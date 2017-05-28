Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Product Feature
Rooster Polilite Mainsheet
Rooster Polilite Mainsheet

Racing moving into finals stage at the Dutch Youth Regatta

by Fettje Osinga today at 6:48 am 25-28 May 2017

The first two qualifying days are done and dusted at the 16th edition of the Dutch Youth Regatta. The qualifying races have been sailed and the event will continue into the finals on Saturday. 9 classes are competing in this event with over 800 youth sailors from 25 countries. Except for the classes with only Dutch competitors, there is not a single 'clean sweep' in the current standings.

Thursday: one from the book

Soon after the official opening a nice breeze kicks in at the IJsselmeer at Workum. All the scheduled races can be completed in stunning sailing conditions: sun and a moderate wind. The top has been decided and new this year at the Dutch Youth Regatta is that the top 3 will wear the coloured bibs the upcoming days so everyone will know who's the one to beat!

Friday: the waiting game

The weather looks promising again but the downside of this beautiful weather is that it will affect the wind. The sailors do head out on schedule, but after some waiting they're being sent back in. But it's worthwhile waiting as after a few hours postponement the sailors are launching again to complete their qualifier races.

Saturday the racing will continue with the finals (in gold/silver/bronze fleet etc). On Sunday the Open Dutch Champions will be crowned and several countries will be one step closer to their qualification towards the big championships this year.

Videos can be found here.

Current Standings:

Optimist Benjamin (after 5 races)
1. Lenny Hofman (NED)
2. Tristan Tol (CRO)
3. Marko Gomercic (GER)

Optimist (after 5 races)
1. Richard Schultheis (MLT)
2. Peter Foley (USA)
3. Edo Fike (CRO)

Laser Radial (after 6 races)
1. Junrui Lu (SGP)
2. Olin Houtman (NED)
3. Piet Hein Kraan (NED)

Laser 4.7 (after 6 races)
1. Félix Baudet (SUI)
2. Laila van der Meer (NED)
3. Teun in der Maur (NED)

Splash Blue (after 5 races)
1. Aaron van Dok
2. Paulien Thalen
3. Max Warner

RS Feva (after 6 races)
1. Gijs Dutilh & Ocker Stoop
2. Joris Nankman & Arthur Nankman
3. Liselotte Beemster & Rick van de Luur

Cadet (after 5 races)
1. Ted Huuskes & Sjuul Huuskes (NED)
2. Victor de Ripainsel & Kobe Stroobandt (BEL)
3. Emile Mariën & Maxime Bastens (BEL)

29er (after 8 races)
1. Théo Revil & Gautier Guevel (FRA)
2. Natacha Violet Saouma-Pedersen & Jens-Philip Dehn- Toftehøj (DEN)
3. Lars Postma & Pim Schep (NED)

Nacra 15 (after 8 races)
1. Max Wallenberg & Amandag Björk-Anastassov (SUI)
2. Silas Mühle & Romy Mackenbrock (GER)
3. Bjarne Bouwer & Eliott Savelon (NED)

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scottish Optimist Travellers at Peterhead
Arriving to a lot of rain When we arrived on Saturday morning in the pouring rain, with the water glassy and a damp one hour postponement up, it wasn't looking so great. However, at roughly one o'clock the 13 of us started the 1st race in some wind but just as much rain. Posted on 26 May XXXI Trofeo Marco Rizzotti in Venice
Lauderdale Yacht Club crowned chamions After a short stay in the Adriatic Sea, the Marco Rizzotti Trophy returns to Florida. Lauderdale Yacht Club was the undefeated winner of the XXXI edition of the International Optimist team racing event. Posted on 25 May Optimists at Hayling Island
Rooster Southern Traveller Round 3 This was the 3rd Optimist Open meeting in the 2017 IOCA (UK) Southern Traveller Series sponsored by Rooster Sailing. Posted on 23 May Dutch Youth Regatta about to start
With record number of entries The 16th edition of the Dutch Youth Regatta (DYR) will kick off in just a few days. There are currently 773 entries in 9 classes. Posted on 22 May Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championship
262 young helms race at Grafham Water SC IOCA UK and Grafham Water Sailing Club hosted IOCA's Inland Championships this past weekend, officially kicking off the start of the 2017/ 2018 Optimist Winter Squad ranking series. Posted on 18 May Netley Open Youth Regatta
Growing youth scene around the Southampton Water area In recent years, the growing youth scene sailing at club level around the Southampton Water area has been recognised by a linked series of races. Posted on 18 May Munster Optimist Championships
Challenging conditions at Kinsale Unseasonal weather provided very challenging conditions for the 145 entrants in The Davy Munster Optimist Championships. Sailors travelled from as far away as Dublin and Galway for the event. Six races were planned over Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 14 May See the sailing stars of the future!
Volvo Gill Optimist Inland this weekend The 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championships takes place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire this weekend, and it's where you can see the sailing stars of the future! Posted on 12 May First Shots of THINNAIR
And latest Solo and 29er news Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA Dinghy Show in early March. Since then we have been destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year. Posted on 12 May How Does a Catamaran Clinic Help You?
A regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki Since 2010 catamaran clinics have been a regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki, and once again we are kicking off our season with our intensive training weeks which offer top class race coaching to the club enthusiast. Posted on 11 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy