Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 6

by Peter Dickson, Principal Race Officer today at 4:35 pm

A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race.

Very short two lap courses, down tide to the East, kept the fleet, particularly those without engines, in view of the club. The turning of the tide and inshore eddy, particularly around the breakwater, helped the majority to finish by 2000hrs thanks to a fickle breeze that never quite died.

In Class 1 Martin Dent's J111 Jelvis which led for both rounds on the water was beaten into second place on handicap by Graham Deegan's Akarana 3 a cruising version of a 1720 Sports Boat with Chris Preston's J109 Jubilee, crewed largely by young UKSA sailing instructors in 3rd place.

Other notable performances were in Class 2 by Phil Wright's K6 Sports Boat "A nice cup of tea and a sit down" proving that she could win in light airs as well as when planing in a blow. In Class 4 Mike Tennant's veteran Sonata Xantz, helmed by Chris Halewood, managed to hold off Eeyore, converted from an ancient Hurley 22 by yachting legend Jo Richards, gaining 1st & 2nd places respectively.

In an interesting turn of mathematics joint 3rd place after applying the handicaps was given to Starborn 4 and Octavia in Class 2!

Race 6 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Akarana 3 2nd JElvis 3rd Jubilee Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st A nice cup of tea & a sit down 2nd Ziggy Joint 3rd Star ‑ Born 4 & Octavia Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Andy Cassell 3rd Ian Margham Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Xantz 2nd Eeyore 3rd Jiminy Cricket Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Ffuraha 2nd FFreefire20 3rd Fflashback Class 6 – X One Design 1st Gin 2nd Aora 3rd Xactly