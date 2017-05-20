Lymington XOD Alastair Easton Trophy

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 7:35 pm

Due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to combine the usual three short races into one long race. That decision proved to be very wise, because the forecast proved to be correct.

The race started at 1300hrs with wind at 18 knots, and building steadily. By the time the leading boat reached the gate (the start/finish line) it was 28 knots with gusts over 30 knots. To the relief of most sailors, the Race Officer Ken Hay shortened the course at 15:12 after over 2 hours of racing right on the limit.

It was a day when the strength and fitness of youth mattered. By the time the leaders had run down from Hurst to Hampstead Ledge buoy only Lone Star X 119 was still in the mix with our youngest helms, and by the time the lead boats crossed the Solent and started the slog back upwind towards the line our two youngest, Nick Froud in Venus X 72 and Max Crowe in Clair de Lune X 33, were clear out in front. Soon afterwards James Markby in Expeditious X 179 also passed Lone Star.

It was wonderful to see our young sailors leading the fleet (with three Olympic sailors trailing behind them) offering a very encouraging result for the Lymington X Class. For more senior sailors there was a price to pay in aches and pains, but the exercise probably did us all a lot of good.

Our thanks must go to Ken Hay, his race team, and to the Club boatmen for setting an excellent starting line from a committee boat in difficult conditions. At the finishing gate the committee boat did not look a pleasant experience in extremely rough water.

Overall Results: (top six)

1. X72 Venus – Nik Froud

2. X33 Clair de Lune – Max Crowe

3. X179 Expeditious – Jamie Markby

4. X119 Lonestar – Stuart Jardine

5. X176 Crumpet – Barry Dunning

6. X164 Diana – Ian Burr (sailed by Eric Williams)