Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Barnt Green Sailing Club

Rob and Helen Farquharson lead Gordon and Rose Padmore during the Barnt Green Enterprise Open © Paul Young Rob and Helen Farquharson lead Gordon and Rose Padmore during the Barnt Green Enterprise Open © Paul Young

by Paul Young today at 6:55 am

This event, the second in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Barnt Green Sailing Club on Sunday 14th May 2017. A small fleet included visitors from Hunts SC and Midland SC.

The conditions were good with a moderate South Westerly breeze, with broken cloud and the occasional short rain shower, becoming drier and brighter as the day went on.

In the first race it was Gordon Padmore crewed by Rose Padmore (Barnt Green SC) who rounded the windward mark first, a few lengths ahead of Adrian Savage crewed by Caroline Savage (Hunts SC). Rob Farquharson crewed by Helen Farquharson (Barnt Green SC) was third and Oliver Mason crewed by Ella Mason (Midland SC) fourth. Gordon and Rose maintained their lead until the fourth mark, when Adrian and Caroline overtook them. Oliver and Ella also moved up to third. On the next lap Adrian and Caroline slowly extended their lead whilst places behind changed a lot on the following beat. Rob and Helen moved up to challenge Gordon and Rose, with Oliver and Ella dropping to fourth. Gordon and Rose snatched their second place back rounding inside at the gybe mark however Rob and Helen and Oliver and Ella were close behind. Adrian and Caroline won this race with Gordon and Rose second after many more battles with Rob and Helen who finished a close third.

After an excellent baked potato lunch the second race started on the same course. Rob and Helen went left up the first beat and rounded the windward mark first; a few lengths clear of Gordon and Rose with Adrian and Caroline third. On the following run places became very close with a gybing battle. Gordon and Rose lead at the leeward mark, with Rob and Helen and Adrian and Caroline still battling for second place. On the following beat Rob and Helen again go left reading the beat perfectly to gain a good lead by the windward mark from Adrian and Caroline now in second place. Rob and Helen continue to lead for a while until Adrian and Caroline took the lead on a breezy beat, however Rob and Helen remained close behind. Oliver and Ella in fourth apply pressure to Gordon and Rose on the run. Adrian and Caroline now extend their lead whilst Oliver and Ella overtake Gordon and Rose on a beat. Adrian and Caroline continue to hold the lead and win this race despite constant pressure from Rob and Helen who finish a close second. Gordon and Rose were third.

After a short tea break the third race for the Sam Cooke trophy started in the strongest wind of the day. Gordon and Rose led at the windward mark from Adrian and Caroline with Rob and Helen third. It was all very close on the run until a spectacular death roll capsize by Adrian and Caroline puts them out of the running. Gordon and Rose continue to lead, with Rob and Helen second and Oliver and Ella third. Later Rob and Helen closed down on Gordon and Rose to apply more pressure to them. On the final lap Rob and Helen tried everything to pass Gordon and Rose but it was to no avail. Gordon and Rose sailied well to take the win from Rob and Helen in a close second place and Oliver and Ella in third.

Overall winning helm Adrian Savage thanked everyone at Barnt Green for a great day's racing.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 23138 Adrian Savage Caroline Savage Hunts SC. 1 1 ‑4 2 2nd 22428 Gordon Padmore Rose Padmore Barnt Green SC. 2 ‑3 1 3 3rd 22155 Rob Farquharson Helen Farquharson Barnt Green SC. ‑3 2 2 4 4th 20361 Oliver Mason Ella Mason Midland SC. ‑4 4 3 7