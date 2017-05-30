Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90

Daunting new video showing how your Smart Phone and the OLAS App could help save your life

by Liz Rushall today at 9:00 am 30 May 2017
OLAS wrist tag © Exposure Lights

See how your smart phone can help save your life - and spare you from your worst nightmare at sea!

OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store.

Exposure Lights have released a daunting new MOB video, showing how easily things can quickly go wrong, even in relatively calm conditions. Exposure's research revealed that typically in many sailing partnerships at least one person has the underlying dread "what would I do if my partner went overboard", meaning they find it difficult to relax or rest when the other is on deck alone.

With over 80% of the population now owning a smart phone, a wearable, MOB tracking system and app now becomes an affordable 'no brainer' for yacht sailors.

In a second video, Peter Hart, Elite Windsurfing coach, Journalist and Film-maker explains how OLAS works. "OLAS is a cost effective portable MOB alarm to help with crew rescue. I tested OLAS during April and it really works. Within five minutes of being in the water I really started to deteriorate and swimming was difficult. Time really is of the essence. A man overboard procedure always takes time, and the OLAS alarm allows you to respond immediately saving valuable seconds."

When it is paired with an OLAS wrist tag the App creates a virtual tether with your mobile device, and will instantly set off a piercing alarm if someone has gone overboard breaking the connection. The screens then clearly and simply direct you back to exactly the point where the incident happened.

OLAS Tag and Screen - photo © Exposure Lights
OLAS Tag and Screen - photo © Exposure Lights

OLAS does not replace the normal MOB procedure, however it does take the stress out of the situation and enable the chance of an early self-recovery. You must still hit the DSC button, stop the boat and call the coastguard.

In a state of high anxiety even experienced sailors can experience a 'mental blank' and lose critical time. Recognising these issues, OLAS also acts as your personal MOB coach walking you through the process as well as directing you back to where the incident occurred. So when the coastguard is asking where and when the incident occurred, and your current position, all you have to do is swipe to the VHF screen and OLAS gives you the exact information to read out.

OLAS wrist tag whilst helming - photo © Exposure Lights
OLAS wrist tag whilst helming - photo © Exposure Lights

How does OLAS work?

OLAS converts your smart phone or tablet to become part of your life saving inventory using low energy Bluetooth, which is embedded into Exposure's proprietary 'Alert and Find' technology. The App can be 'paired' with up to eight OLAS Tags which can be worn as a wrist band, attached to back of a floatation device, a dan buoy or a dog's collar.

The pairing creates a 'virtual tether', which is broken when the OLAS tag goes in the water, or beyond a range of 30m, sounding the alarm. The App immediately switches from normal navigation mode to MOB mode. The screens then provide easy to read and visual directions pointing to the direction of the incident, the course to steer, bearing and distance.

OLAS on a Life Ring - photo © Exposure Lights
OLAS on a Life Ring - photo © Exposure Lights

The App has been specifically designed for the inexperienced or less confident sailor as an aid to helping them through the entire MOB procedure, to save time and reduce panic levels.

OLAS App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

The OLAS Tags retail for £45 each (€ 54.95, US $64.95) and are also available, as 4 pack at £171.00 and are available from Exposure Lights stockists and from www.alertandfind.com.

Related Articles

Silvers Marine Scottish Series overall
Swan takes flight with trophy Congratulations to Jamie McGarry and Colin Moore and the crew of 'Eala of Rhu' who not only won class one, but also the coveted Scottish Series Trophy and the Scottish IRC Championship. Posted on 29 May Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 3
Super Sunday Despite being unable to race on Saturday due to lack of wind, crews made the most of the opportunity to enjoy the shore side activities around the village of Tarbert and the day was topped off with live music and a fantastic display of fireworks. Posted on 28 May North Sea Regatta Week preview
64 boats on the start line of the Vuurschepen Race On Saturday 27 May the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 kicks off with the Vuurschepen Race from Scheveningen to Harwich! On the start line we'll see 64 yachts of which 38 yachts are fully crewed and 16 teams are participating in the Two Handed class. Posted on 26 May Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1
The heat is on! The 43rd Scottish Series, sponsored by Silvers Marine for the third year started today Friday 26th May 2017. With it brought sunshine and record temperatures hitting 30 degrees in Tarbert, Loch Fyne. Posted on 26 May RCIYC Spring Regatta
Blazing sunshine and fair breezes make for a great weekend What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay over 20th and 21st May, a resounding success. Posted on 26 May Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled
Tough decision made by Storm Trysail Club Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Posted on 26 May Rambler 88 joins 140 yacht fleet
For RORC Myth of Malham Race Over one hundred and forty yachts, representing nine different countries, have entered the RORC Myth of Malham Race, the largest RORC fleet to race since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 25 May Royal Temple Yacht Club Spring Series
Tight racing with best competition for many years With the final race in the 2017 Spring Series now completed at the Royal Temple Yacht Club, Ramsgate, racing is now more competitive than it has been for many years. Posted on 24 May Spirits high at packed Warsash prize giving
For Helly Hansen Spring Series & Crewsaver Spring Championship Spirits were high at the packed prize giving held at the Warsash Sailing Club on the River Hamble, for the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017 on Friday 19th May. Posted on 24 May Crystal ball-gazing
For the Rolex Fastnet Race winner Second-guessing the winner under IRC among the 340 boats competing in August's Rolex Fastnet Race is tough. The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather. Posted on 24 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy