Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR

by Kate McCoy today at 6:41 pm 24 May 2017
Marlow - official rope partner of Land Rover BAR © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy.

Marlow's technical and R & D team has worked with the rigging department within Land Rover BAR to develop the bespoke and highly customised rigging needed to race the latest generation of foiling ACC (Americas Cup Class) boats in the world's oldest international sporting trophy - a race of the world's best sailors on the fastest boats.

Land Rover BAR is skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie, whose relationship with Marlow stretches back many years from its key partnerships with competitive British sailing and Sir Ben's Olympic successes - winning four Olympic Gold medals for Great Britain.

"We are very proud to be the official supplier to Land Rover BAR," said Jon Mitchell, MD at Marlow Ropes. "Our collaboration with Land Rover BAR has led to the development of the top-end fibre rigging that has been supplied, evaluated and tested in some of the most demanding systems found on board yachts today."

Marlow - official rope partner of Land Rover BAR - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Marlow - official rope partner of Land Rover BAR - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

"Sailing and racing yachts have changed hugely over the past several years," Jon said. "The power and speed of the boats has created a much greater demand on rigging. Weight, durability, stretch and creep are key considerations in the design of the lines for these superfast boats," he continues. "Our approach over the last two years has been to spend a lot of time and effort with our raw material suppliers, our research and development experts and the technical team at Land Rover BAR to develop rigging needed for these customised applications."

James Stagg, Shore Team Manager, Land Rover BAR said: 'Marlow is another great British company that we enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership with. We have worked closely with Marlow since the team's inception on a number of custom items that are tailored to the team's specific needs, as well as standard products. The team has always been open to our ideas and ensuring we get the best product."

Marlow - official rope partner of Land Rover BAR - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Marlow - official rope partner of Land Rover BAR - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Marlow Ropes is focused on the technical development of leisure marine ropes from dinghies to super yachts and particularly service high-speed sailing with our MGP (Marlow Grand Prix) range. Now the brand will again be featured in the heart of the most spectacular sailing competition in the world.

Marlow's history in world class rope manufacture dates back over 200 years, and has earned its reputation as one of the world's premier manufacturers of performance yacht ropes.

www.marlowropes.com

