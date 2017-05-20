2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Thornbury Sailing Club

by John Teague on 22 May

Making its second appearance on the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com was Thornbury Sailing Club on 20th May. Known for its big tides, friendly welcome and mud banks, which several of us became quite acquainted to last year, the club welcomed a most excellent turnout of 23 boats.

The forecast was for some good wind and some fairly big gusts, which duly greeted the competitors in the boat park, along with some un-welcomed rain! This didn't deter the fleet, who eagerly waited on the slipway for the tide to rise just enough to launch off of the slipway, which being situated in the Bristol Channel, rose at a fair lick.

The first of three races started with wind with the tide, and that means one thing, plenty of short tacking up the bank. This kept the fleet really bunched with plenty of frenetic tacking duels ensuing, with the charge back into the tide and the windward mark led by Matt Mee/Emma Norris with the fleet following close behind. The fight for second place was tight, after Mee/Norris showed blistering pace downwind to create a small lead, with Robert Gullan/Izzy Allerston sneaking into second on the final run, from John Teague/Naomi Pound and Stewart Bowen/Jack Bowen.

Race two started again with the wind with the tide, albeit closer to high water, as demonstrated by the once brown mud banks, now a fresh green grass. Mee/Norris again led the fleet, this time keeping a close eye on Gullan/Allerston who were hot on their heels, and this pair continued to the finish. Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill and Teague/Pound fought it out for third, with Teague/Pound taking Norris/Summersgill on the final leeward mark to take third place.

The third and final race saw the breeze freshen to a good solid force 4, this time with the breeze against the tide, to give the fleet a taste of the classic Bristol Channel chop. With the fleet now heading out into the deeper water upwind, it was Norris/Summersgill who led the fleet into the windward mark, hoisting in the now fairly exciting breeze and heading back inshore out of the tide. Mee/Norris however had other ideas, and passed by the leeward mark to take the lead. Leaving Gullan/Allerston in the fight for second as well, with Bowen/Bowen close behind. The chop and wind was building for the second lap, with a few capsizes and some nose diving, with Bowen/Bowen ringing the bell and nose diving on the bear away, with Teague/Pound narrowly avoiding them to take over the chase of the leading pack. Mee/Norris took the lead, with a three way battle for the line behind, being taken by Norris/Summersgill from Gullan/Allerston and Teague/Pound.

The competitors were welcomed back into the clubhouse for the prize giving, with the club staking their claim for the top tea and cake selection award, which has been very highly contested in the past few year, I can confirm they were delicious! This was most welcome with plenty of sore legs after a day of hiking, and finished the day off perfectly, that and panoramic views over the now sunny channel, and up to both Severn Bridges. What more could you ask for?

Prizes were generously awarded with thanks to Thornbury Sailing Club and series sponsor Pete Vincent of 2ndhanddinghies.com. For the final scores on the doors, Matt Mee/Emma Norris from Burghfield/Red Wharf Bay, took the event with an impressive 3 bullets, from Robert Gullan/Izzy Allerston from Royal Parkway in second and Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian/Red Wharf Bay, taking third on count back. The Bronze fleet saw Kerry Pinker/Charles Richardson from Bristol Corinthian winning on count back from Sarah Green/David Green from Llandegfedd, with the Silver fleet being won by local boat John Harvey/Sally Harvey from Thornbury Alistair Hodgson/Joanna Worrall from RYA taking second Silver boat.

The next event sees the Ugly tour head to the RS200 stronghold of Parkstone YC to race in the excellent surroundings of Poole Harbour. Put the 15th July in your diaries, and the fleet will see you there!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Red Wharf Bay SC / Burghfield SC ‑1 1 1 2 2nd 385 Robert Gullan Izzy Allerston Royal Parkway 2 2 ‑3 4 3rd 1509 Alistair Norris Helen Summersgill BCYC + Red Wharf Bay ‑5 4 2 6 4th 1365 John Teague Maomi Pound BCYC 3 3 ‑4 6 5th 1652 Stewart Bowen Jack Bowen Parkstone Yacht Club 4 ‑5 5 9 6th 542 John Harvey Sally Harvey Thornbury Sailing Club ‑9 6 6 12 7th 418 Fred Mainwaring Liz Teague Exe SC / Red Wharf Bay ‑8 7 7 14 8th 1452 Alistair Hodgson Joanna Worrall RYA 7 ‑9 9 16 9th 16 Pete Vincent Abi Campbell Llardegfedd / Bristol Corinthians 6 ‑16 12 18 10th 834 Andrew Gill Ciara Perry Bartley SC 10 ‑15 8 18 11th 379 Hannah Smith Nick Smith Thornbury 11 8 ‑16 19 12th 826 Kerry Pinker Charles Richardson BCYC ‑13 12 10 22 13th 1342 Sarah Green David Green Llandegfedd ‑12 11 11 22 14th 593 Martin Clapham Rupert Clapham TSC ‑16 10 13 23 15th 1389 Roger Phillips Lucy Phillips Burghfield ‑15 13 15 28 16th 374 Chris Baker Steve Pearce BCYC 14 14 ‑19 28 17th 791 Paul Craig Rod Howell Thornbury SC (DNF) 18 14 32 18th 832 Pete Alvey Andy Gordon CVLSC 17 17 (DNF) 34 19th 411 Will Rhodes John Rudin BCYC (DSQ) 19 17 36 20th 1060 Martin Elms Emily Elms TSC 18 ‑20 18 36 21st 835 G Prosser L Prosser TSC 19 21 (DNS) 40 22nd 504 Martyn Green John Dilks TSC 20 (DNF) DNF 44 23rd 977 Paul Pritchard Clare BCYC 21 (DNS) DNS 45