Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90

RS Sailing and the America's Cup

by RS Sailing today at 9:08 am 26 May 2017
The RS CAT16 © RS Sailing

With the America's Cup about to start in Bermuda, back in the UK the Land Rover BAR Roadshow is underway, with the RS CAT16 chosen as their training catamaran and looking fantastic in the team's livery.

The Roadshows will give over a thousand young people the opportunity to go sailing at venues across the UK. For many it will also be their first opportunity to sail a catamaran and get a taste of the performance they offer, albeit a long way from AC levels of speed and complexity.

"RS has always been passionate about making fast boats more user friendly and building pathways from entry level to a lifetime of sailing, so it's great to be involved with Land Rover BAR and the 1851 Trust" says RS Chairman, Martin Wadhams. "The RS CAT16 is both exciting and simple so it's a perfect introduction to cat sailing and to getting more young sailors hooked."

The RS CAT16 was launched a few years ago and moved rotomoulded polyethylene catamaran construction forward with a design protected system for joining the beams to the hulls, significantly adding to the stiffness. This brings the handling closer to fragile performance cats and the boat has been widely acclaimed by training centres and sailors internationally.

RS Sailing also has an involvement with the America's Cup programme out in Bermuda.

The RS Feva was selected for the AC Endeavour Programme that has given young Bermudians the opportunity to get into sailing. Culmination of that programme will be televised across the world when RS Feva sailors from each AC team's home nation and other countries have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do battle between the America's Cup races.

This will be a great show-case for the double-handed RS Feva class which has done so much to inspire a new generation of sailors. Its emphasis is on enjoyment and the exciting aspects of sailing as well as building competition skills. This has seen the RS Feva adopted in most developed sailing nations as part of the pathway to build sailing participation. It has become the world's best-selling double-hander over the last decade – something RS sailing is hugely proud of.

Full details of the RS CAT16 and RS Feva are at www.RSsailing.com

Related Articles

RS Tera Southern Areas & RS Feva Open
At the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Over the weekend of 6th and 7th of May, the Royal Lymington Yacht Club hosted the RS Tera Southern Championship and Lymington RS Feva Open, sponsored by Sway Butchers and Gemini Marine. Posted on 19 May America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart. Posted on 14 May South East Zone triumphant
At RYA Eric Twiname Championships The South East Zone were victorious at the 2017 RYA 31st Eric Twiname Championships (6-7 May). Having last reigned triumphant in 2014, the South East Zone were crowned overall Eric Twiname Champions as well as winners of the Eric Twiname Dinghy Trophy. Posted on 7 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships day 1
Off to a flying start at Rutland Water Over 270 young sailors enjoyed 10-15 knots of breeze across six junior classes on day one of the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Championships today (Saturday 6 May). Posted on 6 May RS Sailing Friday Forum
All about the RS Neo Friday Forum Live from Nedley Cliff Sailing Club and its all about the RS Neo. Posted on 5 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships preview
'Battle of the Zones' at Rutland this weekend Young sailors are preparing for the annual 'Battle of the Zones' with the 31st RYA Eric Twiname Championships set for Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend (6-7 May). Posted on 4 May New Zealand RS Feva Nationals
Liefting & Dickson win back-to-back titles Royal Akarana Yacht Club sailors Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson have secured back-to-back RS Feva National Championship. Posted on 3 May RS Fevas at Portchester
Grey, wet and very windy! Sunday 30th dawned grey and very windy. Thanks to the forecasts of increasing winds (gusting up to 30 knots) and rain later, only 10 boats ventured to Portchester to take their chances. Posted on 2 May Burnham Squiddies on tour
At the Dutch Youth Regatta Over the weekend of 29th/30th April, two of our Squiddies ventured over to Medemblik, Holland to get a taste of what will be on offer when we all return again in July for the RS Feva Worlds. Posted on 2 May RS Feva GP at Yorkshire Dales
Classic conditions on Sunday Saturday's conditions were not quite up to the Yorkshire Dales SC reputation with light fickle conditions but with an improving forecast throughout the day. Conditions for Sunday, however, looked like it would be touch and go for any sailing. Posted on 30 Apr

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy