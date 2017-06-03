Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Rooster Split Toe Boot
Rooster Split Toe Boot

Measurement and Registration ahead of ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds

by Rick Perkins on 26 May 26 May - 3 June 2017
All set for the ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds © Rick Perkins

The pre-worlds regatta is tomorrow but at the Club Nàutic S'Arenal the competitors are gathering in preparation for the regatta. The regatta has a total of 64 entries from 13 different nationalities which are spread over 5 different continents.

The club is welcoming all the guests from around the world and they are quickly being taken through the measurement and registration process. Each boat is being fully scrutinised by international measurer Rob Taylor to ensure all boats are class legal guaranteeing a level playing field for competitors.

Competitors have travelled by road, sea and air to the regatta but Yaroslav Petrov (RUS) whos journey by road was 5,200km deserves a special mention.

Today Olympic coach Russ Clark (GBR) is running a coaching clinic for sailors wishing to brush up their skills pre-regatta and to gain some insight into the weather patterns in the race area; the training camp has been sponsored by regatta sponsor ACO.

Other sailors are also taking to the water to test their equipment and bodies after their long travels to make sure everything is in full championship order ahead of tomorrows pre-worlds races.

Defending champion Andi Lachenschmid (GER) is here to defend his title and has been practicing hard but will have to fend off the competition from a number of competitors including former World Champion Bruce Keen (GBR) who is eager to regain the title having been unable to attend last years championships.

The racing for the world championships will start on Monday. Currently the weather conditions are perfect with sunshine, 15 knots of wind and beautiful azure clear blue seas...

Further details on the venue and host club can be found at www.2017mustoskiffworlds.com

Thanks again to ACO, Musto and Ovington Boats who are supporting the regatta.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Musto Skiffs at Datchet Water
Sun and breeze for the fleet A well known inland sailing locatio,n home to many Musto Skiff sailors, over 20 Skiff sailors arrived to sun and breeze - perfect sailing conditions! Posted on 17 May Victorian Musto Skiff Championship
Brisk conditions at Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron 16 Victorians travelled to the venue for the next Australian Worlds to Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron for an unseasonable break to our extended summer. Rather than sunshine competitors were greeted by a 20-25 knot south westerly. Posted on 8 May Musto Skiffs at Stokes Bay
A record entry of 35 boats A record open entry of 35 Musto Skiffs took to the water for round two of the UK Series at Stokes Bay Sailing club, the home of the Musto Skiff class. Posted on 13 Apr Musto Skiffs at Rutland
Fantastic start to the season for 24 helms Twenty-four Mustos gathered at Rutland for a fantastic start to the season - two days of sun, wind, and some very close racing! Posted on 28 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar George Hand joins Team Allen
24 year old skiff racer set for J70 class 24 year old skiff racer George Hand will be joining Team Allen and using the British Manufacturer's hardware as well as competing under the team banner in the J70 class. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Musto Skiffs at the Hume Weir Regatta
Setting off with mixed feelings With mixed feelings, the Victorian Musto Skiff fleet set off for the windless Hume Weir, some 350km north of Melbourne's CBD for their first regatta of the season. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Ovington Inlands at Grafham preview
Pre-enter now, and check the Autumn clearance sale too The Ovington Inland Championships are returning to Grafham Water SC after the 2015 Championship was cancelled due to gales. The 505 class are attending for the first time and are joining the established classes at this annual regatta. Posted on 21 Oct 2016 Musto Skiffs at Stone
Post-worlds travelling hangover in the past Twenty-two boats attended the Musto Skiff Open Meeting at Stone Sailing Club proving that the post-worlds travelling hangover that has afflicted some of the fleet is well and truly over. Posted on 13 Oct 2016 Ovington 40th Anniversary Celebration Regatta
Sailing and fun at Derwent Reservoir Sailors started arriving at Derwent Reservoir SC from Friday lunchtime to enjoy the warm weather, rig boats, BBQ and to hear Seven Sins playing in the marquee until late into the evening. Posted on 7 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Grafham Water SC Musto Skiff Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy