Parade of Lights at Bowmoor Sailing Club

Bowmoor SC Parade of lights © Paul Taylor Bowmoor SC Parade of lights © Paul Taylor

by Doug Roberts today at 6:30 pm

Saturday May the 20th was a busy day for Bowmoor Sailing Club.

We had 25 youngsters training in Optimists, Fevas, Teras and Toppers alongside our second and last come and try day where we took 108 people out sailing, 34 people went out in canoes and several people took to the water on paddle boards. Despite the weather they all had a great time.

This was followed by a parade of lights where people had decorated their boats with lights and to round off the evening we had over 80 people attend our Barn Dance and BBQ to the music of Spill the Whiskey and a great time was add by all. More pictures can be found on our facebook page Bowmoor Sailing.

We will be running beginners training courses all through the school summer holidays. You can make you booking and find out more information at www.bowmoor.co.uk