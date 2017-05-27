ISORA Race 4 Preview: Dun Laoghaire to Arklow

Andrew Hall's J/125 Jackknife © Andy Green / Andrew Hall's J/125 Jackknife © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

by Mark Thompson today at 3:37 pm

Race 4 of the 2017 14 race series starts at 8am on Saturday 27th, and is a 60 mile offshore race from Dun Laoghaire to Arklow, County Wicklow.

A 32 boat fleet are expected to gather for the 8am start off Dun Laoghaire Harbour on Saturday, featuring many of the UK boats that raced two weeks ago from Holyhead. Pwllheli based boats 'Mojito' and current 'Wolfs Head' champion 'Sgrech' hope to consolidate their lead at the top of the IRC leaderboard ahead of the Irish boat 'Jedi' with Paul Hampson's 'Mojo' and Irish boat 'Windshift' in a great position to consolidate their ECHO leader board position with 'Aquaplane' sitting this one out.

The weather forecast looks to be set fair with a great course planned for the SE wind, possibly taking in Kish, East India and Codling cardinals to set a challenging course.

Arklow Sailing Club have prepared a great social event to welcome the fleet, and hopefully Arklow will be a popular fixture on the ISORA calendar.

ISORA welcomes more entries to its offshore races, plenty of information at www.isora.org and all racing tracked by YB tracking. There are racing opportunities on both sides of the Irish Sea with coastal races from both Dun Laoghaire and Pwllheli, in addition to the longer cross Irish Sea races. With 50 plus boats entered this year, the Irish Sea offshore racing scene is certainly vibrant and popular this year, with great racing and socials.