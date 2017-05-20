2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Thornbury Sailing Club
by John Teague on 22 May
20 May 2017
Making its second appearance on the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com was Thornbury Sailing Club on 20th May. Known for its big tides, friendly welcome and mud banks, which several of us became quite acquainted to last year, the club welcomed a most excellent turnout of 23 boats.
The forecast was for some good wind and some fairly big gusts, which duly greeted the competitors in the boat park, along with some un-welcomed rain! This didn't deter the fleet, who eagerly waited on the slipway for the tide to rise just enough to launch off of the slipway, which being situated in the Bristol Channel, rose at a fair lick.
The first of three races started with wind with the tide, and that means one thing, plenty of short tacking up the bank. This kept the fleet really bunched with plenty of frenetic tacking duels ensuing, with the charge back into the tide and the windward mark led by Matt Mee/Emma Norris with the fleet following close behind. The fight for second place was tight, after Mee/Norris showed blistering pace downwind to create a small lead, with Robert Gullan/Izzy Allerston sneaking into second on the final run, from John Teague/Naomi Pound and Stewart Bowen/Jack Bowen.
Race two started again with the wind with the tide, albeit closer to high water, as demonstrated by the once brown mud banks, now a fresh green grass. Mee/Norris again led the fleet, this time keeping a close eye on Gullan/Allerston who were hot on their heels, and this pair continued to the finish. Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill and Teague/Pound fought it out for third, with Teague/Pound taking Norris/Summersgill on the final leeward mark to take third place.
The third and final race saw the breeze freshen to a good solid force 4, this time with the breeze against the tide, to give the fleet a taste of the classic Bristol Channel chop. With the fleet now heading out into the deeper water upwind, it was Norris/Summersgill who led the fleet into the windward mark, hoisting in the now fairly exciting breeze and heading back inshore out of the tide. Mee/Norris however had other ideas, and passed by the leeward mark to take the lead. Leaving Gullan/Allerston in the fight for second as well, with Bowen/Bowen close behind. The chop and wind was building for the second lap, with a few capsizes and some nose diving, with Bowen/Bowen ringing the bell and nose diving on the bear away, with Teague/Pound narrowly avoiding them to take over the chase of the leading pack. Mee/Norris took the lead, with a three way battle for the line behind, being taken by Norris/Summersgill from Gullan/Allerston and Teague/Pound.
The competitors were welcomed back into the clubhouse for the prize giving, with the club staking their claim for the top tea and cake selection award, which has been very highly contested in the past few year, I can confirm they were delicious! This was most welcome with plenty of sore legs after a day of hiking, and finished the day off perfectly, that and panoramic views over the now sunny channel, and up to both Severn Bridges. What more could you ask for?
Prizes were generously awarded with thanks to Thornbury Sailing Club and series sponsor Pete Vincent of 2ndhanddinghies.com. For the final scores on the doors, Matt Mee/Emma Norris from Burghfield/Red Wharf Bay, took the event with an impressive 3 bullets, from Robert Gullan/Izzy Allerston from Royal Parkway in second and Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian/Red Wharf Bay, taking third on count back. The Bronze fleet saw Kerry Pinker/Charles Richardson from Bristol Corinthian winning on count back from Sarah Green/David Green from Llandegfedd, with the Silver fleet being won by local boat John Harvey/Sally Harvey from Thornbury Alistair Hodgson/Joanna Worrall from RYA taking second Silver boat.
The next event sees the Ugly tour head to the RS200 stronghold of Parkstone YC to race in the excellent surroundings of Poole Harbour. Put the 15th July in your diaries, and the fleet will see you there!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|1615
|Matt Mee
|Emma Norris
|Red Wharf Bay SC / Burghfield SC
|‑1
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|385
|Robert Gullan
|Izzy Allerston
|Royal Parkway
|2
|2
|‑3
|4
|3rd
|1509
|Alistair Norris
|Helen Summersgill
|BCYC + Red Wharf Bay
|‑5
|4
|2
|6
|4th
|1365
|John Teague
|Maomi Pound
|BCYC
|3
|3
|‑4
|6
|5th
|1652
|Stewart Bowen
|Jack Bowen
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|4
|‑5
|5
|9
|6th
|542
|John Harvey
|Sally Harvey
|Thornbury Sailing Club
|‑9
|6
|6
|12
|7th
|418
|Fred Mainwaring
|Liz Teague
|Exe SC / Red Wharf Bay
|‑8
|7
|7
|14
|8th
|1452
|Alistair Hodgson
|Joanna Worrall
|RYA
|7
|‑9
|9
|16
|9th
|16
|Pete Vincent
|Abi Campbell
|Llardegfedd / Bristol Corinthians
|6
|‑16
|12
|18
|10th
|834
|Andrew Gill
|Ciara Perry
|Bartley SC
|10
|‑15
|8
|18
|11th
|379
|Hannah Smith
|Nick Smith
|Thornbury
|11
|8
|‑16
|19
|12th
|826
|Kerry Pinker
|Charles Richardson
|BCYC
|‑13
|12
|10
|22
|13th
|1342
|Sarah Green
|David Green
|Llandegfedd
|‑12
|11
|11
|22
|14th
|593
|Martin Clapham
|Rupert Clapham
|TSC
|‑16
|10
|13
|23
|15th
|1389
|Roger Phillips
|Lucy Phillips
|Burghfield
|‑15
|13
|15
|28
|16th
|374
|Chris Baker
|Steve Pearce
|BCYC
|14
|14
|‑19
|28
|17th
|791
|Paul Craig
|Rod Howell
|Thornbury SC
|(DNF)
|18
|14
|32
|18th
|832
|Pete Alvey
|Andy Gordon
|CVLSC
|17
|17
|(DNF)
|34
|19th
|411
|Will Rhodes
|John Rudin
|BCYC
|(DSQ)
|19
|17
|36
|20th
|1060
|Martin Elms
|Emily Elms
|TSC
|18
|‑20
|18
|36
|21st
|835
|G Prosser
|L Prosser
|TSC
|19
|21
|(DNS)
|40
|22nd
|504
|Martyn Green
|John Dilks
|TSC
|20
|(DNF)
|DNF
|44
|23rd
|977
|Paul Pritchard
|Clare
|BCYC
|21
|(DNS)
|DNS
|45
