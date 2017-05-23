Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America's Cup and see how they're using Altair's simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever.

Related Articles

Spinlock's history of innovation

We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'.

SoftBank Team Japan's Dean Barker talks

Leasons learned, practice racing and winning mentality We caught up with America's Cup veteran Dean Barker, skipper and CEO of SoftBank Team Japan, 8 days ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup. He spoke about lessons learned from previous campaigns, recent practice racing, and the mentality that wins.

Iain Percy on the role of ACRM

In the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy is one of the most respected men in the global world of competitive sailing.

Heavy pre start collision

Land Rover BAR crash into Emirates Team New Zealand The second practice race day today in Bermuda, ended in a heavy pre start collision when Land Rover BAR collided with Emirates Team New Zealand after they had been comprehensively shut out in last stages of the pre start sequence.

America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas

Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart.

America's Cup top of the agenda

At MAA Press Lunch Matt Sheahan spoke to over 130 press and industry guests at the sixth annual MAA Press Lunch, which took place today, Friday 12th May 2017. Matt shared his thoughts on the 2017 America's Cup, which takes place in Bermuda in two weeks time.

17 days to go

Until the 35th America's Cup racing starts in Bermuda 9th May is the next milestone in the countdown to the 35th America's Cup as it marks just 17 days to go until the start of the greatest race on water in Bermuda.

Flight Control

Nathan Outteridge talks about finding the perfect setup Controlling the flight of the new ACC race boats has become crucial to performance, and the technology in this America's Cup has taken huge steps forward. Nathan Outteridge explains the importance of finding the perfect setup for buttons and controls.

A truly Bermudaful Opening Ceremony

To the 35th America's Cup Full details have been announced today about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup, taking place on the Main Stage in the America's Cup Village in the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, from 8.30pm on Friday 26th May.