended to around 250 metres. The atmosphere was subdued after the collision and shards of carbon could be seen trailing off one of Land Rover BAR's hulls. The British team dramatically slowed in the second half of the race, with water pouring from the damaged hull. SoftBank Team Japan went on to win by 48 seconds.

This was a day that had everything. Definitely a game of two halves for Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR with the upset win over Artemis Racing and then the collision and loss to Dean Barker's SoftBank Team Japan. After Ben's collision in practice with Emirates Team New Zealand it's going to be important for the team to keep their racing as clean as possible moving forwards, but great encouragement can be taken from the speed they are now showing, which wasn't evident in practice racing.

