Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Aquafleece Headband
Aquafleece Headband
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

RS800 Coaching Weekend at Itchenor Sailing Club

by Emma McEwen today at 3:02 pm 20-21 May 2017

Twelve RS800s gathered at the lovely Itchenor SC over the weekend for an action packed two days of coaching with skiff gurus Harvey Hilary and Stevie Wilson. They were greeted with wall to wall sunshine and all-too-tempting cake.

On arrival, crews were given rig set-up advice as they rigged their boats followed by a classroom session on sail trim through the wind range. Back in the sunshine the group split in two for land drill, breaking down tacking and gybing into bite sized steps. Half the teams were crew boom sheeting with Harvey showing the recommended technique, while the other half had Stevie demonstrating how the helm should get across the boat in a tidy and timely manner.

Meanwhile the wind had picked up to a feisty 20+ knots and the original plan for 4 hours on the water training in Hayling Bay was moderated to a session in the confines of Chichester Harbour channels at low water. This turned out to be quite exciting enough for all the teams as they pin-balled about in the narrow channels at high speed with the edges approaching all too fast most of the time. The training plan went out the window and survival became priority for nearly everyone until each in turn decided it was time to return to the club house for a cup of tea and more cake.

Safely back on dry land, more useful classroom stuff was followed by an enlightening practical demo on a land capsized RS800 of how each control changes the main and jib sail shape.

Crew falling overboard on windy Saturday during the RS800 coaching weekend at Itchenor - photo © Luke McEwen
Crew falling overboard on windy Saturday during the RS800 coaching weekend at Itchenor - photo © Luke McEwen

Sunday dawned with a perfect light breeze forecast to build gradually through the day. So a packed program of on the water activities was planned and off we set to Hayling Bay. The sail out the harbour was used as short upwind practice races. Teams were streamed into groups to cater for the new-to-class and less-experienced up to the old-lags hoping to squeeze a little more speed out of their boats. Once in the space of the bay, three boat groups lined up side by side for upwind and downwind tuning runs followed by a series of mini races on offset courses to keep focus on boat speed.

Twin wiring bliss during the RS800 coaching weekend at Itchenor - photo © Luke McEwen
Twin wiring bliss during the RS800 coaching weekend at Itchenor - photo © Luke McEwen

After a quick break for a picnic lunch the wind built on queue to champagne sailing conditions and we were into starting practice on square and port biased lines followed by a few short races to put all we had learnt into action. A fun reaching sail home ended a great day on the water.

Many thanks to Harvey and Stevie for taking the time to share their knowledge with us all.

Our next RS800 Magic Marine Grand Prix event is the RS800 RS Sailing Summer Championship at Hayling Island SC 17-18 June. Find all the information here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS800 French Nationals
At the Quiberon Breizhskiff It was a very welcoming atmosphere at Quiberon Breizhskiff event, as it is every year at ASN Quiberon! A fantastic event located in the same bay as the very well known YC Carnac, host of the 2018 RS800 European Championship in May 2018. Posted on 17 May RS800 Europeans at Medemblik
McEwens retain their title Eighteen RS800's made their way to sunny Medemblik last week for the 2017 European Championship. The Brits had a strong contingent of 13 boats. Posted on 16 May France Open Skiff at Lac du Der
RS500 and RS800 Eurocup Series event A fantastic event over Easter for the France Open Skiff at Lac du Der, Champagne. This was the opening event in the new RS500 and RS800 Eurocup Series 2017. Posted on 26 Apr April gets you going!
Catch up with the news from RS Sailing Have you sailed your RS boat already? There has already been a lot going on in the world of RS Sailing this year and a lot more to come. This is a year of great destinations, high quality racing events and guaranteed great socials. Posted on 22 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr RS800s at Stokes Bay
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 2 Round 2 of the 2017 RS800 Magic Marine Grand Prix series took place under clear blue skies at Stokes Bay Sailing Club over the weekend of 8-9 April. Posted on 18 Apr April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr RS800 Spring Championship at Rutland
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 1 Competitors were greeted by glorious spring sunshine and a brisk NE wind blowing straight down the lake. Being the first event of the season there were a few questions to be answered... Posted on 28 Mar The RS800 Crews' Union Challenge Coin
Recognition for the under-appreciated role! Any crew who finishes in the top 6 at the UK National Championships is automatically a member of the RS800 Crews' Union. Posted on 2 Mar RS800 class allows boom sheeting
We talk to Class Chairman Chris Feibusch about the change We spoke to Chris Feibusch, Chairman of the RS800 Class Association, about the recent vote to allow off the boom sheeting, his long-time association with the class, and where the class is now heading and who it is hoping to attract. Posted on 21 Feb

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS800 RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS800 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy