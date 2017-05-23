Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 6

by Peter Dickson, Principal Race Officer today at 4:35 pm 23 May 2017

A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race.

Very short two lap courses, down tide to the East, kept the fleet, particularly those without engines, in view of the club. The turning of the tide and inshore eddy, particularly around the breakwater, helped the majority to finish by 2000hrs thanks to a fickle breeze that never quite died.

In Class 1 Martin Dent's J111 Jelvis which led for both rounds on the water was beaten into second place on handicap by Graham Deegan's Akarana 3 a cruising version of a 1720 Sports Boat with Chris Preston's J109 Jubilee, crewed largely by young UKSA sailing instructors in 3rd place.

Other notable performances were in Class 2 by Phil Wright's K6 Sports Boat "A nice cup of tea and a sit down" proving that she could win in light airs as well as when planing in a blow. In Class 4 Mike Tennant's veteran Sonata Xantz, helmed by Chris Halewood, managed to hold off Eeyore, converted from an ancient Hurley 22 by yachting legend Jo Richards, gaining 1st & 2nd places respectively.

In an interesting turn of mathematics joint 3rd place after applying the handicaps was given to Starborn 4 and Octavia in Class 2!

Race 6 Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stAkarana 3
2ndJElvis
3rdJubilee
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stA nice cup of tea & a sit down
2ndZiggy
Joint 3rdStar ‑ Born 4 & Octavia
Class 3 – Sonars
1stBarry Byham
2ndAndy Cassell
3rdIan Margham
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stXantz
2ndEeyore
3rdJiminy Cricket
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1stFfuraha
2ndFFreefire20
3rdFflashback
Class 6 – X One Design
1stGin
2ndAora
3rdXactly
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Related Articles

Lymington XOD Alastair Easton Trophy
Big winds reduce the series to one race Due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to combine the usual three short races into one long race. That decision proved to be very wise, because the forecast proved to be correct. Posted on 23 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta overall
Wet weather gear needed on the final day Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour. Posted on 21 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta day 1
89 boats race in the harbour 89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season. Posted on 20 May VPRS National Championship preview
Poole PYRS fleet set for Cowes next week Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations. Posted on 19 May Cowes United
A new Race Committee Boat for Cowes The official launch of Cowes United, a brand new Committee Boat for Cowes, took place on 13th May on Trinity Landing opposite the Royal London Yacht Club. Posted on 19 May High expectations for 10th Anniversary
At the Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the South Coast's most popular yacht club regatta and the number of early competitor entries to the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta suggests last year's entry of 178 boats will be exceeded. Posted on 18 May Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 4
Westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots As they came to the start the Lymington XOD fleet of 22 encountered a strong outgoing spring tide and a westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots. Wind against tide made made for big waves and exciting dayboat racing. Posted on 16 May RLymYC Nordic Folkboat Race to Cowes
Cold stinging rain en-route to Egypt Point Nine Nordic Folkboats came to the start for the annual race to Cowes on Saturday 13 May, not in the forecasted sunshine but lowering clouds and pulses of cold stinging rain. Posted on 16 May Why you need to do the Round the Island Race
Video footage and interviews in 140 seconds Footage and interviews from the iconic Round the Island Race, one of the world's largest and greatest sailing events. Posted on 13 May

