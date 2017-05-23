Please select your home edition
Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing

by Altair Engineering today at 8:56 am 23 May 2017

Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever.

Land Rover BAR Cap
Related Articles

Spinlock's history of innovation
We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'. Posted on 22 May SoftBank Team Japan's Dean Barker talks
Leasons learned, practice racing and winning mentality We caught up with America's Cup veteran Dean Barker, skipper and CEO of SoftBank Team Japan, 8 days ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup. He spoke about lessons learned from previous campaigns, recent practice racing, and the mentality that wins. Posted on 19 May Iain Percy on the role of ACRM
In the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy is one of the most respected men in the global world of competitive sailing. Posted on 17 May Heavy pre start collision
Land Rover BAR crash into Emirates Team New Zealand The second practice race day today in Bermuda, ended in a heavy pre start collision when Land Rover BAR collided with Emirates Team New Zealand after they had been comprehensively shut out in last stages of the pre start sequence. Posted on 17 May America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart. Posted on 14 May America's Cup top of the agenda
At MAA Press Lunch Matt Sheahan spoke to over 130 press and industry guests at the sixth annual MAA Press Lunch, which took place today, Friday 12th May 2017. Matt shared his thoughts on the 2017 America's Cup, which takes place in Bermuda in two weeks time. Posted on 12 May 17 days to go
Until the 35th America's Cup racing starts in Bermuda 9th May is the next milestone in the countdown to the 35th America's Cup as it marks just 17 days to go until the start of the greatest race on water in Bermuda. Posted on 9 May Flight Control
Nathan Outteridge talks about finding the perfect setup Controlling the flight of the new ACC race boats has become crucial to performance, and the technology in this America's Cup has taken huge steps forward. Nathan Outteridge explains the importance of finding the perfect setup for buttons and controls. Posted on 9 May A truly Bermudaful Opening Ceremony
To the 35th America's Cup Full details have been announced today about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup, taking place on the Main Stage in the America's Cup Village in the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, from 8.30pm on Friday 26th May. Posted on 7 May America's Cup live at the Little Ship Club
Yacht club in heart of London's City throws opens its doors Sailing fans will be able to watch multiple Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie's bid to bring the America's Cup to Britain for the first time in its 166-year history live from Bermuda every weekday evening at the Little Ship Club. Posted on 6 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
