Travellers invade the English Riviera

by Mark Jardine today at 8:34 pm

Travellers have arrived in the English Riviera and are camping on the green at Paignton. The area has already been cordoned off by the authorities as holidaymakers, visiting the coast to play crazy golf and build sand castles, look on at the strange bunch.

Vans, tents and slightly dented Audis with roped-on roof racks litter on the once-pleasant promenade.

These travellers haven't brought livestock and dogs with them... they've brought moths... foiling Moths to be precise. Right now they are out with tape measures and laptops, checking that everything is what it's supposed to be and generally rubbing their chins as they look at some of the latest developments on the boats.

3D printed cams, solid wings, and foils sanded specifically for the water temperature dominate the discussions and I'm sure that'll only build once the sailors decamp for some seaside fish and chips and a cold beer.

The International Moth UK Nationals start on Saturday with 3 races a day concluding on Tuesday. We'll be bringing you all the action from on and off the water... as long as this band of travellers aren't 'moved on'.