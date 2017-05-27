Please select your home edition
Redesmere Solo Open Preview

by Mike Davenport today at 4:08 pm 27 May 2017
The Redesmere Solo Open will be held on Saturday 27th May © Mike Hanson

Calling all Solo sailors for the first Solo Open Event at Redesmere Sailing Club, RYA Club of the Year 2016. As always, 'welcome' food and drink will be available before Registration, with the Galley open all day.

This represents a great early opportunity to test your skills for the rest of the season, or to simply take your first steps into Open Event and Regional circuit, sailing in one of the warmest and friendliest environments.

First race at 11.00 a.m.

Solo Southern Areas at Felpham
Fleet enjoy the hospitality of this south coast club What a weekend! The sun shone and the wind blew for the 25 Solo's competing in the Southern Area Championship. The Solo class has a long history of enjoying the hospitality of the best little sailing club on the south coast. Posted on 23 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 5
Fresh and gusty south westerly under sunny skies A fresh and gusty south westerly, sunny skies and a full tide saw plenty take part in Race 5 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. Over 30 boats competed across the 5 classes with more than half of these in the ever-popular Solo class. Posted on 22 May Solos at Fishers Green
Eastern Area series event for the Ashwell Shield The Solo class made their annual visit to Fishers Green SC in the Lea Valley Park on Sunday 14th May, as part of their Eastern Area series and to race for the Ashwell Shield. Posted on 17 May Solos at Carsington
Midlands and Northern Area Open Carsington SC hosted the Joint Midlands and Northern area Solo Open Meeting. 32 Solos raced in conditions that all said were fantastic - the sun shone and the WSW wind blew, which made for planing offwind legs and hard hiking beats. Posted on 16 May The best laid plans...
We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year... Posted on 15 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 4
At last a brisk South Westerly with sun! At last a brisk South Westerly with sun! Up until now the 2017 season has been dominated by Easterlies which have made for challenging sailing in the Salcombe estuary and so it was good news for the competitors and race officer. Posted on 14 May First Shots of THINNAIR
And latest Solo and 29er news Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA Dinghy Show in early March. Since then we have been destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year. Posted on 12 May Enterprise and Solos at Minima
Firkin Trophy and Thames Valley Series racing A northerly is a rare pleasure at Minima, sitting as the club does on a north-south reach of the Thames at Kingston, plagued by the prevailing south-westerlies. Posted on 9 May Solos at West Riding
Heavy cloud over Wintersett Reservoir A fleet of 19 Solos gathered at West Riding Sailing Club for the second event of the northern series. Whilst other parts of the country were bathed in sunshine, heavy cloud hung over Wintersett Reservoir. Posted on 9 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 3
'Round the creeks' course to make best use of high water Grey skies and a fading north easterly breeze greeted the 28 boats lining up for race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. The Race Officer set a 'round the creeks' course to make best use of high water. Posted on 8 May

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Northampton SC Solo Midlands Area Meeting for Solo
Northampton SC- 10 Jun Portchester SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Portchester SC- 11 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
