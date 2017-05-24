Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave

Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie

by Henri Lloyd today at 8:00 am 24 May 2017
Sir Ben Ainslie © Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton.

Paul Strzelecki, joint Chief Executive at Henri Lloyd, a great supporter of Sir Ben Ainslie over their 20 year relationship, asked him about how, as Official Technical Clothing Supplier to the British Challenger for the 35th America's Cup, we have worked together to optimise the performance of the crew, and of course about his thoughts on the upcoming racing in Bermuda.

Paul Strzelecki: We have supported you since you were a teenager. How important is it for you to take us with you on this America's Cup adventure?

Sir Ben Ainslie: It has been an amazing relationship and when we set up the America's Cup team you were our first and only choice of kit supplier. It's very much a two way design process and you can see that in the kit we now have for Bermuda. The guys have been completely involved and have got exactly what they wanted. That alone will make us a stronger team. We need to have kit which is actually protecting them, not overheating them and is as aerodynamic as can be. Working with your team at Henri Lloyd I think we've developed some fantastic kit that the guys are very happy with, is performing well and is going to put us in good stead for Bermuda.

Paul: You live on the Isle of Wight but you've moved to Bermuda for the America's Cup. How's it going?

Ben: Yes we moved to Bermuda in December in run-up to the Cup. There are two main focuses here, one in terms of the design side and setting up the boats, and two in understanding the meteorology of the island, the tides and the winds, and getting to know the course. It's an intense period of work, but we have got that motivation and desire to get the job done.

Paul: It sounds exciting – this is where it all really starts...

Ben: Yes it's a real psychological shift for everyone, but being based here in the UK, it's about being the best of British, trying to bring the Cup home for the first time in its history, for Queen and Country. It may sound corny, but that's what motivates people and it's why they work as hard as they are doing right now. It would be a huge moment in British sport if we are able to win the America's Cup.

Paul: And if you do win it, the plan is to bring it home?

Ben: Yes absolutely, back to the UK, it would be a great addition to our maritime history. Also we want to build a business that can be around for many years to come. We need people in the organisation that share that vision and that goal and I think that everybody here is totally committed to doing that.

Paul: What are your ambitions for Land Rover BAR?

Ben: We want to be a very professional organisation. We want to be successful; we want to win the America's Cup and we want to build a sustainable long-term business and do it with respect for all principles of sustainable operation.

Paul: Who was your inspiration?

Ben: Sailors such as Paul Elvstrøm and Russell Coutts, sailors that transformed the sport and were stand-out successes. Ayrton Senna was someone I hugely admired, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, I guess those sportsmen who were really dominating their sports, they had an intensity that took them to a different level. Also my mum and my dad, who were a huge influence on my career. I wouldn't have got the results I did without their support.

