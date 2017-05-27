Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Replica Pique Polo
Land Rover BAR Replica Pique Polo
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Exciting competition in seven classes during the Delta Lloyd Regatta

by Delta Lloyd Regatta on 22 May 23-27 May 2017
Delta Lloyd Regatta © Sander van der Borch

The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on Tuesday, 23rd May in Medemblik, the Netherlands, and it's looking to be an exciting race this year. With the World Championship in sight, many Olympic sailors are ready for a new campaign. We're also set to see several young talents training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Laser radial sailors preparing for World Championships

With the Laser Radial World Championships also being held in Medemblik later on in the year, the competition is very strong. With the complete podium from the Rio Olympics lined up, a strong year so far for the Belgium, Evi van Acker, and Dutch talent Maxime Jonker, who's very familiar with the waters in Medemblik, it's hard to predict who'll be the favourite this week.

In the Laser all eyes are on Cyprian, Pavlos Kontides. This three time Olympic sailor has already won the World Cup in Hyeres this year, after his 7th place at the Rio Olympics last summer. Kontides has a great competitor in the Australian, Matthew Wearn, who won the Delta Lloyd Regatta two years ago and is now aiming for Tokyo 2020.

Golden flow in 470 women

In the 470 competition, the focus is on the Dutch duo, Afrodite Kyranakou and Anneloes van Veen. They are in great form this year, winning event after event. This week they will compete in a combined field, which van Veen mentioned, "Competing with the men is great for us because they are more sharp and aggressive. It's a great way to improve ourselves."

Similarly, the Austrian duo, Lukas Mahr and David Bargher, are also ones to watch. In the Hyeres World Cup, Mahr and Bargher ended up in the top 10 and will probably be one of the stronger teams in the fleet this week.

In the 49er competition, we welcome back Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel from Germany. The Delta Lloyd Regatta is their second event since the Rio Olympics, where they won the bronze medal. Last month they started their season with 11th place in Hyeres. Their biggest opponents will most likely be the Italian duo, Uberto Crivelli Visconti and Gioanmarco Togni. During the Hyeres World Cup, Crivelli Visconti and Togni ended up in 6th place.

Britian's top sailor, Megan Pascoe, will be the one to beat in the 2.4mR. She won the gold medal last year, after eight years of competing in this event. Pascoe will be supporting her fellow countryman, Will Street, who started his season at the Hyeres World Cup.

New Olympic campaigns and crew changes in the 49erFX

Watching the entries for the 49erFX, we see a crew change in the British teams. Where Charlotte Dobson and Sophie Ainsworth formed a team that finished 8th place at the Rio Olympics, in Medemblik we see Ainsworth on board with Kate MacGregor. They started a new Olympic campaign this year, finishing 11th place at the Hyeres World Cup.

In the RS:X, Dutch gold medallist, Dorian van Rijsselberghe, will return after a nine month break. We saw him in Hyeres last month, which was his first time on the board since the Rio Olympics. The World Cup was just a practice event for van Rijsselberghe. At the Delta Lloyd Regatta, he will compete for a medal once again in preparation for the World Championship in Tokyo later this year. His training partner, Kiran Badloe, has shown some serious progress during van Rijsselberghe's nine-month break and has therefore become a big competitor of the gold medallist.

New formats for RS:X, 49er and 49erFX

New formats will be used in the 470, RS:X and 49er(FX). In the RS:X the format from the European Championships, which were held from 6th – 13th May 2017, will be used. After the opening series there will be quarter finals, semi-finals and a grand final.

In the 49er and 49erFX there is a medal race for the top ten finishers in the opening series. The medal races will consist of three races.

www.deltalloydregatta.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay
Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. Posted on 22 May Irish Laser Masters Championship
Great racing on Belfast Lough Almost 40 Lasers enjoyed great sailing over the weekend in Belfast Lough, hosted by Ballyholme Yacht Club. Despite the forecast of little wind on the Saturday followed by too much on Sunday, the conditions were much more enjoyable. Posted on 22 May Foiling Bay Day 2
Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead. Posted on 20 May Foiling Bay Day 1
Perfect conditions in Quiberon, France Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg. Posted on 19 May Magnus Olsson Prize 2017
Awarded to Santiago Lange Santiago "Santi" Lange, the Argentinian sailor and Olympic Gold medallist, has been awarded the 2017 Magnus 'Mange' Olsson Prize. The 55-year old sailor won the gold medal in the Nacra 17 class in Rio 2016. Posted on 19 May Wildwind sponsor Solent Forts Race 2017
Taking place on Sunday 18th June This year's Solent Forts Race is on Sunday 18th June and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. Posted on 18 May Laser Masters Spring Championship
Ideal conditions at Beer Sailing Club If Carlsberg ran Laser Masters Regattas, then the Spring Championship May 13th/14th at appropriately named Beer SC would have been it. Conditions were ideal all weekend with 12-20 knots, building waves and sunshine. Posted on 17 May RS500 EuroCup at Medemblik
Tricky conditions during truly international event The RS800 European Championships and RS500 Eurocup event last weekend in Medemblik will be remembered as a big step for the classes going towards a truly international scene. Posted on 16 May RS800 Europeans at Medemblik
McEwens retain their title Eighteen RS800's made their way to sunny Medemblik last week for the 2017 European Championship. The Brits had a strong contingent of 13 boats. Posted on 16 May Australia 470 teams firing up
For challenges ahead Mat Belcher, London 2012 470 Olympic Gold medal skipper, and training partner crew Will Ryan teamed up in early 2013 and dominated the 470 Men's scene into 2015, winning a record 18 regattas in a row. Posted on 16 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy