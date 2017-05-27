Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Cap Retailer
Cap Retailer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

ISORA Race 4 Preview: Dun Laoghaire to Arklow

by Mark Thompson today at 3:37 pm 27 May 2017
Andrew Hall's J/125 Jackknife © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Race 4 of the 2017 14 race series starts at 8am on Saturday 27th, and is a 60 mile offshore race from Dun Laoghaire to Arklow, County Wicklow.

A 32 boat fleet are expected to gather for the 8am start off Dun Laoghaire Harbour on Saturday, featuring many of the UK boats that raced two weeks ago from Holyhead. Pwllheli based boats 'Mojito' and current 'Wolfs Head' champion 'Sgrech' hope to consolidate their lead at the top of the IRC leaderboard ahead of the Irish boat 'Jedi' with Paul Hampson's 'Mojo' and Irish boat 'Windshift' in a great position to consolidate their ECHO leader board position with 'Aquaplane' sitting this one out.

The weather forecast looks to be set fair with a great course planned for the SE wind, possibly taking in Kish, East India and Codling cardinals to set a challenging course.

Arklow Sailing Club have prepared a great social event to welcome the fleet, and hopefully Arklow will be a popular fixture on the ISORA calendar.

ISORA welcomes more entries to its offshore races, plenty of information at www.isora.org and all racing tracked by YB tracking. There are racing opportunities on both sides of the Irish Sea with coastal races from both Dun Laoghaire and Pwllheli, in addition to the longer cross Irish Sea races. With 50 plus boats entered this year, the Irish Sea offshore racing scene is certainly vibrant and popular this year, with great racing and socials.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ISORA Offshore Championship race 1
32 boats on the start lin in Holyhead The first offshore race of the ISORA Avery Crest Offshore Championship 2017 took place on the 13th May. 32 boats from the entry list of 36 came to the start line in Holyhead. Posted on 14 May 36 boats entered
For first ISORA Offshore Race of the season 36 boats have entered the first ISORA offshore race to take place next Saturday. The offshore race will be approximately 60–miles, depending on the weather, starting in Holyhead and finishing in Dun Laoghaire. Posted on 7 May ISORA Pwllheli Castle Race
First of a three race coastal series ISORA race 2 is the Pwllheli Castle Race, the first of a three race coastal series within the full ISORA series, and sponsored by Global displays. Posted on 24 Apr 2017 ISORA series begins
Less than two weeks to go Just two weeks now until the first ISORA races of the year, on April 22nd, a coastal race from Pwllheli to Pwllheli sponsored by Global, forming part of the Global displays Welsh coastal series. Posted on 10 Apr ISORA Welsh Coastal Series
With an additional 10 Yellow Brick trackers ISORA is delighted to announce Global Displays Ltd as a sponsor of the Welsh Coastal Series, part of the ISORA overall series in 2017. Posted on 22 Jan ISORA 2017 Programme
A mixture of coastal and offshore races ISORA has published its 2017 offshore racing programme featuring a mixture of coastal and offshore races, on both sides of the Irish Sea. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 ISORA AGM and Annual Dinner 2016
Held on Saturday at the National YC, Dún Laoghaire "ISORA is at the cutting edge of race management", said ISORA Chairman Peter Ryan in the 2016 ISORA AGM which was held in the National Yacht Club, Dún Laoghaire on Saturday 12th November. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 ISORA 2016 Survey
Fleet grows to 54 boats The ISORA fleet increased to 54 boats in 2016 and it is important that we can obtain the thoughts and ideas of our past, present and future competitors so that we can arrange races that meet their expectations. Posted on 4 Nov 2016 Dun Laoghaire to Pwllheli Yacht Race launched
Part of Irish Sea Offshore Racing Association series The IWEA Annual Conference saw the official launch of the ISORA KONA Dun Laoghaire to Pwllheli Yacht Race which will take place on 26th July 2014. Posted on 7 Apr 2014 ISORA Offshore Championship 2013
Nine races between April & September lynx metmAsts, leading meteorological mast supplier in the UK and Ireland had sponsored the Irish Sea Offshore Racing Association (ISORA) 2013 Championship. Posted on 20 Sep 2013

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy