Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Navigation, Strategy & Tactics by Stuart Quarrie
Dovestone Sailing Club Push the Boat Out Day

by Nik Lever today at 7:50 pm 14 May 2017
Dovestone Sailing Club Push the Boat Out © Nik Lever / www.catalystpics.co.uk

Push the Boat Out Day at Dovestone Sailing Club was a great success this year. Adults and youths had smiles all around. The day started with a lovely smell of bacon and sausage coming from the club house.

Lots of new sailors took to the water for the first time under the experienced direction of Harriot Pulman, Andy Goddard and many other club members.

Push the Boat Out is a Royal Yachting Association (RYA) initiative to get more people sailing. Thanks to lots of careful organisation the club signed up 10 new members and 12 beginners booked RYA courses at the club.

Howard Wolstencroft did a great job of explaining the benefits of club membership. Everyone had a terrific time and enjoyed the food in the galley provided by Sally Pulman and Helen Russell.

