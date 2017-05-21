Please select your home edition
2017 April
Scottish Optimist Travellers at Peterhead Sailing Club

by James Gifford today at 7:27 pm 20-21 May 2017
Scottish Optimist Travellers at Peterhead © Matt Toynbee

When we arrived on Saturday morning in the pouring rain, with the water completely glassy and a damp one hour postponement up, it wasn't looking so great. However, at roughly one o'clock the thirteen of us started the first race in some wind but still just as much rain.

The weather steadily improved from then on, with the wind building but the rain lessening until, by the 3rd and last race of the day it was only drizzling and the toppers were falling over everywhere. Overnight, the results were very close, with 2 points separating 1st (Alastair ) and 2nd (Rory), 2 points in between 3rd, 4th and 5th and so on. It was still all to play for.

Scottish Optimist Travellers at Peterhead - photo © Matt Toynbee
Scottish Optimist Travellers at Peterhead - photo © Matt Toynbee

We woke up bleary eyed from our tent the following morning into the bright daylight, with the sun shining, and the wind light but sailable. We rigged our boats and sat on the beach/in the water for the normal 15 minutes (I think the toppers are still confused) until we were given the go ahead in the sunshine and decent wind.

The next three races were the deciders to the final positioning, with a few position changes, and believe it or not, the places were just as close as before, with 1st beating 2nd by 2 points, 2 points in between 3rd and 4th and 4th beating 5th on count back. It was an interesting event with a few small hitches caused by the weather, but all in all we really enjoyed it and Peterhead SC were very friendly.

Congratulations to Alastair for winning the event and to Sophie for winning the Regatta Fleet.

Overall Results: (top five)

1st Alastair Coombs (LVSC)
2nd Rory Gifford (Royal Tay YC)
3rd James Gifford (RTYC)
4th Daniel Scott (RTYC)
5th Connor Kennedy (ASYC)

