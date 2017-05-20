Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Lymington XOD Alastair Easton Trophy

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 7:35 pm 20 May 2017

Due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to combine the usual three short races into one long race. That decision proved to be very wise, because the forecast proved to be correct.

The race started at 1300hrs with wind at 18 knots, and building steadily. By the time the leading boat reached the gate (the start/finish line) it was 28 knots with gusts over 30 knots. To the relief of most sailors, the Race Officer Ken Hay shortened the course at 15:12 after over 2 hours of racing right on the limit.

It was a day when the strength and fitness of youth mattered. By the time the leaders had run down from Hurst to Hampstead Ledge buoy only Lone Star X 119 was still in the mix with our youngest helms, and by the time the lead boats crossed the Solent and started the slog back upwind towards the line our two youngest, Nick Froud in Venus X 72 and Max Crowe in Clair de Lune X 33, were clear out in front. Soon afterwards James Markby in Expeditious X 179 also passed Lone Star.

It was wonderful to see our young sailors leading the fleet (with three Olympic sailors trailing behind them) offering a very encouraging result for the Lymington X Class. For more senior sailors there was a price to pay in aches and pains, but the exercise probably did us all a lot of good.

Our thanks must go to Ken Hay, his race team, and to the Club boatmen for setting an excellent starting line from a committee boat in difficult conditions. At the finishing gate the committee boat did not look a pleasant experience in extremely rough water.

Overall Results: (top six)

1. X72 Venus – Nik Froud
2. X33 Clair de Lune – Max Crowe
3. X179 Expeditious – Jamie Markby
4. X119 Lonestar – Stuart Jardine
5. X176 Crumpet – Barry Dunning
6. X164 Diana – Ian Burr (sailed by Eric Williams)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May High expectations for 10th Anniversary
At the Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the South Coast's most popular yacht club regatta and the number of early competitor entries to the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta suggests last year's entry of 178 boats will be exceeded. Posted on 18 May Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 4
Westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots As they came to the start the Lymington XOD fleet of 22 encountered a strong outgoing spring tide and a westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots. Wind against tide made made for big waves and exciting dayboat racing. Posted on 16 May Lymington XOD Wednesday Series race 3
A gloriously sunny afternoon for the 17 boats 17 XODs appeared on a gloriously sunny Wednesday afternoon with a cool easterly breeze and and strong ebb tide. Our race team lead by John Trundle set an excellent windward leeward course. Posted on 12 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 4
Tricky SW wind and srong Easterly tide Competitors faced a tricky SE wind at 8 to 10 knots with a very strong east going tide. For race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters. Posted on 10 May Lymington XOD Wednesday Series race 2
XL pips Lone Star for the win The 10 strong Lymington XOD fleet were greeted with a chilly 8-15 knot north-easterly breeze, and a fantastic inshore course laid by RO Chris Baldwick for the 2nd of the Wednesday series. Posted on 8 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 3
Dayboats cancelled due to light winds and strong ebb tide With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes. Posted on 8 May Hamble River Bottle Pursuit
Relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing With the Early Bird Series finished and the A Series not planned for another week, the Bottle Pursuit gives some relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing when everyone starts together. Posted on 5 May Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 2
Surging spring ebb tide for the 18-strong fleet A light to moderate southerly breeze and a surging spring ebb tide greeted the 18 strong XOD fleet. The windward mark was Black Rock buoy off Yarmouth, where Venus, helmed by Nik Froud turned in the lead. Posted on 3 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy