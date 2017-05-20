Please select your home edition
Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Tamworth Sailing Club

by Paul Young today at 6:06 am 20 May 2017

This event the third in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Tamworth Sailing Club on Saturday 20th May 2017.

A small fleet of five boats included one visitor from Midland SC who was greeted by a light to moderate south westerly wind with occasional heavy rain showers.

The first race saw Nigel Allso crewed by Kate Brazier (Tamworth SC) first around the windward mark with both Paul Young crewed by Jan Kimber (Midland SC) and Hugh Nethercot crewed by Allan Roper (Tamworth SC) close behind. Nigel and Kate held the lead in this race from start to finish, increasing the distance as the face progressed. Paul and Jan finished second well ahead of Hugh and Allan, who finished third after many battles with the other two boats.

The second race started after a tasty ploughman's lunch on the same course. The wind had now increased a little giving planning conditions at times. Nigel and Kate once again rounded the windward mark first ahead of Paul and Jan. Paul and Jan kept much closer to Nigel and Kate this time however they eventually got away. By the start of the last beat Paul and Jan had reeled in Nigel and Kate to start the final beat just behind them. After many tacking and covering battles, Nigel and Kate held their nerve to win again, finishing just ahead of Paul and Jan. Hugh and Allan finished third.

After a short tea break the third race was sailed again on the same course. The wind had shifted a little as the heavy rain started making it more one sided for a while. Nigel and Kate again made the best start and rounded the windward mark first with Paul and Jan in hot pursuit. The gap between these boats kept changing as the wind came and went, however Nigel and Kate lead from start to finish to complete their hat trick and win their third race of the day. Paul and Jan finished second again a few lengths behind them. Hugh and Allan finished third again also.

Winning Helm Nigel Allso thanked everyone at Tamworth SC for a good day's racing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st20443Nigel AllsoKate BrazierTamworth SC‑1112
2nd22901Paul YoungJan KimberMidland SC‑2224
3rd19616Hugh NethcotAllan RoperTamworth SC‑3336
4th17254Jason CulmerCat ElsonTamworth SC‑4448
5th20825Rob WilsonHelen ElsonTamworth SC.‑55510
