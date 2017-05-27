Please select your home edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N

WIN America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro lifejackets up for grabs!

by Hannah Burywood, Crewsaver today at 9:47 am 27 May 2017
WIN one of four limited edition America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro lifejackets © Crewsaver

Crewsaver has recently been announced as the Official Safety Provider of the 35th America's Cup, to celebrate they have teamed up to offer you the chance to win one of four America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro lifejackets.

These are in fact the only four of these lifejackets ever made, making this a real limited addition product.

To be in with a chance of winning this exciting prize please visit the Crewsaver website here!

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
