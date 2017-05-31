Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 3
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads

Wall to wall smiles as 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds opens in paradisical Barbados

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 7:34 am 24-31 May 2017

The OK Dinghy fleet has landed in paradise. Most sailors in Barbados for the 2017 World Championship have been looking forward to this event for three years and so far it is delivering in spades, with fantastic sailing and fabulous hospitality, all based in a stunning location at the Barbados Yacht Club and Barbados Cruising Club. It is simply idyllic.

The practice race on Friday afternoon signalled the end of preparation and measurement and was followed by an exceptionally welcoming opening ceremony in the grounds of the Barbados Yacht Club attended by the commodores of both clubs, the President of the Barbados Sailing Association and the Minister of Tourism and International Transport.

Commencing with the Barbados national anthem played by a young trio on steel drums, Gus Reader of the Barbados Sailing Association welcomed the assembled sailors and guests. He spoke of the legacy of bringing sailing events to the small island nation of Barbados.

"We ask no more that these events leave a legacy to Barbados sailing, in particular the youth sailors because the youth are our future,"

Wishing the sailors well he said, "Conditions here are very sweet but there is a kick to them."

Mr Reader was followed on stage by Geoffrey Evelyn, Commodore of the Barbados Yacht Club, Bryn Palmer Commodore of the Barbados Cruising Club and Bo Teglers, President of the OK Dinghy International Association.

In an eloquent and informed speech, Minister Sealy added, referring to the Finn World Masters next week. "The word is out that Barbados is serious about sailing and its tourism package and it is fitting that 2017 has not one but two events."

"We salute everyone for making this possible. We want to see the sailing community expand. Barbados has a history of seafaring so by developing a legacy of sailing events we think we can develop the sailing youth of Barbados."

Turning the focus back to the OK Dinghy sailors he said, "Now we have the real sailors in the one man boats we are going in the right direction. Let the real sailing begin."

The real sailing began earlier in the day and if the practice of Friday was anything to go by the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship will be something special. Sailed in a huge swell in 15-20 knots and 30 degrees, there were enough shifts to keep the lake sailors happy, enough waves to keep the southern ocean sailors happy, enough wind to keep the hiking addicts happy and enough sunshine to keep everyone happy.

2017 OK Dinghy Worlds practice race - photo © Robert Deaves
2017 OK Dinghy Worlds practice race - photo © Robert Deaves

In his first international OK Dinghy race in his new boat, Chris Turner from Great Britain favoured the right side on the first beat and led all the way round to win the practice race and the Svend Lehn Memorial Trophy from Greg Wilcox of New Zealand and Nick Craig from Great Britain.

2017 OK Dinghy Worlds practice race - photo © Robert Deaves
2017 OK Dinghy Worlds practice race - photo © Robert Deaves

The first two races for the world title are scheduled to start at 12.30 on Monday. The series will be contested with a 10 race series concluding on Wednesday 31 May.

Follow the action on:

The event website is 2017.okworlds.org

PS Apologies this report is so late; we were having too much fun!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Whoa! We're going to Barbados...
Where everything is gonna be OK We're just days away from the start of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship in Barbados, and 80 sailors from eight countries are travelling to this sunny Caribbean isle, though perhaps not with Coconut Airways. Posted on 21 May Rain & Sun's undercover material
We talk to Philip Bull about Duralite We recently spoke to Philip Bull of Rain & Sun who make dinghy and small keelboat covers in trailing, flat, overboom and undercover configurations. Most recently they have brought out a new range of undercovers using a material called Duralite. Posted on 12 May OK Spring Cup at Medemblik
43 boats and late-night tomfoolery 43 boats entered the OK Spring Cup this year, a sizeable number considering the amount of European boats in containers on their way to Barbados for the upcoming World Championship. Posted on 9 May The Mediterranean OK Dinghy revival
Mediterranean Championship held in Bandol In 2013 a very old OK Dinghy was rescued from the bottom of a garden in the South of France and after lots of cleaning, repairing and painting, was restored to racing condition. Posted on 8 May New OK Dinghy Class Rules published
Following two years exhaustive work Following two years exhaustive work the OK Dinghy class is pleased to announce a new version of its Class Rules has finally been published, converting the original, and somewhat dated, wordings into an ERS compliant SCR format. Posted on 7 May Hjertmans OK Sprint at Gottskär
Sprint to the sauna Billed as a fun, entertaining, arena sailing event for OK Dinghies, the Hjertmans OK Sprint 2017 at Gottskär on April 22 was all that and a lot more. Posted on 25 Apr OK Dinghy World Ranking List
No change at top For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release. Posted on 23 Mar Burghfield OK Sprint Cup
A challenging day in 18-25 knot winds Saturday 18th March saw 14 International OK dinghies turn up for the challenges that lay ahead on the water with 1 lap outer/inner loop courses set for the National 12s and OKs. 8 races; 2 beats, 2 reaches and 2 runs lined up in 18-25 knots of breeze. Posted on 21 Mar Entry Open for OK Dinghy Europeans
To be held at Faaborg, Denmark in July Online entry has opened for the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark. Remarkably, it is the first time that Denmark has hosted the European Championship. Posted on 15 Mar OK Winter Championship at Alton Water
Nick Craig's Worlds preparations going well Nick Craig had few problems winning the 2017 British OK Dinghy Winter Championship on Saturday 11 March at Alton Water in Suffolk, as he finalises his preparations for the upcoming World Championship in Barbados at the end of May. Posted on 12 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy