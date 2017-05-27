Adventures of a Sailor Girl in Bermuda!

by Nic Douglass today at 9:36 am

Wow! Who would have thought that we would have to wait even longer for the start of the America's Cup events when arriving here this week! I wonder who bet on a late start for all of the teams, when racing was officially postponed on the evening of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifier Series here on Thursday!

Regardless, it was absolutely ripping on the Sound on Friday, so a good call by Iain Murray, and I personally appreciated the additional day to recover travelling half way around the World.

Check out a few updates below from on the ground, checking out the Super Yachts and running through the preview of what we can expect here in Bermuda, and keeping you all up to date direct from the Village.

