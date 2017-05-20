Please select your home edition
Comet Open at Winsford Flash Sailing Club

by Roy Symmers today at 4:27 pm 20 May 2017

Sixteen enthusiastic sailors arrived from far and wide to compete, best of two races from three, for the Winsford Flash Open Meeting Comet trophy, eight visitors and eight home boats.

There was a light breeze under 10mph all day which tested the skill of the entrants particularly on the windward side of the flash where it was often quite flukey. Contrary to the forecast the rain held off most of the day apart from a long shower during the second race.

Three boats sailed clear at the start of the 1st Race, Steve Bellamy (311), Chris Hatton (48) and Jonathan Latham (349) with Steve rounding the windward mark first. The start was very competitive but Chris Hatton sailed clear to win followed by Steve then Jonathan who had a good battle throughout the race. There were many place changes down the fleet during the race most noticeably by Eddie Pope (804) who was 7th after one lap and improved to 4th at the finish.

The 2nd Race got under way with another good start from which David Harrison (815) was first to the windward mark and continued to lead through much of the 1st lap. He was gradually overhauled by Eddie Pope (804) and Chris Hatton (48) but continued to hold 3rd place until, within sight of the finish on the last beat, he was suddenly violently headed allowing Roy Symmers (115) to take 3rd place at the line. Sometimes there is no justice! The most notable improvement during the race was by Jonathan Latham (349) who changed from 9th after the start to 5th at the finish.

Before the last race Chris Hatton (48) had a 1st & 2nd, followed by Eddie Pope with a 4th & 1st, then Jonathan Latham (349) with a 3rd & 5th and Steve Bellamy (311) with a 2nd & 7th so there was no clear winner yet.

In the last race Jonathan led from the start maintaining this position to the finish and the real battle developed between Chris and Eddie. Chris started 2nd then Eddie got through him but Chris managed to get back and they finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

It was a pleasure to see all our visitors including David Jobling and his wife Rita who came as spectators. David has supported our event for many years both as a sailor and as a spectator.

Overall Results:

1. Chris Hatton (Severn SC)
2. Jonathan Latham (WFSC)
3. Eddie Pope (Ogston SC)
4. Steve Bellamy (WFSC)
5. Catherine Bellamy (Nantwich and Borders SC)
6. Roy Symmers (WFSC)
7. David Harrison (WFSC)
8. Chris Robinson (Burghfield SC)
9. John Coppenhall (Hunts SC)
10. Brian Herring (WFSC)
11. Andrew Beaumont (Attenborough SC)
12. Janet Gaukroger (WFSC)
13. Alan Hatton (Severn SC)
14. Elizabeth Dauncey (Tamworth SC)
15. Andy Cush (WFSC)
16. Ros Stevenson (WFSC)

