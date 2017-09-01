Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Henri Lloyd announces new partnership with the SB20 World Championship

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 12:00 pm 28 August - 1 September 2017
Henri Lloyd support the 2017 SB20 World Championship in Cowes © Henri Lloyd

Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has today announced their commitment to supporting this year's SB20 World Championship, being hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes this August as the Official Technical Clothing Partner.

The partnership will see competitors benefiting from an exclusive Henri Lloyd Privilege Club that will be available to all competing members. The organising team behind the World Championships will also benefit from the partnership through the provision of the latest in Henri Lloyd technical apparel.

As the official Technical Clothing Partner, Henri Lloyd will provide the opportunity for competing crews to purchase exclusive SB20 World Championship branded apparel at the Henri Lloyd store in Cowes over the course of the event.

"We are thrilled to be supporting such an exciting fleet of race boats and look forward to watching some close and exciting racing." Paul Strzelecki - Henri Lloyd Chairman.

This annual event will see up to 100 boats from over 15 nations descend on the stunning venue of Cowes for this highly competitive event.

"We are delighted to welcome Henri Lloyd as the official Technical Clothing Partner for the SB20 World Championships this year. As one of the pinnacle events in the SB20 calendar, we thank Henri Lloyd for their generous support of the Class" Joe Llewellyn, Chairman of the Organising Committee.

The SB20 World Championship will offer the Class five days of intensive racing with two to three races per day, providing an action packed week of competitive racing, prize giving will wrap up the weeks events with a party on Friday 1st September.

More Information:

