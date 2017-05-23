Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing
by Altair Engineering today at 8:56 am
23 May 2017
Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever.
