Racing moving into finals stage at the Dutch Youth Regatta

by Fettje Osinga today at 6:48 am

The first two qualifying days are done and dusted at the 16th edition of the Dutch Youth Regatta. The qualifying races have been sailed and the event will continue into the finals on Saturday. 9 classes are competing in this event with over 800 youth sailors from 25 countries. Except for the classes with only Dutch competitors, there is not a single 'clean sweep' in the current standings.

Thursday: one from the book

Soon after the official opening a nice breeze kicks in at the IJsselmeer at Workum. All the scheduled races can be completed in stunning sailing conditions: sun and a moderate wind. The top has been decided and new this year at the Dutch Youth Regatta is that the top 3 will wear the coloured bibs the upcoming days so everyone will know who's the one to beat!

Friday: the waiting game

The weather looks promising again but the downside of this beautiful weather is that it will affect the wind. The sailors do head out on schedule, but after some waiting they're being sent back in. But it's worthwhile waiting as after a few hours postponement the sailors are launching again to complete their qualifier races.

Saturday the racing will continue with the finals (in gold/silver/bronze fleet etc). On Sunday the Open Dutch Champions will be crowned and several countries will be one step closer to their qualification towards the big championships this year.

Videos can be found here.

Current Standings:

Optimist Benjamin (after 5 races)

1. Lenny Hofman (NED)

2. Tristan Tol (CRO)

3. Marko Gomercic (GER)

Optimist (after 5 races)

1. Richard Schultheis (MLT)

2. Peter Foley (USA)

3. Edo Fike (CRO)

Laser Radial (after 6 races)

1. Junrui Lu (SGP)

2. Olin Houtman (NED)

3. Piet Hein Kraan (NED)

Laser 4.7 (after 6 races)

1. Félix Baudet (SUI)

2. Laila van der Meer (NED)

3. Teun in der Maur (NED)

Splash Blue (after 5 races)

1. Aaron van Dok

2. Paulien Thalen

3. Max Warner

RS Feva (after 6 races)

1. Gijs Dutilh & Ocker Stoop

2. Joris Nankman & Arthur Nankman

3. Liselotte Beemster & Rick van de Luur

Cadet (after 5 races)

1. Ted Huuskes & Sjuul Huuskes (NED)

2. Victor de Ripainsel & Kobe Stroobandt (BEL)

3. Emile Mariën & Maxime Bastens (BEL)

29er (after 8 races)

1. Théo Revil & Gautier Guevel (FRA)

2. Natacha Violet Saouma-Pedersen & Jens-Philip Dehn- Toftehøj (DEN)

3. Lars Postma & Pim Schep (NED)

Nacra 15 (after 8 races)

1. Max Wallenberg & Amandag Björk-Anastassov (SUI)

2. Silas Mühle & Romy Mackenbrock (GER)

3. Bjarne Bouwer & Eliott Savelon (NED)

Full results can be found here.