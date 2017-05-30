Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John

Travellers invade the English Riviera

by Mark Jardine today at 8:34 pm 27-30 May 2017
Travellers set up camp in the English Riviera © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Travellers have arrived in the English Riviera and are camping on the green at Paignton. The area has already been cordoned off by the authorities as holidaymakers, visiting the coast to play crazy golf and build sand castles, look on at the strange bunch.

Vans, tents and slightly dented Audis with roped-on roof racks litter on the once-pleasant promenade.

These travellers haven't brought livestock and dogs with them... they've brought moths... foiling Moths to be precise. Right now they are out with tape measures and laptops, checking that everything is what it's supposed to be and generally rubbing their chins as they look at some of the latest developments on the boats.

3D printed cams, solid wings, and foils sanded specifically for the water temperature dominate the discussions and I'm sure that'll only build once the sailors decamp for some seaside fish and chips and a cold beer.

The International Moth UK Nationals start on Saturday with 3 races a day concluding on Tuesday. We'll be bringing you all the action from on and off the water... as long as this band of travellers aren't 'moved on'.

Travellers set up camp in the English Riviera - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
Travellers set up camp in the English Riviera - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Travellers set up camp in the English Riviera - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
Travellers set up camp in the English Riviera - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay
Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. Posted on 22 May Foiling Bay Day 2
Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead. Posted on 20 May Foiling Bay Day 1
Perfect conditions in Quiberon, France Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg. Posted on 19 May First Shots of THINNAIR
And latest Solo and 29er news Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA Dinghy Show in early March. Since then we have been destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year. Posted on 12 May Moth Inlands at Grafham Water
A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks assembled at Grafham despite the light wind forecast from as far as Cornwall and Abersoch in the West, a few from the South Coast and a relatively easy one to get to for those in the South East. Posted on 1 May Lennon Racewear Massive Easter Sale
Kick start your summer sailing season! Get your summer season kick started with a whopping offer from Lennon! Posted on 21 Apr Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?
David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics. Posted on 10 Apr International Moths at Datchet Water
Big breeze for the 21 foilers Twenty-one boats arrived to glorious sunshine at Datchet, but will a daunting north easterly breeze. The fleet were rigged in the shelter of the foreshore, and somewhat dubious about conditions out on the lake. Posted on 1 Apr Foiling Week GARDA preview
The first TFW event in 2017 The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia. Posted on 18 Mar Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX ­Available now!
Advanced safety and performance technology With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance. Posted on 10 Mar

Upcoming Events

Bala SC International Moth Open Meeting for International Moth
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy