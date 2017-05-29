The World Sailing Show - June 2017: America's Cup Preview Special

by Sunset + Vine today at 8:03 am

Get ready for the fastest America's Cup in history!

From the full racing schedule, to our assessment of the teams and their prospects, the World Sailing Show preview takes you behind the scenes and under the skin of the 35th America's Cup. The new boats may be the smallest in the 166 year history, but they are the quickest and most technically advanced of any Cup cycle. From the outrageous physical demands on the crew, to the staggering complexity of controls for the helmsman, this is a Cup like no other.

We talk to the top players as they describe the challenges that they will face and how the new technology works.

Plus, we look at the road to the America's Cup over the next five weeks and explain what the successful Challenger needs to do to be selected to take on the Defenders, Oracle Team USA.

Making a 15tonne 100ft trimaran fly

Gitana 17 is a new 32m offshore trimaran designed to take on the world and set a new time for a non-stop circumnavigation. She's big, bold and impressive. But this giant 15 tonne carbon tri is an ambitious project for her creators because Gitana 17 is designed to get up on her foils and fly.

World Cup Series Hyères

As the World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain draws nearer, attention starts to focus on teams that might have what it takes for the 2020 Games.

Yet getting to Spain and staking a claim involved more than simply making an entry. Only the top half of the World Cup fleet would make the grade and Hyères on the French Mediterranean was the last chance to shine.

The World Sailing Show was there.