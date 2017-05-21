XXXI Trofeo Marco Rizzotti Optimist Team Racing at Diporto Velico Veneziano

XXXI Trofeo Marco Rizzotti © Denis Razumovich XXXI Trofeo Marco Rizzotti © Denis Razumovich

by Trofeo Marco Rizzotti today at 8:49 am

After a short stay in the Adriatic Sea, the Marco Rizzotti Trophy returns to Florida. Lauderdale Yacht Club was the undefeated winner of the XXXI edition of the International Optimist team racing event organized by Diporto Velico Veneziano and Compagnia della Vela.

Second place went to the Italian National team, defeated only by Lauderdale, and LISOT New York. Following them were Slovenia 1, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, NIC Catania, Monaco Yacht Club, St. Petersburg Yacht Club, the Dutch National Optimist Team, Liguria, Yacht Club Santo Amaro, Slovenia 2, Weir Wood Sailing Club, Cercle de Voile Marseillan and the Serbian team Palilula / Gemax.

"The XXXI edition was a success despite the adverse weather of Saturday. A big thank you to the umpires, the Race Committee and all the volunteers", commented General Manager Elio Camozzi, on his first experience in this role, following on from Corrado Scrascia who for years was the soul of this Trophy.

After a first day of particularly intense racing, with 70 races in 7 and a half hours, on Saturday the bad weather forced the 16 teams from 4 continents to stay onshore. In the afternoon, all the participants embarked on an Alilaguna boat which took them to St. Mark's Square for a small welcome ceremony attended, on behalf of the Mayor, the President of the Municipal Council Ermelinda Damiano. The racing ended on Sunday. Although the schedule initially slowed down due to a continued shifting wind, the Race Committee, chaired by Dodi Villani, managed to conclude all 120 races in time, ensuring the head-to-head for of all teams.

Three special awards were made this year. In addition to the two Panathlon Club Venice awards for both on shore and on the water behaviour, respectively to Yacht Club Santo Amaro and St. Petersburg Yacht Club, a special award was made to the youngest sailor, Ognjen Kerekes from Serbia, in memory of Giorgio Lauro, an international judge who helped make this event world famous.