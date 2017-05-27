Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Short Sleeve ZhikDry Polo
Zhik Men's Short Sleeve ZhikDry Polo

Adventures of a Sailor Girl in Bermuda!

by Nic Douglass today at 9:36 am 27 May 2017

Wow! Who would have thought that we would have to wait even longer for the start of the America's Cup events when arriving here this week! I wonder who bet on a late start for all of the teams, when racing was officially postponed on the evening of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifier Series here on Thursday!

Regardless, it was absolutely ripping on the Sound on Friday, so a good call by Iain Murray, and I personally appreciated the additional day to recover travelling half way around the World.

Check out a few updates below from on the ground, checking out the Super Yachts and running through the preview of what we can expect here in Bermuda, and keeping you all up to date direct from the Village.

For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to "Adventures Weekly", and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.

AC35 Update: 27 May 2017Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl on Friday, 26 May 2017

Leaving Club ACPosted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl on Thursday, 25 May 2017
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Win a Tour of the Land Rover BAR base
And meet the team! The America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, not to mention one of the most prestigious. A lot is riding on the Land Rover BAR team this summer as they race to #BRINGTHECUPHOME, but how many times has Britain won the event in the past? Posted today at 12:00 pm WIN America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro
In Crewsaver's Lifejacket Competition Crewsaver has recently been announced as the Official Safety Provider of the 35th America's Cup, to celebrate they have teamed up to offer you the chance to win one of four America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro lifejackets. Posted today at 9:47 am Opening Press Conference
Of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda The six helmsmen, Jimmy Spithill, Dean Barker, Sir Ben Ainslie, Nathan Outteridge, Peter Burling and Franck Cammas look ahead to the battle for 35th America's Cup. Posted on 26 May America's Cup Opening Day postponed
Strong winds in Bermuda on Friday The ACEA and ACRM have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda have meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup have had to be postponed. Posted on 26 May New trophy presented
For Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, taking place from Sunday June 4th to Monday June 12th 2017 in Bermuda. Posted on 25 May Opening Day Weather Forecast
For the 35th America's Cup The America's Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 24 May Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR
World leading leisure marine rope and rigging British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy Posted on 24 May Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie
Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. Posted on 24 May 35th America's Cup starts Friday
Our thoughts ahead of the racing The 35th America's Cup starts on Friday with the first races in Round Robin 1 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Practice racing has revealed a lot about the teams and where they are in preparation for the event itself. Posted on 23 May Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing
Superb video ahead of the 35th America's Cup Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever. Posted on 23 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy