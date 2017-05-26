Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Team Elite Jacket
Land Rover BAR Team Elite Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

35th America's Cup Opening Day Weather Forecast

by 35th America's Cup today at 8:49 pm 26 May 2017
The America's Cup Race Village © ACEA 2017 / Ricardo Pinto

The America's Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America's Cup.

The weather has been excellent this week, and is forecast to remain good on Saturday (27th May) and next week, however the current forecast for Friday 26th May is showing wind levels gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon. Whilst the wind may drop within the raceable limits of 6-24 knots later in the evening, the safety of both the sailors and spectators is always paramount, and a decision whether to open the America's Cup Village or not will be taken accordingly.

On Friday 26th May, racing is scheduled to begin at 5.00pm and the Opening Ceremony is due to take place from 8.30pm. A final decision about the opening of the America's Cup Village may be made as late as 9.00pm Thursday 25th May, after a more updated forecast is assessed. If racing is cancelled on Friday 26th May, the America's Cup Village will also be closed. Racing would then be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon and the Opening Ceremony would also be delayed.

America's Cup Event Authority CEO Russell Coutts said, "With a sellout crowd for Friday, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America's Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead. However, if the prudent decision is to postpone the start of the event, then racing will be rescheduled to Saturday, where the weather forecast indicates great racing conditions."

Please stay tuned to all America's Cup channels for event updates: www.americascup.com, Twitter and Facebook @americascup. For local Bermuda travel updates such as ferries and buses, please go to www.acbda.bm or via Twitter @AC2017BDA and Facebook @ACBermuda

Should the America's Cup Village not open, all ticket holders for the America's Cup Village, Grandstand seats, Goslings Dark 'n Stormy Island Bar and Longtail Lounge will automatically receive a refund. Should they wish to attend another day, tickets will separately need to be purchased for this day. For Official Spectator Boat ticket holders, should the boat be unable to leave the dock, they will also be provided with a refund.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR
World leading leisure marine rope and rigging British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy Posted today at 6:41 pm Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie
Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. Posted today at 8:00 am 35th America's Cup starts Friday
Our thoughts ahead of the racing The 35th America's Cup starts on Friday with the first races in Round Robin 1 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Practice racing has revealed a lot about the teams and where they are in preparation for the event itself. Posted on 23 May Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing
Superb video ahead of the 35th America's Cup Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever. Posted on 23 May Spinlock's history of innovation
We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'. Posted on 22 May SoftBank Team Japan's Dean Barker talks
Leasons learned, practice racing and winning mentality We caught up with America's Cup veteran Dean Barker, skipper and CEO of SoftBank Team Japan, 8 days ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup. He spoke about lessons learned from previous campaigns, recent practice racing, and the mentality that wins. Posted on 19 May Iain Percy on the role of ACRM
In the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy is one of the most respected men in the global world of competitive sailing. Posted on 17 May Heavy pre start collision
Land Rover BAR crash into Emirates Team New Zealand The second practice race day today in Bermuda, ended in a heavy pre start collision when Land Rover BAR collided with Emirates Team New Zealand after they had been comprehensively shut out in last stages of the pre start sequence. Posted on 17 May America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart. Posted on 14 May America's Cup top of the agenda
At MAA Press Lunch Matt Sheahan spoke to over 130 press and industry guests at the sixth annual MAA Press Lunch, which took place today, Friday 12th May 2017. Matt shared his thoughts on the 2017 America's Cup, which takes place in Bermuda in two weeks time. Posted on 12 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy