Opening Press Conference of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda
by 35th America's Cup today at 7:15 am
25 May 2017
The six helmsmen, Jimmy Spithill, Dean Barker, Sir Ben Ainslie, Nathan Outteridge, Peter Burling and Franck Cammas look ahead to the battle for 35th America's Cup.
www.americascup.com
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!