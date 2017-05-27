Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Dinghy Wetsuits
Product Feature
Sandiline Drysuit Pro II
Sandiline Drysuit Pro II
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Thrilling, terrifying racing on the first day of the 35th America's Cup

by Mark Jardine today at 9:02 pm 27 May 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA versus Groupama Team France in the opening 35th America's Cup match © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget

The highly anticipated first day of racing at the 35th America's Cup didn't disappoint. Actually it did the opposite: thrilling races, upsets, action, a collision and excitement were all on show. The TV footage was spectacular with exceptionally clear graphics and quality footage. If didn't watch the first day, then somehow get yourself access to BT Sport for the next races.

The first race between the holders ORACLE TEAM USA and Groupama Team France finished as expected. The defenders were simply too fast and too smooth for the French and went on to win by 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

The second race was between two of the heavyweight teams. SoftBank Team Japan led Artemis Racing off the start and match raced to keep their lead for a lap. The second upwind leg saw a slow tack for SoftBank Team Japan, dropping off the foils and allowing Artemis Racing back into the game. Dean Barker was forced to tack off, handing the lead to Artemis Racing, with Iain Percy's team going on to win by 13 seconds. At no point in the race was the lead more than 17 seconds, showing that one mistake can, and did, lose a race.

SoftBank Team Japan beat Artemis Racing on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto
SoftBank Team Japan beat Artemis Racing on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto

The French on Groupama Team France had no time to lick their wounds, and experienced the superb speed and crew work of Emirates Team New Zealand first-hand. From the off the cycle-powered Kiwis pulled away at 40 knots to take a massive lead, converting it into a 2 minute and 33 second win. A chastening first two races for Franck Cammas and his team, but Rio 2016 Olympic Gold Medallist Peter Burling and his team really set down a marker.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Groupama Team France on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto
Emirates Team New Zealand beat Groupama Team France on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto

Next up was a biggie... Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR versus Iain Percy's Artemis Racing. Much has been said about the British team's lack of pace, but off the line they were up to 40 knots in no time. Had they been holding something back during practice racing? At Gate 2 the teams split and then converged after tacking at the sides of the course. Land Rover BAR crossed Artemis Racing with an 80 metre advantage. At Gate 3 the Brits had extended their lead to 15 seconds, both teams showing impeccable crew work and foiling throughout. Another lap on and the lead grew by 2 seconds going into the final run. Artemis sailed a scorcher on the final run to narrow the gap to 3 seconds, but Land Rover BAR held on to win the race by 11 seconds. So much for the slow British boat... it looks like Ben's team are better placed to #BringTheCupHome than we thought!

Tactician Giles Scott said after the race, "I know this comes as a surprise to a lot of people, but it doesn't to us in the team. Everyone's been busting a gut and it's great to show it on the water."

Land Rover BAR beat Artemis Racing on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto
Land Rover BAR beat Artemis Racing on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto

Next up saw the two teams who contested the 2013 America's Cup match: ORACLE TEAM USA against Emirates Team New Zealand. From the start this was tight, with the USA team just leading the Kiwis. Upwind the New Zealand team took a couple of better wind shifts and utilised their superb boat handling to take the lead. Downwind saw Emirates Team New Zealand extend their lead to 19 seconds. The next upwind leg saw ORACLE TEAM USA come right back into the game, gaining an overlap at the top mark, luffing them and then taking the lead. Downwind the Americans held their lead, with both teams taking the final reach into the finish at 40 knots. ORACLE TEAM USA went on to beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 6 seconds - a fascinating battle and the race of the day.

ORACLE TEAM USA beat Emirates Team New Zealand on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
ORACLE TEAM USA beat Emirates Team New Zealand on the opening day of the 35th America's Cup - photo © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget

The final race of the day saw the first collision of the 2017 America's Cup when SoftBank Team Japan luffed Land Rover BAR, leading to a penalty for the British team. The leeward hull of the British boat rode up high onto the windward hull of the Japanese boat, thankfully not hitting the crew. A frightening moment to say the least, and damage to the hull of Land Rover BAR and probably to SoftBank Team Japan as well. The shore teams will be busy tonight...

Big collision between Land Rover BAR and SoftBank Team Japan 2 x shore crews will be working all night tonight. #ThereIsNoSecond

Posted by America's Cup on Saturday, 27 May 2017

Once the dust had settled, SoftBank Team Japan lead by around 100 metres upwind and then extended to around 250 metres. The atmosphere was subdued after the collision and shards of carbon could be seen trailing off one of Land Rover BAR's hulls. The British team dramatically slowed in the second half of the race, with water pouring from the damaged hull. SoftBank Team Japan went on to win by 48 seconds.

This was a day that had everything. Definitely a game of two halves for Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR with the upset win over Artemis Racing and then the collision and loss to Dean Barker's SoftBank Team Japan. After Ben's collision in practice with Emirates Team New Zealand it's going to be important for the team to keep their racing as clean as possible moving forwards, but great encouragement can be taken from the speed they are now showing, which wasn't evident in practice racing.

www.americascup.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Win a Tour of the Land Rover BAR base
And meet the team! The America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, not to mention one of the most prestigious. A lot is riding on the Land Rover BAR team this summer as they race to #BRINGTHECUPHOME, but how many times has Britain won the event in the past? Posted today at 12:00 pm WIN America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro
In Crewsaver's Lifejacket Competition Crewsaver has recently been announced as the Official Safety Provider of the 35th America's Cup, to celebrate they have teamed up to offer you the chance to win one of four America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro lifejackets. Posted today at 9:47 am Adventures of a Sailor Girl in Bermuda!
Racing set to start today Wow! Who would have thought that we would have to wait even longer for the start of the America's Cup events when arriving here this week! I wonder who bet on a late start for all of the teams? Posted today at 9:36 am Opening Press Conference
Of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda The six helmsmen, Jimmy Spithill, Dean Barker, Sir Ben Ainslie, Nathan Outteridge, Peter Burling and Franck Cammas look ahead to the battle for 35th America's Cup. Posted on 26 May America's Cup Opening Day postponed
Strong winds in Bermuda on Friday The ACEA and ACRM have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda have meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup have had to be postponed. Posted on 26 May New trophy presented
For Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, taking place from Sunday June 4th to Monday June 12th 2017 in Bermuda. Posted on 25 May Opening Day Weather Forecast
For the 35th America's Cup The America's Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 24 May Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR
World leading leisure marine rope and rigging British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy Posted on 24 May Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie
Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. Posted on 24 May 35th America's Cup starts Friday
Our thoughts ahead of the racing The 35th America's Cup starts on Friday with the first races in Round Robin 1 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Practice racing has revealed a lot about the teams and where they are in preparation for the event itself. Posted on 23 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy