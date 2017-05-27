Win a Tour of the Land Rover BAR base and meet the team

Competition runs from 25th May 2017 until 20th June 2017. One entry per person. Prize includes travel, accommodation, and experience day at the Portsmouth base subject to availability. Winner will be allowed one guest. Entries will only be accepted from UK residents. Winner will be drawn at random and notified via email in July 2017. Personal data submitted will be used by Henri Lloyd and Land Rover BAR only for the purpose of email marketing. We do not share data. You may unsubscribe from emails at any time.

Adventures of a Sailor Girl in Bermuda!

Racing set to start today Wow! Who would have thought that we would have to wait even longer for the start of the America's Cup events when arriving here this week! I wonder who bet on a late start for all of the teams?

Henri Lloyd support SB20 Worlds in Cowes

As Official Technical Clothing Partner Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has today announced their commitment to supporting this year's SB20 Worlds, being hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes this August as the Official Technical Clothing Partner.

Opening Press Conference

Of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda The six helmsmen, Jimmy Spithill, Dean Barker, Sir Ben Ainslie, Nathan Outteridge, Peter Burling and Franck Cammas look ahead to the battle for 35th America's Cup.

America's Cup Opening Day postponed

Strong winds in Bermuda on Friday The ACEA and ACRM have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda have meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup have had to be postponed.

New trophy presented

For Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, taking place from Sunday June 4th to Monday June 12th 2017 in Bermuda.

Opening Day Weather Forecast

For the 35th America's Cup The America's Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America's Cup.

Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie

Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton.

35th America's Cup starts Friday

Our thoughts ahead of the racing The 35th America's Cup starts on Friday with the first races in Round Robin 1 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Practice racing has revealed a lot about the teams and where they are in preparation for the event itself.

Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing

Superb video ahead of the 35th America's Cup Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever.