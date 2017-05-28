Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Zhik Womens MicroFleece Skiff
Zhik Womens MicroFleece Skiff
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Wayfarer Inlands this weekend at Haversham

by Tim Townsend today at 1:46 pm 27-28 May 2017
Wayfarer Nationals at Medway © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

This weekend sees Haversham Sailing Club play host to the Wayfarer Inland Championship and round two of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. The event also counts as the Wayfarer Junior Championship.

Winner of round one, Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend are unable to attend, however several of the boats which featured at the front of the fleet at the last event will be competing. These include Andrew Wilson from Datchet SC who loves nothing more than to unravel the vagaries of inland conditions. Len Jones from Medway YC, reunited with Jamie Lea for the weekend, will be competing and keen to retain the Inland Championship trophy which they won last year. David Roberts and Mike Bryant performed well at West Oxfordshire SC in their new boat and will be hoping to take that form to Haversham. Brian Lamb and Sam Pygall will also be in attendance, climbing ladders while avoiding the snakes which caught them out last time. Visitors are also expected to travel from Arun YC and Swarkestone SC, as well as from more local clubs.

In addition to the visitors, the home fleet will be out in force led by Russell Perry (who had some good results at West Oxfordshire) and Steve Garrett. The forecast is for more breeze this weekend than the fleet enjoyed at West Oxfordshire, so there promises to be good and close racing throughout the fleet.

The schedule is for three races each day with the first start on Saturday at 1130. Camping is available and there will be a supper and social in the clubhouse on Saturday night.

For more details see www.havershamsc.org or www.wayfarer.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Wayfarer Western Area Championship
17th century poet William Cowper was right An encouraging fleet of 21 Wayfarers from 10 clubs met up at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club on 22nd and 23rd April for the UKWA Western Area Championships 2017 and the first event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. Posted on 27 Apr Wayfarer Western Area Championships preview
All set at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club This coming weekend, 22 and 23 April, West Oxfordshire Sailing Club hosts the Wayfarer Western Area Championships which is also the first event of the CraftInsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. Posted on 17 Apr We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Wayfarers looking forward to 2017
8 events in the CraftInsure National Circuit The UK Wayfarer Association is delighted to announce that its travellers' series this season will be sponsored by CraftInsure, McNamara Sails and Hartley Boats. Posted on 9 Feb Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Primary School students vs. Olympians
A great day on the water at Southampton Water Activities Centre Southampton Water Activities Centre, managed by charity Active Nation, played host to a race between Newland Primary School's young sailing hopefuls and Olympic medallists last month. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016 adidas Poole Week 2016 day 6
What a way to wind up a wonderful week On the Wednesday and Thursday of adidas Poole Week, concerns were raised about the direct line between Parkstone Yacht Club and the Weather Gods that has traditionally ensured plenty of breeze for the event – occasionally even a little more than ordered. Posted on 27 Aug 2016 adidas Poole Week 2016 day 5
Rain, calms, sun – and some sailing too There aren't many days in an English summer when you can go afloat wearing shorts and a T-shirt. It's even rarer to go afloat in shorts and a T-shirt and feel genuinely hot. Posted on 26 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy