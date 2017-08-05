Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
Zhik Zfleece Jacket
Zhik Zfleece Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Duke of Edinburgh loans Overall Trophy for Triple Crown Series at Cowes Week

by Mary Scott-Jackson today at 2:28 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
The Duke of Edinburgh at Cowes Week © CWL / Paul Wyeth

Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, is delighted to announce a new trophy for the new Sevenstar Triple Crown series at Cowes Week. The new trophy will be awarded to the overall winner of the Sevenstar Triple Crown. Loaned by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, the trophy will be named the Duke of Edinburgh Triple Crown Trophy.

Cowes Week has few supporters as prestigious and as passionate about sailing as The Duke of Edinburgh, who famously owned a Dragon class boat named Bluebottle, given to him and the then Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present, which he once regularly raced at the regatta. He has also competed on his Flying Fifteen Coweslip and sailed on the yacht Yeoman. The Duke of Edinburgh was instrumental in setting up Cowes Combined Clubs, the body made up of 9 clubs responsible for coordinating the racing today.

The new Duke of Edinburgh Triple Crown Trophy has been kindly loaned from the Royal Collection, and will be awarded to the overall winner of the Sevenstar Triple Crown at a prestigious prizegiving ceremony at the Royal Yacht Squadron.

This trophy is the latest illustrious addition to the Sevenstar Triple Crown, which will also see the awarding of The Queen's Cup, The King George V International Cup and the Royal Yacht Squadron's King's Cup 1920, which will be awarded to the three winners of each of the Sevenstar Triple Crown classes.

The Sevenstar Triple Crown at Cowes Week is a new initiative for 2017. A regatta within a regatta, the series is open to large IRC rated racing boats up to 36m LOA. Three classes will compete: Maxi-Racer Class; Cruiser-Racer Class (both with a minimum TCC of 1.500) and an Ocean-Racer Class (minimum TCC of 1.400). The series will take place on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of Cowes Week, with the Wednesday race being designated an Around the Island Race.

Commenting on the announcement, Kate Johnson, Commercial & Marketing Director for Cowes Week Limited said "We're absolutely thrilled that The Duke of Edinburgh has kindly agreed to lend this stunning and historic trophy for the overall winner of the Sevenstar Triple Crown. This will surely make the racing even more competitive as competitors vie for such a notable prize. The Duke of Edinburgh has been a regular competitor at Cowes Week since the late 1940s and we are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to mark his support for the regatta in this way. We are hugely looking forward to watching the development of this new initiative for Cowes Week."

This year's regatta takes place 29th July-5th August. Entries for the Sevenstar Triple Crown are being taken online.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

North Sea Regatta Week preview
64 boats on the start line of the Vuurschepen Race On Saturday 27 May the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 kicks off with the Vuurschepen Race from Scheveningen to Harwich! On the start line we'll see 64 yachts of which 38 yachts are fully crewed and 16 teams are participating in the Two Handed class. Posted on 26 May Silvers Marine Scottish Series day 1
The heat is on! The 43rd Scottish Series, sponsored by Silvers Marine for the third year started today Friday 26th May 2017. With it brought sunshine and record temperatures hitting 30 degrees in Tarbert, Loch Fyne. Posted on 26 May RCIYC Spring Regatta
Blazing sunshine and fair breezes make for a great weekend What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay over 20th and 21st May, a resounding success. Posted on 26 May Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled
Tough decision made by Storm Trysail Club Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Posted on 26 May Rambler 88 joins 140 yacht fleet
For RORC Myth of Malham Race Over one hundred and forty yachts, representing nine different countries, have entered the RORC Myth of Malham Race, the largest RORC fleet to race since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 25 May Royal Temple Yacht Club Spring Series
Tight racing with best competition for many years With the final race in the 2017 Spring Series now completed at the Royal Temple Yacht Club, Ramsgate, racing is now more competitive than it has been for many years. Posted on 24 May Spirits high at packed Warsash prize giving
For Helly Hansen Spring Series & Crewsaver Spring Championship Spirits were high at the packed prize giving held at the Warsash Sailing Club on the River Hamble, for the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017 on Friday 19th May. Posted on 24 May Crystal ball-gazing
For the Rolex Fastnet Race winner Second-guessing the winner under IRC among the 340 boats competing in August's Rolex Fastnet Race is tough. The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather. Posted on 24 May All set for a 'Fyne weekend'
At 43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series This weekend sees the start of the 43rd Scottish Series Regatta, sponsored by Silvers Marine, Scotland's largest sailing event which is organised by the Clyde Cruising Club (CCC). Posted on 23 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy