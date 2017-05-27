Redesmere Solo Open Preview

by Mike Davenport today at 4:08 pm

Calling all Solo sailors for the first Solo Open Event at Redesmere Sailing Club, RYA Club of the Year 2016. As always, 'welcome' food and drink will be available before Registration, with the Galley open all day.

This represents a great early opportunity to test your skills for the rest of the season, or to simply take your first steps into Open Event and Regional circuit, sailing in one of the warmest and friendliest environments.

First race at 11.00 a.m.