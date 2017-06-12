Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Shore
Henri Lloyd Shore

27th Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - Preview

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 5:57 am 10-12 June 2017
Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta © Bruno Cocozza

Women crews representing five states and the Northern Territory could experience dicey winter conditions, from near-to-nil breeze up to a 30 knot icy blast from the southern ocean when they line up for the annual Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta June 10-12, 2017.

Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron on St Kilda's foreshore will host local and visiting crews and coordinate the three day schedule of racing and social activities over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, the 27th edition of the unique women's event.

So far RMYS has enough participants registered to put together 14 crews and a handful more are expected, including a complete New Zealand team. Organising committee chair and immediate past RMYS Commodore Janet Dean says girls and women who would like to nominate and be matched up with other female sailors have until June 1 to register online. Enquiries to RMYS sailing coordinator Danielle Cooper

Memories of her first AWKR in 2016 are vivid for West Australian skipper Karen Koedyk who borrowed an S80 called Rock n Roll, the same design she owns and races out of the Royal Perth Yacht Club.

"It was eight degrees on the Saturday and hail, not at all friendly for a Perth person. Doing the regatta improved my confidence. When I was leaving the marina I was thinking 'these people are my responsibility and I have to get them safely through the experience'. We sailed to the ability of the people on the boat. I'm only a novice helm; I've been sailing for 10 years which isn't long in sailing terms. The owner was lovely and was there to wave us off the dock; he was very much part of the crew."

Koedyk will head up a mixed team from New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia including her daughter Angela who lives in Melbourne. "She'll be at the front of the boat – so there's no back chat," Koedyk suggests.

She was encouraged back to the regatta by one the crew allocated to her last year, inspirational NSW sailor Kristi Foster, who has an amazing story of recovery from two broken backs. "I have some lovely women joining me on the boat again this year and the first time we'll sail as a team is when we leave the marina for the start line on day one," Koedyk adds.

Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza
Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza

A number of S80s will be among the fleet and the class association is a generous supporter of AWKR.

Brisbane based Sally Crowley has wanted to compete in the AWKR with her Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron teammates for a number of years and was looking at borrowing a boat for the coming series. That was until she and husband James happened to buy a Mornington based 40-footer called Javelin which came with the perfect settlement period.

"James and I have been looking at the J122 design for a couple of years. We saw this one in Mornington and liked it, and the timing from the settlement to the regatta has worked out. I've got nine girls who have already shown incredible commitment by joining me in Melbourne for a training weekend. After the AWKR we'll deliver the boat up to Queensland.

"That whole training weekend took a lot of the guesswork out of the new boat I suppose...I hope!!! It's really exciting stepping up to helm a 40-footer with that many people - a mixture of women with a couple of months' to decades of experience. There are no rock stars. It will be a unique opportunity to race with an all-women crew and there's no fall-back. It will be up to us."

The Port Phillip women's regatta was founded after a pair of Aussie trailblazers competed in a New Zealand women's championship then put the idea of a national series on the table. Because of these historical links, Kiwi entries always receive an extra special welcome.

The regatta runs on the principles of generous owners, mostly RMYS members, loaning their boats for the long weekend, encouraging and developing women in the sport, and fun. Watch last year's hilarious kite packing competition here.

Two races are scheduled to start daily from 1000hrs to the west of the St Kilda breakwater and east of the shipping channel. Race Officer Lou Hutton will oversee the RMYS' race management team.

RMYS is well into its annual May lecture series with fantastic guest speakers talking on specialist topics, an educational offering open to everyone, including all AWKR competitors.

Major sponsors of this year's AWKR include Logie-Smith Lanyon Lawyers, Engine Property Group and Solid Group.

www.awkr.com.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Club Marine Series finale
Wet and wild at Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron Yesterday was the final race day of the 2017 Club Marine Series and was hosted by the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron. To finish the series on a high a fresh 20- 25 knots was seen across the bay but were welcomed as there were flat seas and blue skies! Posted on 10 Apr Jennifer Goldsmith Perpetual Trophy
Port Phillip Women's Championship Series day 3 Race day three of the Port Phillip Women's Championship Series was hosted by Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron on Sunday, 19 March. Also known as the Jennifer Goldsmith Perpetual Trophy this race is open to any yacht but must be skipped by a female helm. Posted on 21 Mar Volunteers: the source of energy
Critical to events such as Sailing World Cup Melbourne Energy is not something that can always be measured, but the strength and vitality that so many volunteers in sailing bring to the events that and clubs that they help out is an amazing resource that is critical to events. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 Video interviews from the Sailing World Cup Final
Talking to two very different successful coaches I took the opportunity today on the first official day of racing at the Sailing World Cup Final in Melbourne to talk to two coaches about how they are preparing their sailors. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Sixty years to the day
Looking back at the Melbourne Olympic Games On 5 December 1956, the Melbourne Olympic Games sailing competition drew to a close with some tense final races across the five classes. Posted on 5 Dec 2016 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 3
Summer arrives in Melbourne Summer has arrived in Melbourne and with it brings hot wind and strong breezes. This was seen yesterday, December 3, when day three of the Club Marine Series took place, the final race of 2016 before the Christmas break is due. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final
Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 World Cup Final places available by request
The chance to race in Melbourne in December The first offer to be part of the Sailing World Cup Final, Melbourne in December made to the top 20 ranked in each Olympic class by the world sailing body has reaped high calibre entries from multiple countries. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series race 4
History made at Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron Round four of the 2016 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series, hosted by Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron, saw 25 boats hit the start line, yesterday the 17th April, in a generous 10 – 15 knots sou'westerly. Posted on 18 Apr 2016 Club Marine Series day 7
That's all folks! The last race of the 2015/16 Club Marine Range and Blue Series was hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, and like the first and last day of semester at Uni, everyone showed up for class with 134 boats occupying the waters of Port Phillip Bay. Posted on 9 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy