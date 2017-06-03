Measurement and Registration ahead of ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds

All set for the ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds © Rick Perkins

by Rick Perkins on 26 May

The pre-worlds regatta is tomorrow but at the Club Nàutic S'Arenal the competitors are gathering in preparation for the regatta. The regatta has a total of 64 entries from 13 different nationalities which are spread over 5 different continents.

The club is welcoming all the guests from around the world and they are quickly being taken through the measurement and registration process. Each boat is being fully scrutinised by international measurer Rob Taylor to ensure all boats are class legal guaranteeing a level playing field for competitors.

Competitors have travelled by road, sea and air to the regatta but Yaroslav Petrov (RUS) whos journey by road was 5,200km deserves a special mention.

Today Olympic coach Russ Clark (GBR) is running a coaching clinic for sailors wishing to brush up their skills pre-regatta and to gain some insight into the weather patterns in the race area; the training camp has been sponsored by regatta sponsor ACO.

Other sailors are also taking to the water to test their equipment and bodies after their long travels to make sure everything is in full championship order ahead of tomorrows pre-worlds races.

Defending champion Andi Lachenschmid (GER) is here to defend his title and has been practicing hard but will have to fend off the competition from a number of competitors including former World Champion Bruce Keen (GBR) who is eager to regain the title having been unable to attend last years championships.

The racing for the world championships will start on Monday. Currently the weather conditions are perfect with sunshine, 15 knots of wind and beautiful azure clear blue seas...

Further details on the venue and host club can be found at www.2017mustoskiffworlds.com

Thanks again to ACO, Musto and Ovington Boats who are supporting the regatta.