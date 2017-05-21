Please select your home edition
Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Brian Staite today at 7:56 am 20-21 May 2017
Optimists enjoy the sunshine at Hayling Island © Brian Staite

This was the 3rd Optimist Open meeting in the 2017 IOCA (UK) Southern Traveller Series sponsored by Rooster Sailing.

With the tide ebbing directly out of Chichester Harbour straight into the Southerly wind, the 55 Optimist sailors could see the choppy water on the race course from the beach where they were assembled. Soon they were to determine that what they could see wasn't the half of it and once on the race course it was clear that Hayling Bay was going to provide a real challenge for the scheduled 3 races on day 1.

PRO Tim Dickinson soon had racing underway and the top end of the fleet, many of whom recently qualified for World and European Championship Teams, revelled in the conditions. The younger sailors found the steep waves tricky to manage and the rescue fleet had numerous early customers. Race 1 went to local sailor Finley Dickinson.

Race 2 started soon after and with less water depth and slightly more breeze, the waves had increased. If the upwind legs were tricky, it was the downwind legs that were the real test with fantastic surfing conditions for those with the right technique, but serious wipe-out opportunity for others. James Foster mastered the conditions and won race 2. He also finished off the day with another win in race 3 which was the windiest of the day. With the tide at its lowest level the waves were now so steep that some were turning into proper white water – often when a sailor was already at max speed on the face of it. Many of the top sailors found themselves wiping out and once ashore there were plenty of excited stories being told by sailors and Rescue crews alike.

Optimists enjoy the sunshine at Hayling Island - photo © Brian Staite
Optimists enjoy the sunshine at Hayling Island - photo © Brian Staite

Sunday dawned brighter and calmer much to the relief of many. The first race of the day was led from start to finish by Toby Schonrock, back on the water after snapping his sprit on day 1. The clouds over the South Downs were building nicely and the breeze was obediently increasing. It had all the signs of a fantastic day of sailing and Race 2 was mastered by Junior sailor Henry Heathcote.

For the 3rd and final race of the day perfection had set in across the racecourse. 12 knots of breeze and bright sunshine made for classic 'Champagne sailing at Hayling' conditions – does sailing get any better than this? It was recently crowned Inland Champion, William Pank that took this race but it was the positions just behind him that would be the deciding factor for overall victory.

In the end, equal points score for 1st and 2nd place had to be decided on countback and so it was James Foster that took the overall title. Many thanks to the organisers at HISC for such a great sailing event and also thanks go to Rooster Sailing for the excellent prizes.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st6320James FosterPoole YC6115‑10417
2nd6394Finley DickinsonHISC1334‑7617
3rd6430Maria AthenaWWSC8423(UFD)219
4th6373William PankNorfolk Broads Yacht Club2‑8773120
5th6302Kieran YoungSpinnaker sc364‑125321
6th6459India Page‑WoodHISC and GWSC526211‑1226
7th6369Freddie LonsdaleRLymYC/ HISC758‑116834
8th6279Sam ThomsonEmsworth SC‑129598738
9th6345Henry HeathcoteRLymYC910‑151011040
10th6300Julia StaiteHISC471018(UFD)1150
11th6437Sam DickinsonHISC111191412‑2357
12th6471Ella LanceHISC1312‑228161362
13th6299Kuba StaiteHISC241912(DNF)4968
14th6180Megan FarrerEmswoth SC101416‑20201575
15th6348Delfina Sesto‑CosbyRLYC‑25132115151478
16th6230Toby SchonrockParkstone YC14(DNF)DNC12579
17th6324Raulf BerryHISC1715(DNC)16132687
18th6142Robert MawdsleyHayling Island SC20‑272019141992
19th6145Mathias PotterWarsash SC2129(DNF)1791793
20th6276Cameron HookGSC1517112626‑2795
21st5285Oliver WoodleyBurghfield27(DNF)1413252099
22nd6020James BarrettBurghfield SC1616(DNF)292121103
23rd6051Santiago Sesto‑CosbyRLYC3320276(UFD)18104
24th6100Grace PankNorfolk Broads Yacht Club18231921‑3828109
25th6323Freddie Howarthpoole yc26‑3113302424117
26th6400Henry KeeganParkstone‑4125182217.536118.5
27th6366Finley HartshornBow moor292624‑3217.522118.5
28th5909Emily SchonrockParkstone YC‑282828232325127
29th6418Anna UttingStarcross YC22182334‑4033130
30th6415Finian MorrisPapercourt SC‑383025332732147
31st6424Oli MaltbyDatchet47(DNC)DNC271916166
32nd5498Jake StokesRLymYC‑393232363335168
33rd4940Laura ElmsHISC3735293537‑43173
34th6164Jenna SnedkerHISC353633(BFD)3638178
35th6409William MorrisWarsash192426(DNC)DNCDNC183
36th6388Libby ThompsonHISC48(DNF)DNC282229184
37th6352Josh LyttleDatchet232130(DNC)DNCDNC188
38th6316Emma HutchingsPagham362217(DNC)DNCDNC189
39th5741George LanceHISC423331(BFD)4142189
40th5586Joel TravesSpinnaker SC40(DNC)DNF313137196
41st6346Emma BreeseRLymYC34(DNC)DNC382940198
42nd6387Oliver HughesDatchet30(DNF)DNCBFD2830202
43rd6389Rachel HarperHisc4634(DNC)414339203
44th6449Samuel GriffithsRLymYC31(DNC)DNC373944208
45th6376Freddie JonesHISC43(DNF)DNC403434208
46th5356Oliver VinesRlymyc32(DNC)DNCBFD3231209
47th5624India LanceHISC(DNF)DNCDNC243545218
48th5775Rosie ThompsonHISC(DNF)DNCDNC254241222
49th6404Annabelle VinesRlymyc(DNF)DNCDNC3930UFD240
50th6457Alice UttingStarcross YC(DNF)DNCDNC424547248
51st5579Josh StokesHISC44(DNF)DNC4446DNC248
52nd6114Liam WhelanHISC45(DNF)DNCBFD4446249
53rd5557Ben StokesHISC(DNC)DNCDNC434748252
54th6351Gabriella BurltonRoyal Southern49(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC277
55th5849Adam TrubridgeBurghfield Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC285
55th5879Grace LonsdaleRLymYC/HISC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC285
