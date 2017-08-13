The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week 2017 Preview

by Mik Chappell today at 1:35 pm

Nine days of fun and competitive sailing – a fantastic regatta for all generations.

Eighteen races are planned over the nine days. A mix of series, one off races and Pursuits for dinghies and keelboats with a PY between 822 and 1432. Classes to include: Flying Fifteens, RS200, Laser & Radial, Enterprise, GP14, Solo, Mirror, Topper, Tera. Plus Fast, Medium and Slow Handicap Fleets. These may be amended or amalgamated dependent on number of entries. In addition, there will be two all fleet pursuit races with popular moving finish lines.

The racing will be combined with camping and caravanning on the Club's site with its superb facilities. There will be a multitude of social events catering for all family members and all ages. A relaxed atmosphere provides a thoroughly enjoyable event for all!

Inclusive, weekend and mid week entry for racing and for accommodation is available. Camping and Caravan pitches get booked up quickly so early entry is advised to secure a booking and to make the most of the significantly discounted rates if entered before 11 June.

Enter online at www.bassweek.org.uk. If you have any queries then email