Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Sailwave - Free Sailing Scoring Software
Sailwave - Free Sailing Scoring Software

Glasgow's great welcome for Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew

by Natasha Elliott today at 9:31 am 27 May 2017
Leg one crew of Round Britain 2017 with Dame Ellen MacArthur and Pudsey © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

On May 20, a bright blue 44ft yacht, Moonspray, surrounded by a flotilla of local boats, sailed out of Largs Yacht Haven for the start of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017.

Over the course of the summer the Round Britain 2017 voyage will involve over 100 young people in recovery from cancer in this national relay visiting over 60 towns and cities – with Glasgow being the crew's first main stop.

The initial crew, six of whom have sailed with the Trust as young people in recovery from cancer, arrived in the centre of Glasgow on Wednesday. Ideally positioned on Glasgow City Council's Plantation Pontoon at Pacific Quay the boat had a perfect berth in the shelter of BBC Scotland and the Glasgow Science Centre and over two days, whilst enjoying Glasgow's warm welcome, the crew took the chance to explain more about the support the Trust provide.

One of the crew, Krissi (21), said; "As a young person, the fact that you get the opportunity to be in a situation with people who are like you and have had the same or similar experience to you is just an amazing thing. Because you get put back into school where everyone just views you as the 'ill' one, that just becomes your personality. When sailing with the Trust, where actually everyone was ill, you get to understand who you are as a person and grow so much."

A highlight for many of the crew came with the arrival of a special guest. Having been supported since 2012 by BBC Children in Need, the Trust had the pleasure of welcoming Pudsey on board as an honourary crew member.

Also climbing on board to learn more about the support available were young people still undergoing treatment for cancer from the Royal Hospital of Sick Children (Glasgow). Some of these young people already have their places booked to go on trips from the Trust's northern base in Largs later this year. For others, it provided an opportunity to learn more about the support provided by the Trust and speak to some of the crew to hear directly how the charity has helped them to grow in confidence.

The charity's founding patron, Dame Ellen MacArthur also joined the crew for a day in Glasgow: "The Trust aims to rebuild young people's confidence through positive, shared experiences. For every young person the Trust currently support, there are nine we cannot, yet. As well as providing a phenomenal adventure for the 100 young people directly involved, we hope that by explaining what we do in more towns and cities across the UK, we can help more young people in recovery from cancer in the future."

With a crew changeover on Friday May 26, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 team will now make their way back down the Clyde to Tarbert where they will moor up alongside competitors in the Scottish Sailing Series before continuing to Oban.

Tom (24), who has been sailing with the Trust since his treatment with cancer and is part of the support crew for the full voyage, said: "It's been an amazing start to the voyage; the welcomes and support we've had here in Glasgow and the various ports along the way has just been brilliant - thank you to everyone who has been a part of our adventure this far."

From Oban, Round Britain 2017 will continue on through the Caledonian Canal to Inverness and down to Edinburgh by late June. The voyage will return to the Trust's northern base of Largs, Ayrshire for the finish on Saturday 23 September.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment. You can follow the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 by visiting www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org/round-britain-2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain
Young people in recovery from cancer set sail After months in the planning, today marked the start of an exciting national project in Largs, Scotland; the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017. This 2,400 mile voyage will see over 100 young people take part in a national sailing relay. Posted on 20 May National relay on 2,400 mile sail
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Today marks the start of an ambitious, national relay involving 100 young people in recovery from cancer from all over the UK. Posted on 20 May Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust celebrate
New yacht unveiled thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery Today, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national organisation that supports young people in recovery from cancer, celebrated the unveiling of a new Beneteau Oceanis 45 yacht, thanks to the generous support from players of People's Postcode Lottery. Posted on 3 Apr Dame Ellen MacArthur announces new project
Round Britain 2017 for young people in recovery from cancer Today, Dame Ellen MacArthur will be announcing a very special project that will see 100 young people in recovery from cancer taking part in an extraordinary challenge - sailing around Britain in a national relay. Posted on 10 Jan 2016 delivers success
For the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is celebrating another successful year with the charity working with record numbers of young people in recovery from cancer partnered with several exciting announcements set to deliver continued growth in 2017. Posted on 3 Jan New Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust yacht
Reaching out to more young people in recovery from cancer The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is proud to announce that thanks to generous support from Players of People's Postcode Lottery, Ancasta and Beneteau, it is set to receive a highly-specialised yacht to further improve the experience for young people. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust receive the keys
To a specially adapted yacht The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust have proudly been handed ownership of their highly anticipated new yacht, which will enable them to better support young people from the North of England and Scotland particularly those with mobility issues. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 An exceptionally high tea at the BT Tower
To help young people in recovery from Cancer The iconic BT Tower London will once again play host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's High Tea fundraising event, a rare chance for the public to visit this most famous landmark of the London skyline. Posted on 23 Jan 2016 Helping more people than ever in 2016
At The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust plans to help over 650 young people in recovery from cancer in 2016 – almost 250 more than 2015. Posted on 9 Jan 2016 Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust granted £25,000
'Impact Award' from People's Postcode Lottery The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to confirm that players of People's Postcode Lottery have awarded an extra £1.575 million to long-term supported charities. The Trust will receive a £25,000 award from the charity lottery. Posted on 18 Nov 2015

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy