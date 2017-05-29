43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series - Day 1

Please select your home edition
The 43rd Scottish Series, sponsored by Silvers Marine for the third year started today Friday 26th May 2017. With it brought sunshine and record temperatures hitting 30 degrees in Tarbert, Loch Fyne. Some would say that the competition on the water was even hotter, with plenty of action in the Silvers Fleet and the Crewsaver Fleet.

These results are almost certainly subject to protest as it was very competitive in most classes, no more so than in IRC 2 the RC35 class where some bumps occurred during mark roundings. Slivers Marine Scottish Series is also incorporating the Spinlock IRC Championships so there is plenty to race for. The day's racing was spectacular with the most incredible splash of colour across Loch Fyne and the atmosphere is electric on and off the water. Everything points to a fantastic weekend of racing ahead.

IRC Class One – the sun was definitely shining on 'Eala of Rhu', owned by Jamie McGarry and Colin Muir of event main sponsor Silvers Marine. Today 'Eala of Rhu' dominated class one, showing some great pace and tactical decision making managing to place the boat at the right place at the right time, ably assisted round the course by Jon Fitzgerald and Kevin Sproul. Claiming two firsts and a second giving them 4 points and leaving them 4 points ahead of 'Forty Licks' owned by Jay Colville from Ireland on 8 points just one ahead of Jonathan Anderson sailing his new Ker 39' 'Inis Mor' with Murray Findlay. There are plenty of other boats in this highly competitive class who could upset the 'apple cart' before the weekend is out.

Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1 - photo © Marc Turner / PFM Pictures
Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1 - photo © Marc Turner / PFM Pictures

IRC Class Two - RC35 Class – this ferociously competitive class of 17 boats, with a very tight rating band does not allow for error. It was a pleasure to watch the starts of this class and indeed the class racing over the three races today. This class is going to be won by consistency and today that was seen in the results where the first three boats are all on 13 points. Ireland's 'Fools Gold' owned by Rob McConnell, last year's winner today stamped their intentions on the class and lead the pack. In second place 'Now or Never' sailed by owner Neill Sandford squeezing in front of Irish boat 'Storm' owned by Pat Kelly. It is going to be really exciting watching this new class develop and grow.

IRC Class 3 saw fifteen boats crossing the line and enjoying three very competitive races. Leading class three after the first day's racing is Stephen Quinn returning this year with his boat 'Lambie Rules' from Howth Yacht Club, on ten points with a one point lead over local boat 'Trastada' owned by Roddy Angus and Dan Challis, who in turn are 3 points ahead of Nicholas Marshall's 'Satisfaction'. There is no doubt that this class is competitive with seasoned campaigners joined by some new designs in the fleet all enjoying some great racing across three races today.

CYCA 4 – They say experience counts and this class has at first glance three past Scottish Series winners, not to mention previous class winners. One veteran campaigner Howard Morrison who today had two firsts and a third in his yacht 'Enigma' used that experience wisely today giving him a four-point lead over 'Stargazer' from Arran Yacht Club owned by A Bilsland and A Campbell on 9 points and in third is 'Celtic Spirit' sailed by Brian Robertson on 10 points. Looking at the entry list there will be much upset in this class and no doubt with old scores to be settled.

CYCA 5 – Enjoyed some close racing but was dominated by 'Orwell Lass', a Nicholson 35' sailed by Alistair Gay, Kyles of Bute Sailing Club definitely one to watch this week with two firsts and a third giving him a 7 point lead over 'Marisca' a Contessa 32' sailed by Alistair Pugh just ahead by one point of "Sirius' a GK 24' from Ireland sailed by Richard Doig.

CYCA7 – Restricted Sail Class of 13 boats sailed a passage race from Largs to Tarbert after much place changing the eventual winner was David and Karen Parker's Beneteau 35''Slippy Jin' followed closely by 'Argento' a Jeanneau Sunfast sailed by Ken Andrew. Followed in third place by Clive Reeves' Maxi 1000 'Lyrebird'.

Sigma 33 Class - As always this class has regularly been one of the tightest fleets in Scottish Series with a strong one design association, it is a fast and exciting class to sail in whatever the weather delivers, and today was no exception. 'Miss Behavin' sits on 9 points equal with 'Leaky Roof 2' just one point ahead of James Millar's 'Mayrise'. Expect some very tight racing in this class of 10 boats.

Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1 - photo © Marc Turner / PFM Pictures
Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1 - photo © Marc Turner / PFM Pictures

Sonata Class – In the Sonata class Ross McNeish in 'Old School' from Royal Gourock Sailing club dominated the day with three firsts and a third this well sailed boat will be hard to beat, but there are plenty in the class that will be vying to do that. 'Kalm' in second place with 8 points just two ahead of 'Scruples' on 10 points will all be wanting to stamp their authority on the class tomorrow.

Hunter 707 Class - This popular one design class saw 11 boats on the water today enjoying some great one design racing, it was a joy to watch Dara O'Malley last year's winner in his boat 'Seaword' taking the fight to 'CRHU' owned by Neil Ross, however on this occasion sailed by Olympian Luke Patience. Luke would be forgiven for thinking he was back at the Olympics and will definitely be looking to beat today's race results where he is sitting one point behind O'Malley with 5 and 6 points respectively.

Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1 - photo © Marc Turner / PFM Pictures
Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1 - photo © Marc Turner / PFM Pictures

Saturday is shaping up for a great day on the water in all classes.

www.scottishseries.com

Silvers Marine Scottish Series could not operate without the generous support of the following sponsors: Silvers Marine, Bruichladdich, Tunnocks, Crewsaver, Hempel, Knox Anchors, The Botanist, Event Scotland, Marlow Ropes, SailingScotland, NorthSails, RC35, IRC.

