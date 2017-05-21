Supernova Sea Championship at Exe Sailing Club

Forty-four Supernovas descended on Exe Sailing Club for the 2018 Supernova Sea Championships in response to the promise of wind, waves and... dolphins! With a forecast of 10-12 knots and gusts in the 20s everything was in place for competitors to put into practice some of the lessons from the previous day's Association-funded training session, ably administered and ring-mastered by Ross Harvey.

The first race started in about 12 knots of SSW'ly breeze and with the fleet making a clean getaway at the first time of asking. It was local sailor and reigning National Champion Iain Horlock who was establishing the first leg of what promised to be an 'horizon-job' after taking the inshore option on the first beat. He was followed at a respectful distance by an array of the usual suspects; Gav Young (Cotswold), Cliff Milliner (Cotswold), Mike Gibson (Bartley), et al., along with James Gerwat (Felpham) who'd had a cracking first leg. As the leaders rounded the leeward mark for the final time the wind made a significant lurch to the right which dragged Young and Milliner above the isolated Horlock. This allowed Milliner to take a previously unexpected win followed by Young with a gently fuming Horlock in third.

The frequent dark clouds passing through the race area caused a series of 'unignorable' (is that a word? Ed: No!) wind-shifts which made PRO Mike Way's task less than straightforward. A relocation of the Committee Boat and a postponed start whilst 'in sequence' was finally rewarded with another clean getaway.

The first beat saw the breeze slowly building into the late teens of knots and it was Alistair Glen (Exe) and Gav Young who made the most of the conditions to reach the windward mark ahead of Matt Williams (Cotswold). The increase in wind strength to the lively side of frisky, along with the mounting sea state, gave two cracking reaches with Glen and Young tussling all the way to the leeward mark. The ensuing beat was probably even windier and the already lengthy beat seemed even longer to tiring legs. Glen made the most of a small wind shift to pull out a lead on Young, only to be undone by a brief swim whilst trying to avoid a small fishing boat (oblivious to the race going on around it!) and some crab pot markers. Glen just rounded the windward mark ahead of Young but it was Young who rounded the leeward mark first. So intent were the two leaders that they hadn't noticed local-hero Horlock, who had somehow clawed himself back from a distinctly average (for him) first beat, and was able to take advantage of a change in wind direction to pop across the opposite end of the line from Young and Glen to take the win. Throughout the fleet there was a lot of close racing, given the conditions, and there were many tales to tell at the end of the first day. And yes, there were dolphins playing alongside and under one of the boats to the pleasure of those who witnessed them.

The top of the overnight leaderboard was; 1st Iain Horlock, 2nd Gav Young, 3rd Alistair Glen.

With the Met Office's finest predicting 12kn SSE (20kn gusts) for Sunday it was time for some ibuprofen with a paracetamol chaser!

After a great evening of eating and a little drinking in the club, everyone was treated to champion sailing on day 2. A sunny day with a consistent force 3 meant everyone who went out had a great time. The Race Officer did a great job of turning round four races on a well set triangle-sausage course.

In race 1 Ian hit the front again, but this time was closely followed by the chasing pack of Snell, Young, Milliner, Glen and Gibson. These five fought hard and kept close to Ian, but stayed that order to finish.

Race 2 saw everyone finding their legs in a slightly nicer swell than Saturday. Ian again led the way up the first beat and reach, but didn't have it all his own way as Milliner closed to challenge at the bottom mark, closely followed by Snell and Gibson. It was tight up the next beat, but Ian held his lead to take the win followed my Milliner and Snell.

In race 3 the leaders came from the pin end of the start, tacking onto port and crossing the fleet. Ian's upwind speed meant he led again, but this time Milliner managed to close the gap going low on the reach to round the bottom mark just in front, closely followed by local Exe sailor and Master, Glen. Milliner marked Ian closely up the final beat to make sure he held the lead to the finish with Young pulling into 3rd.

For a change the Race Officer set a gate start in race 4 lead by Gibson. Most of the front runners went early and struggled to cross the fleet, but Snell started late and nipped into second at the top mark, following Ian once again. There was a tight group of the usual suspects hot on their heels but this time the Williams brothers Matt and Chris were in the hunt as well. Ian hung on to take another win from Snell, Glen and Matt Williams.

Ian Horlock convincingly won the event with four 1st and a 2nd, showing upwind speed most of us can only dream about. Milliner piped Snell for second by 1 point. Chris Williams in 7th won the silver fleet, Glen in 5th was first Master, Steve Mitchell first Veteran, Jonny Everett first M1 and Serena Stewardson in 30th was First Lady.

Exe put on a great spread of cakes to end the day on a sunny balcony, big thanks to all at Exe who looked after us very well!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Category Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 1092 Iain Horlock Standard Exe SC ‑3 1 1 1 2 1 6 2nd 1190 Cliff Milliner Standard Cotswold 1 ‑7 4 2 1 6 14 3rd 1186 Andrew Snell Standard Datchet Water 4 ‑6 2 3 4 2 15 4th 4 Gavin Young Standard Cotswold 2 4 3 6 3 ‑9 18 5th 1168 Alistair Glen Master Exe SC 5 2 5 5 ‑6 3 20 6th 1127 Mike Gibson Master Bartley 6 3 ‑7 4 5 5 23 7th 1201 Chris Williams Standard Cotswold ‑12 8 9 7 7 7 38 8th 1169 Matt Williams Standard Cotswold ‑21 5 6 16 8 4 39 9th 11 Stephen Hawley Standard Bartley 8 9 10 ‑13 11 8 46 10th 1012 Adian Neal Standard Sutton Bingham SC 7 11 11 12 ‑19 10 51 11th 1123 Jon Pebody Standard Hunts Sc ‑14 10 12 9 9 11 51 12th 1170 Simon O'Sullivan Standard Cotswold 15 ‑21 13 11 13 12 64 13th 1060 Symon Garratt Standard Exe SC 10 18 8 14 17 (DNC) 67 14th 1126 Alex Clapperton Standard Lilliput ‑20 15 14 10 16 13 68 15th 1184 Garry Butterfield Master Bartley ‑29 24 15 8 12 14 73 16th 1109 Ray Workman Standard Cotswold 19 16 17 15 10 (DNC) 77 17th 1080 James Gerwat Standard Felpham SC 11 20 16 ‑21 15 17 79 18th 1072 Simon Robins Master Porthpean SC 22 13 ‑25 18 18 18 89 19th 1196 Steve Mitchell Veteran Porthpean SC 13 (RET) 22 22 20 16 93 20th 1160 Paul Undrell Master Milton Keynes SC 9 ‑28 24 23 25 15 96 21st 1203 Steve Johnson Standard Cotswold 24 ‑31 21 17 14 20 96 22nd 553 Jonny Everett Standard Llangorse SC 17 12 ‑30 20 30 19 98 23rd 1079 Bob Horlock Master Exe SC ‑25 23 18 19 21 21 102 24th 1131 Phillip Taylor Master Bartley 18 17 20 ‑30 26 23 104 25th 652 Mark Nicholson Master Exe SC 26 ‑29 23 24 22 26 121 26th 446 Mike Upton Standard Exe SC (RET) 22 19 29 28 25 123 27th 1043 Richard Storrey Standard Cotswold ‑32 26 28 27 23 24 128 28th 1052 Andy Bethell Master Lilliput ‑31 30 29 25 24 22 130 29th 1134 Tom Baldwin Master Carsington ‑35 32 27 26 29 27 141 30th 1083 Serena Stewardson Standard Emberton Park 37 (RET) 33 33 32 30 165 31st 1187 Alan Bull Master Seafarers 16 14 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 168 32nd 1141 Robert Hills Veteran Cotswold 33 (RET) 26 31 33 DNC 169 33rd 1057 Ian Casewell Veteran Cotswold (RET) RET 32 32 31 28 169 34th 1025 Nick Whiles Master Attenborough SC (DNF) RET 34 34 34 29 177 35th 631 Rob Jones Standard Exe SC (DNC) DNC 31 28 27 DNC 178 36th 1178 Jeffery Robinson Master Bolton SC 23 19 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 180 37th 408 David Stephen Standard Arden SC (DNF) DNF 35 35 35 31 182 38th 1156 Rob Corner Master Attenborough SC 28 25 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 191 39th 1069 Brian Smith Veteran Bowmoor 27 27 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 192 40th 631 Robin Adams Master Exe SC 34 33 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 205 41st 1177 Pete Bingham Veteran Bowmoor 30 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 214 42nd 649 Tony Bleasdale Master Welbeck SC 36 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 220 43rd 1148 Peter Wibroe Veteran Bough Beech SC 38 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 222 44th 1139 Sam Hood Veteran Cotswold (RET) RET DNC DNC DNC DNC 230 44th 679 Stephen Blair Standard Beaven SC (DNF) RET DNC DNC DNC DNC 230