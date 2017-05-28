Wayfarer Inlands this weekend at Haversham

Wayfarer Nationals at Medway © Nick Champion / Wayfarer Nationals at Medway © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

by Tim Townsend today at 1:46 pm

This weekend sees Haversham Sailing Club play host to the Wayfarer Inland Championship and round two of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. The event also counts as the Wayfarer Junior Championship.

Winner of round one, Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend are unable to attend, however several of the boats which featured at the front of the fleet at the last event will be competing. These include Andrew Wilson from Datchet SC who loves nothing more than to unravel the vagaries of inland conditions. Len Jones from Medway YC, reunited with Jamie Lea for the weekend, will be competing and keen to retain the Inland Championship trophy which they won last year. David Roberts and Mike Bryant performed well at West Oxfordshire SC in their new boat and will be hoping to take that form to Haversham. Brian Lamb and Sam Pygall will also be in attendance, climbing ladders while avoiding the snakes which caught them out last time. Visitors are also expected to travel from Arun YC and Swarkestone SC, as well as from more local clubs.

In addition to the visitors, the home fleet will be out in force led by Russell Perry (who had some good results at West Oxfordshire) and Steve Garrett. The forecast is for more breeze this weekend than the fleet enjoyed at West Oxfordshire, so there promises to be good and close racing throughout the fleet.

The schedule is for three races each day with the first start on Saturday at 1130. Camping is available and there will be a supper and social in the clubhouse on Saturday night.

For more details see www.havershamsc.org or www.wayfarer.org.uk