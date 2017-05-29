Please select your home edition
All set for a 'Fyne weekend' at 43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series

by Catriona Craig today at 3:52 pm 26-29 May 2017

This weekend sees the start of the 43rd Scottish Series Regatta, sponsored by Silvers Marine, Scotland's largest sailing event which is organised by the Clyde Cruising Club (CCC). Racing is over four days finishing with the prizegiving at the end of sailing on Monday 29th May. New for this year is the introduction of Icebreaker parties on the Thursday night before racing.

David Denholm, event chairman said: 'All seems set fair for a spectacular event and that goes for the weather too. Initial indications are for fine conditions and a light breeze and the wind gradually filling over the weekend. This should provide great sailing and a wonderful spectacle over the bank holiday weekend.'

Scottish Series offers something for everyone: passage racing in the main for the white sail fleet, a competitive one design race area and some seriously promising prospects for the IRC and CYCA fleets. The White Sail fleet (those not using spinnakers) will start in Largs and race to Tarbert on the Friday, with two race options on the Saturday including one with a lunch stop at the Oystercatcher at Otterferry. On Sunday everyone (less the One Design fleet) will compete in the Inch Race (round Inchmarnock if conditions permit) and the final races on the Monday to finish off the Series.

The One Design course sees Sigma 33s, Sonatas and Hunter 707s in action. The Sigma 33 and Sonata classes have been the workhorses of Clyde racing for over two decades and this year is no different with an excellent entry of eleven Sigmas and nine Sonatas.

The 707s saw some extremely competitive racing in 2016 and also produced the overall series champions in Dara O'Malley's 'Sea Word'. A highly competitive fleet of eleven will be on the start line this class with Scottish Olympian Luke Patience looking for success.

The CYCA handicap classes boast an equally strong field for the 2017 event with a total of twenty-three entries in two classes.

IRC racing will always attract the more competitive yachts this year there are 42 entries over three classes. In Class One the sponsor owned 'Eala of Rhu' has unfinished business with 'Aurora', so expect some fireworks here. It would be a fitting reward if Silvers Marine's team could round off their sponsorship term with a class or even a series win. What is normally Class Two will race as the RC35 Class. This initiative by the Scottish boats in this handicap range have set a new focus on racing and the results of the recent Kip Regatta have given just a hint of what is to come at Scottish Series. There is also a very strong turnout in Class Three. The real excitement is that the Spinlock IRC Scottish Championships will be decided between these forty-two boats, in three classes racing over four days – a significant challenge which should elect a worthy winner.

New for 2017 is the introduction of Icebreaker Parties on the Eve of the Regatta to be held in Largs and Tarbert. This year the Series charity is the Clyde Cruising Club's Seamanship and Pilotage Trust, which will benefit from these two events. The Trust supports education, safety, training, promoting facilities for the less able and preserving the heritage across all maritime and seamanship aspects - a great cause with the ability to transform lives and promote sailing and seamanship.

David Denholm, event Chairman said: "The CCC, Silvers Marine and our other sponsors are looking forward to welcoming all entrants to what is shaping up to be a terrific event - what Event Scotland would term the 'Perfect Stage''.

He added "that entries remain open till racing starts and for those who can't compete, the journey to Tarbert would be worthwhile to view the colourful spectacle both on and off the water".

www.scottishseries.com

Silvers Marine Scottish Series could not operate without the generous support of the following sponsors: Silvers Marine, Bruichladdich, Tunnocks, Crewsaver, Hempel, Knox Anchors, The Botanist, Event Scotland, Marlow Ropes, SailingScotland, NorthSails, RC35, IRC.

