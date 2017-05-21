Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller at Hayling Island Sailing Club

Optimists enjoy the sunshine at Hayling Island © Brian Staite Optimists enjoy the sunshine at Hayling Island © Brian Staite

by Brian Staite today at 7:56 am

This was the 3rd Optimist Open meeting in the 2017 IOCA (UK) Southern Traveller Series sponsored by Rooster Sailing.

With the tide ebbing directly out of Chichester Harbour straight into the Southerly wind, the 55 Optimist sailors could see the choppy water on the race course from the beach where they were assembled. Soon they were to determine that what they could see wasn't the half of it and once on the race course it was clear that Hayling Bay was going to provide a real challenge for the scheduled 3 races on day 1.

PRO Tim Dickinson soon had racing underway and the top end of the fleet, many of whom recently qualified for World and European Championship Teams, revelled in the conditions. The younger sailors found the steep waves tricky to manage and the rescue fleet had numerous early customers. Race 1 went to local sailor Finley Dickinson.

Race 2 started soon after and with less water depth and slightly more breeze, the waves had increased. If the upwind legs were tricky, it was the downwind legs that were the real test with fantastic surfing conditions for those with the right technique, but serious wipe-out opportunity for others. James Foster mastered the conditions and won race 2. He also finished off the day with another win in race 3 which was the windiest of the day. With the tide at its lowest level the waves were now so steep that some were turning into proper white water – often when a sailor was already at max speed on the face of it. Many of the top sailors found themselves wiping out and once ashore there were plenty of excited stories being told by sailors and Rescue crews alike.

Sunday dawned brighter and calmer much to the relief of many. The first race of the day was led from start to finish by Toby Schonrock, back on the water after snapping his sprit on day 1. The clouds over the South Downs were building nicely and the breeze was obediently increasing. It had all the signs of a fantastic day of sailing and Race 2 was mastered by Junior sailor Henry Heathcote.

For the 3rd and final race of the day perfection had set in across the racecourse. 12 knots of breeze and bright sunshine made for classic 'Champagne sailing at Hayling' conditions – does sailing get any better than this? It was recently crowned Inland Champion, William Pank that took this race but it was the positions just behind him that would be the deciding factor for overall victory.

In the end, equal points score for 1st and 2nd place had to be decided on countback and so it was James Foster that took the overall title. Many thanks to the organisers at HISC for such a great sailing event and also thanks go to Rooster Sailing for the excellent prizes.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 6320 James Foster Poole YC 6 1 1 5 ‑10 4 17 2nd 6394 Finley Dickinson HISC 1 3 3 4 ‑7 6 17 3rd 6430 Maria Athena WWSC 8 4 2 3 (UFD) 2 19 4th 6373 William Pank Norfolk Broads Yacht Club 2 ‑8 7 7 3 1 20 5th 6302 Kieran Young Spinnaker sc 3 6 4 ‑12 5 3 21 6th 6459 India Page‑Wood HISC and GWSC 5 2 6 2 11 ‑12 26 7th 6369 Freddie Lonsdale RLymYC/ HISC 7 5 8 ‑11 6 8 34 8th 6279 Sam Thomson Emsworth SC ‑12 9 5 9 8 7 38 9th 6345 Henry Heathcote RLymYC 9 10 ‑15 10 1 10 40 10th 6300 Julia Staite HISC 4 7 10 18 (UFD) 11 50 11th 6437 Sam Dickinson HISC 11 11 9 14 12 ‑23 57 12th 6471 Ella Lance HISC 13 12 ‑22 8 16 13 62 13th 6299 Kuba Staite HISC 24 19 12 (DNF) 4 9 68 14th 6180 Megan Farrer Emswoth SC 10 14 16 ‑20 20 15 75 15th 6348 Delfina Sesto‑Cosby RLYC ‑25 13 21 15 15 14 78 16th 6230 Toby Schonrock Parkstone YC 14 (DNF) DNC 1 2 5 79 17th 6324 Raulf Berry HISC 17 15 (DNC) 16 13 26 87 18th 6142 Robert Mawdsley Hayling Island SC 20 ‑27 20 19 14 19 92 19th 6145 Mathias Potter Warsash SC 21 29 (DNF) 17 9 17 93 20th 6276 Cameron Hook GSC 15 17 11 26 26 ‑27 95 21st 5285 Oliver Woodley Burghfield 27 (DNF) 14 13 25 20 99 22nd 6020 James Barrett Burghfield SC 16 16 (DNF) 29 21 21 103 23rd 6051 Santiago Sesto‑Cosby RLYC 33 20 27 6 (UFD) 18 104 24th 6100 Grace Pank Norfolk Broads Yacht Club 18 23 19 21 ‑38 28 109 25th 6323 Freddie Howarth poole yc 26 ‑31 13 30 24 24 117 26th 6400 Henry Keegan Parkstone ‑41 25 18 22 17.5 36 118.5 27th 6366 Finley Hartshorn Bow moor 29 26 24 ‑32 17.5 22 118.5 28th 5909 Emily Schonrock Parkstone YC ‑28 28 28 23 23 25 127 29th 6418 Anna Utting Starcross YC 22 18 23 34 ‑40 33 130 30th 6415 Finian Morris Papercourt SC ‑38 30 25 33 27 32 147 31st 6424 Oli Maltby Datchet 47 (DNC) DNC 27 19 16 166 32nd 5498 Jake Stokes RLymYC ‑39 32 32 36 33 35 168 33rd 4940 Laura Elms HISC 37 35 29 35 37 ‑43 173 34th 6164 Jenna Snedker HISC 35 36 33 (BFD) 36 38 178 35th 6409 William Morris Warsash 19 24 26 (DNC) DNC DNC 183 36th 6388 Libby Thompson HISC 48 (DNF) DNC 28 22 29 184 37th 6352 Josh Lyttle Datchet 23 21 30 (DNC) DNC DNC 188 38th 6316 Emma Hutchings Pagham 36 22 17 (DNC) DNC DNC 189 39th 5741 George Lance HISC 42 33 31 (BFD) 41 42 189 40th 5586 Joel Traves Spinnaker SC 40 (DNC) DNF 31 31 37 196 41st 6346 Emma Breese RLymYC 34 (DNC) DNC 38 29 40 198 42nd 6387 Oliver Hughes Datchet 30 (DNF) DNC BFD 28 30 202 43rd 6389 Rachel Harper Hisc 46 34 (DNC) 41 43 39 203 44th 6449 Samuel Griffiths RLymYC 31 (DNC) DNC 37 39 44 208 45th 6376 Freddie Jones HISC 43 (DNF) DNC 40 34 34 208 46th 5356 Oliver Vines Rlymyc 32 (DNC) DNC BFD 32 31 209 47th 5624 India Lance HISC (DNF) DNC DNC 24 35 45 218 48th 5775 Rosie Thompson HISC (DNF) DNC DNC 25 42 41 222 49th 6404 Annabelle Vines Rlymyc (DNF) DNC DNC 39 30 UFD 240 50th 6457 Alice Utting Starcross YC (DNF) DNC DNC 42 45 47 248 51st 5579 Josh Stokes HISC 44 (DNF) DNC 44 46 DNC 248 52nd 6114 Liam Whelan HISC 45 (DNF) DNC BFD 44 46 249 53rd 5557 Ben Stokes HISC (DNC) DNC DNC 43 47 48 252 54th 6351 Gabriella Burlton Royal Southern 49 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 277 55th 5849 Adam Trubridge Burghfield Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 285 55th 5879 Grace Lonsdale RLymYC/HISC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 285