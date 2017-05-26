Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Tee Number 3
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Tee Number 3
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

America's Cup Opening Day postponed until Saturday 27th May

by 35th America's Cup today at 6:34 am 26 May 2017
America's Cup Opening Day postponed to Saturday 27th May © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto

The America's Cup Event Authority (ACEA), and America's Cup Race Management (ACRM), have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda have meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup have had to be postponed.

Forecasts indicate that winds may gust over 30 knots during the afternoon and evening, so with the safety of the sailors and spectators as the key priority, ACEA and ACRM have decided to postpone Friday's events. Saturday 27th May and the days following are all forecast to have significantly improved weather conditions, so the four races scheduled to take place on Friday 26th May will now be added to the race schedules for the subsequent days.

The Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup will now take place on Saturday 27th May, starting at 8.30pm, following the three time Grammy Award winning entertainer Wyclef Jean's performance on the Main Stage in the America's Cup Village which starts at 5.15pm. The America's Cup Village will close at 9.30pm. Gates open at 11.30am on Saturday 27th May, with racing due to take place between 2pm and 5pm.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the ACEA, said, "We are obviously disappointed that the strong winds mean we have had to postpone day one of the 35th America's Cup. This is clearly a decision we have not taken lightly and appreciate the inconvenience caused to the sellout crowd. Our primary concern however, is always safety for everyone involved in the America's Cup. We are adding an hour to the race window on both Saturday and Sunday to run extra races with the aim of getting back on schedule. There are still tickets available at the weekend, although not in all categories, so we are hoping Friday's ticket holders will still get the chance to enjoy what should be an incredible opening weekend."

Tickets

As the America's Cup Village will not open on 26th May, all ticket holders for the America's Cup Village, Grandstand seats, Goslings Dark 'n Stormy Island Bar and Longtail Lounge and Official Spectator Boat ticket holders will automatically receive a refund within the next ten days. Should those ticket holders wish to attend another day, tickets will need to be purchased separately for this day and can be booked at www.americascup.com/tickets.

Transport

Ticketholders for Friday's ferry will also receive a full refund. Ticketholders for Saturday's ferry can also rebook their ticket to a new time, should they wish, now that the Opening Ceremony is on Saturday.

Additional direct ferry runs to the America's Cup Village before and after racing have been added to the Saturday schedule to increase capacity, and there are some updates in the existing timetable due to the changes in the America's Cup schedule, which will be communicated directly to those existing ticketholders, or can be found at www.acbda.bm. To book tickets please go to www.americascup.com/tickets

Additional ferry runs will also be added to the regular public schedule from Hamilton to the Dockyard Ferry terminal on Saturday. From Dockyard, the public can either get a free shuttle train from in front of the Clocktower Mall, or walk over to the America's Cup Village.

America's Cup Bermuda, CEO Mike Winfield says, "We are grateful for the excellent working relationship we have with Marine & Ports and we thank them for their flexibility in ensuring that America's Cup spectators have a reliable and convenient way to get to the America's Cup Village. We recognize this is a late change due to weather and it likely won't be the last. We are very pleased to see the strong team work and dedication from Marine and Ports."

Other means of transport are by motorbike and private cars. As Saturday may be a sellout, locals are also encouraged to ride their motorbike to the event as motorbikes can park for FREE and there is plenty of room at the Transportation Hub, near the entrance to America's Cup Village. More bikes on the road will likely ease traffic and parking congestion in the west end of the island.

The America's Cup Park n Ride program ($25 per car for all passengers, when booked in advance) must be pre-booked at Boaz Island Sports Field. It is $30 if booked within 12-hours of use. Once this is fully booked, the next parking area will become available for booking. Book your Park n Ride at www.americascup.com/tickets

Additional parking lots are available once Boaz Island Sports Field is fully booked. These are: Warren Simmons Field near Somerset Marketplace and Somerset Primary. All locations will be serviced by minibus shuttles to deliver you from your car directly to the Transportation Hub at the America's Cup Event Village.

Please stay tuned to all America's Cup channels for event updates: www.americascup.com, Twitter and Facebook: @americascup. Ongoing transportation information and updates are available at: www.acbda.bm/transport and please follow America's Cup Bermuda on Twitter @AC2017BDA for real-time updates.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New trophy presented
For Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, taking place from Sunday June 4th to Monday June 12th 2017 in Bermuda. Posted on 25 May Opening Day Weather Forecast
For the 35th America's Cup The America's Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 24 May Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR
World leading leisure marine rope and rigging British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy Posted on 24 May Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie
Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. Posted on 24 May 35th America's Cup starts Friday
Our thoughts ahead of the racing The 35th America's Cup starts on Friday with the first races in Round Robin 1 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Practice racing has revealed a lot about the teams and where they are in preparation for the event itself. Posted on 23 May Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing
Superb video ahead of the 35th America's Cup Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever. Posted on 23 May Spinlock's history of innovation
We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'. Posted on 22 May SoftBank Team Japan's Dean Barker talks
Leasons learned, practice racing and winning mentality We caught up with America's Cup veteran Dean Barker, skipper and CEO of SoftBank Team Japan, 8 days ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup. He spoke about lessons learned from previous campaigns, recent practice racing, and the mentality that wins. Posted on 19 May Iain Percy on the role of ACRM
In the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy is one of the most respected men in the global world of competitive sailing. Posted on 17 May Heavy pre start collision
Land Rover BAR crash into Emirates Team New Zealand The second practice race day today in Bermuda, ended in a heavy pre start collision when Land Rover BAR collided with Emirates Team New Zealand after they had been comprehensively shut out in last stages of the pre start sequence. Posted on 17 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy