Vortex Scottish National Championship at Largs Sailing Club

Vortex Scottish Nationals at Largs © Martin Latimer Vortex Scottish Nationals at Largs © Martin Latimer

by Vortex Class association today at 7:12 pm

The Vortexes returned to Largs Sailing Club on the 20th/21st May with the D Zero and RS200 fleets to a variable forecast which eventually settled down and strengthened late Saturday afternoon. Initially entitled the "Extreme northern" event this was revamped to the inaugural Scottish National Championships reflecting the 8 boat attendance.

Four races were run on Saturday, with the fickle shifting wind resulting in binned / delayed start sequences. Phil won the first two races with Jonathan and Alex close on his heels. Jonathan took a hard right in the third race and Phil couldn't catch him. The fleets generally stayed apart until the last race of the day when the increasing wind resulted in the leading Vortexes catching the bunched RS200s at the leeward mark on the second round resulting in 7-8 boats converging on the mark on on port tack and not looking for other classes. Phil Whitehead came out worst from the melee losing two places after taking turns (incorrectly as he was on starboard at the leeward mark) thus fixing his discarded race, with Angus taking the win.

At the end of the day Phil Whitehead was in pole position several points clear, 2nd to 5th however was separated by only 2 points with Jonathan Carter 7 pts, Angus Winchester 8pts, Alec Glendinning 8 pts and Mike Collins 9 pts and all to play for on Sunday.

The fleet retired to a tasty curry meal in the club house and great views across to Cumbrae and an interesting sky.

Sunday began with a 10-12 knot southerly breeze blowing up the channel which ratcheted up another number on the Beaufort Scale as each race passed. The conditions resulted in a swim at the leeward mark on race 6 for Alec and race 7 for Jonathon. Angus stayed upright to take 2nd in both races and 2nd overall. Phil took 3 bullets with the wind suiting his style. With the wind strengthening into the high 20's the scheduled 8th race was not started. This year the first Scottish National Championship went to Phil Whitehead from Yorkshire. Single malt all round!

Overall Results:

1st Phil Whitehead (YDSC) 1,1,2,(4),1,1,1 – 7 pts

2nd Angus Winchester (CSSC) 4,(5),3,1,4,2,2 – 16 pts

3rd Alec Glendinning (Annandale) 3,2,(7),3,2,4,3 – 17 pts

4th Jonathan Carter (Rickmansworth) 2,4,1,5,3,3,(6) – 18 pts

5th Mike Collins (YDSC) (6),3,4,2,5.5.5 – 24 pts

6th John Turley (YDSC) 5,(6),5,6,6,6,4 – 32 pts

7th Steve Cohrane(CSSC) (7),7,6,7,7,7,7 - 41 pts

8th Nick Fleming (CSSC) 8,8,8,(9),8,9,7 - 48 pts

A very enjoyable weekend's racing was had by all attending Vortex sailors including Steve who was taking part for the first time in a class event and Nick who had not much time in his boat since the 2016 season. Thanks to Jonathan for making the long drive north from London. Great sailing water and excellent clubhouse facilities will bring the Vortex fleet back to LSC once again in 2018, put it in your diary. The next event is the "English Nationals" at Filey Regatta on 17/18th June. See you there in their lovely new revamped clubhouse.