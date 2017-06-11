Please select your home edition
Elite Therm Mid Layer Salopette
All four ICRA National Champions to defend titles at Crosshaven

by ICRA today at 11:28 am 9-11 June 2017
Over 60 boats, including the four defending champions, will take part in the ICRA Nationals at Crosshaven © ICRA

Fleet of over 60 boats from around Ireland expected at the Royal Cork Yacht Club as entries close today (Friday 26th)

All four major title-holders from last year's Irish Cruiser Racing Association national championships will be in action in a fortnight when a fleet of over 60 boats from around Ireland will gather at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, Crosshaven to decide the 2017 winners.

The closing date for entries is this Friday 26th May and the €200 entry fee includes free berthing at the RCYC for the event including before and afterwards for visiting boats.

As ICRA Boat of the Year, John Maybury's Joker 2 from the Royal Irish YC will be the headline entry as the Dun Laoghaire yacht aims for a hat-trick victory in Class 1 following wins in 2015 and 2016. However, rival J109's Storm from Rush Sailing Club and Jigamaree from the RIYC are amongst the pack likely to challenge Maybury's form.

Class Zero champion Conor Phelan on Jump Juice will have home waters advantage this year against Scottish challenger Inis Mór while Howth YC's David Cullen on Checkmate XV will be looking to repeat his homewaters win last year further south on Cork harbour in Class Two. Ken Lawless and Sybil McCormacks' Cartoon from the Royal Irish YC will defend their Class 3 title.

"A strong turnout from the host region is welcome and although overall numbers are down on 2016, the top boats have all committed to the championship," said Simon McGibney, ICRA Commodore from Foynes. "There was also an unfortunate fixtures clash that we intend to avoid in future but for this season, under the circumstances we're happy with quality over quantity."

Over 60 boats, including the four defending champions, will take part in the ICRA Nationals at Crosshaven - photo © ICRA
A new Coastal division will be introduced subject to demand and following the successful implementation in 2016, the Progressive ECHO system will now be standard for the ICRA nationals across all classes.

Class bands will be decided next week and will be announced together with proposals to address the fixtures congestion for future seasons.

The ICRA National Championships hosted by the Royal Cork Yacht Club will be sailed from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th June 2017.

cruiserracing.ie

