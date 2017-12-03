Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Freedom Jacket Women's
Freedom Jacket Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Admiral's Cup to be marked with 50th Anniversary Regatta

by Peter Shipway today at 9:29 am 1-3 December 2017
Love and War during the 2012 Sydney to Gold Coast Race © Andrea Francolini

Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our first challengers for the Admiral's Cup, Caprice of Huon, Freya and Camille, had been snobbishly mocked by the British yachting establishment as being too small and old fashioned.

The Poms soon had to eat their words as the Australians went very close to winning the Cup at their first attempt.

When Caprice of Huon returned in 1967, this time with Balandra and Mercedes III, the Aussie team was better prepared for the tricky racing in the Solent and the Channel, and the tough Fastnet Race that closes out the Admiral's Cup series. They beat the crack three-boat teams from Great Britain, France, Spain and the USA by a whopping 107 points.

And just to rub it in, Mercedes III, Balandra and Caprice of Huon finished first, second and third in the individual points score. It was a complete victory, and Australian offshore racing had arrived on the world stage.

A group of local yachtsmen, all with a connection to the Admiral's Cup, are now organizing a special, one-off regatta to mark the 50th anniversary of that first Admiral's Cup win.

Staged jointly on Sydney Harbour by the SASC, RSYS and CYCA, the racing will be held over three days on December 1, 2 and 3. There will also be a full "après racing" social program over that weekend hosted by the participating clubs.

As important as re-uniting the yachts that represented Australia will be the opportunity of bringing the crews together again. Admiral's Cup veterans whose original "ride" is no longer racing will be welcome to join the crews of other boats in the regatta.

In keeping with the 'three-boat team' theme, the Admiral's Cup Anniversary Regatta has three co-patrons: Sir James Hardy OBE, Syd Fischer OBE and Gordon Ingate OAM.

Jim Hardy, Syd Fischer and Hugh Treharne are all exponents of the Admiral's Cup - photo © Di Pearson
Jim Hardy, Syd Fischer and Hugh Treharne are all exponents of the Admiral's Cup - photo © Di Pearson

All three have distinguished Admiral's Cup records.

Entry is open to any yacht that either represented Australia in the Admiral's Cup or competed in the selection trials.

Records show that upwards of 60 yachts might qualify for the regatta, but many of those may no longer be in racing trim, while some, such as the legendary Freya, are now overseas. Nevertheless, a fleet of 10-15 is expected, including some from the 1965 and 1967 campaigns, led by the ageless Caprice of Huon and Mercedes III.

Some of the other famous names we might see racing each other again include Camille, Impetuous, Police Car, Salacia II, Challenge and Love & War.

There will be one race per day – two on the Harbour (Friday and Sunday) and a short offshore event on the Saturday.

Organisers of the 50th Anniversary Regatta are keen to hear from any yacht owners and Admiral's Cup crew interested in taking part. They should contact Peter Shipway at

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Argentario Sailing Week preview
18th edition in Porto Santo Stefano With only four weeks to go before the 18th edition of Argentario Sailing Week kicks off and with over 40 Grandes Dames already registered, Porto Santo Stefano is ready to host the international Classic Yacht regatta. Posted on 27 May Land Rover Winter Series day 4
Light winds continue to rule Race 4 of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind, with the aim of avoiding the holes of no wind across the course. Posted on 23 May A Thousand Miles of Emotions
In the Antigua Bermuda Race The Antigua Bermuda Race organised by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in association with Antigua Sailing Week is a new fixture in the offshore sailing calendar. Supported by Bermuda Tourism and Gosling's Rum. Posted on 22 May Tenacious finish
To the Antigua Bermuda Race All teams racing in the Antigua Bermuda Race have now arrived in time for tonight's prize giving to be held at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club. Posted on 20 May Avanti's happy return to Bermuda
In the Antigua Bermuda Race By 1000 ADT May 19th, five more yachts had completed the Antigua Bermuda Race, with two of those teams making the provisional podium for the race overall. Posted on 19 May Majesty and grandeur
In the Antigua Bermuda Race The magnificent 162ft schooner Eleonora, an exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward took Line Honours for the Classic Class, finishing the Antigua Bermuda Race just before sunset yesterday, Wednesday 17th May. Posted on 18 May Land Rover Winter Series day 3
Patrice makes perfect After another tricky day on Sydney Harbour for Race 3 of CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series, Tony Kirby showed just how fast his Ker 46 Patrice is, taking the win for the second week in a row. Posted on 15 May British sailing history on show
At Morning Cloud event On July 26th the Royal Southern Yacht Club will host the Morning Cloud Classic Boats event which will feature five of the most celebrated British yachts of modern times. Posted on 14 May Common passion, diverse fleet
For the Antigua Bermuda Race The Antigua Bermuda Race organised by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in association with Antigua Sailing Week is a new fixture in the offshore sailing calendar. Posted on 11 May Antoine Cousot launches Goldstar
One of 7 Frenchman set for 2018 Golden Globe Race Antoine Cousot, one of seven Frenchman competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race, saw his gleaming gold Biscay 36 ketch renamed Goldstar launched last week following a major 8-month refit at Falmouth Boat Co. Posted on 10 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy