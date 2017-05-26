Please select your home edition
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled

by Barracude News today at 6:43 am 26 May 2017
Quantum Racing at Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 © Quantum Key West Race Week / www.PhotoBoat.com

Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Even though the amazing sailing conditions and overall enthusiasm of organizers gave some hope to everyone, the competition for 2018 was cancelled.

It could have been a 30th-anniversary regatta, but the tough decision was made and Leonard Sitar (Commodore, Storm Trysail Club) and John Fisher(Event Chairman, 2016 & 2017) issued a statement:

"After extensive discussion and deliberation, the Storm Trysail Club has decided not to organize and hold Key West Race Week in January 2018. Many factors led to this difficult decision. The bottom line is that with declining participation, the event has become heavily dependent upon sponsorship making the event unsustainable in its current format.

Our primary sponsors remain very supportive and the Storm Trysail Club is committed to exploring alternative formats for the future that address changing conditions in our sport. The club anticipates that this could lead to another edition as soon as 2019.

The Storm Trysail Club wishes to especially thank Quantum Sails (title sponsor for the last six years) as well as the city and community of Key West for their gracious hospitality and help in underwriting this event which has spanned the last 30 years.

Many thanks as well to all our other sponsors, supporters and past participants for their support of the event and of the sport of sailing. Most importantly, we wish to thank the countless volunteers, Storm Trysail Club members and others who made Key West Race Week possible and produced a world-class event."

REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Related Articles

RCIYC Spring Regatta
Blazing sunshine and fair breezes make for a great weekend What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay over 20th and 21st May, a resounding success. Posted today at 6:50 am Rambler 88 joins 140 yacht fleet
For RORC Myth of Malham Race Over one hundred and forty yachts, representing nine different countries, have entered the RORC Myth of Malham Race, the largest RORC fleet to race since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 25 May Royal Temple Yacht Club Spring Series
Tight racing with best competition for many years With the final race in the 2017 Spring Series now completed at the Royal Temple Yacht Club, Ramsgate, racing is now more competitive than it has been for many years. Posted on 24 May Spirits high at packed Warsash prize giving
For Helly Hansen Spring Series & Crewsaver Spring Championship Spirits were high at the packed prize giving held at the Warsash Sailing Club on the River Hamble, for the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017 on Friday 19th May. Posted on 24 May Crystal ball-gazing
For the Rolex Fastnet Race winner Second-guessing the winner under IRC among the 340 boats competing in August's Rolex Fastnet Race is tough. The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather. Posted on 24 May All set for a 'Fyne weekend'
At 43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series This weekend sees the start of the 43rd Scottish Series Regatta, sponsored by Silvers Marine, Scotland's largest sailing event which is organised by the Clyde Cruising Club (CCC). Posted on 23 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino overall
Super steady Platoon win the title Harm Müller-Spreer's Platoon crew got the better of the five-time title holders Quantum Racing during an exciting winner takes all final day showdown to win the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time. Posted on 21 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino day 4
Consistent Platoon have title within reach The most consistent TP52 crew so far this season, Harm Müller-Spreer's Platoon team have given themselves a fighting chance of lifting the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time. Posted on 19 May Transatlantic Race 2019
Start Date Confirmed Sailing's greatest Corinthian challenge has confirmed the start date for its next edition; and this time, every competitor will depart Newport, R.I., on the same day. Posted on 22 Mar

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
