SESCA's RYA 'Push The Boat' Open Day

by Mike Steele today at 11:41 am

The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association held a very successful Open Day at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday.

The event formed part of the Royal Yachting Association's 'Push The Boat Out' initiative to encourage everyone to get out on the water and celebrate a national week of sailing. The Open Day also featured as a BBC Sports' 'Get Inspired' Activity, as sailing trips and kayaking tasters were offered throughout the day. Local estate agents, Haart Bury St Edmunds, helped promote the event by putting up 'For Sail' signs around the area, which generated considerable interest.

The sun shone and there was light breeze which provided perfect sailing conditions for over 100 visitors, who came down to the Club. These included local councillor Susan Glossop and her family. Most of the visitors went out on the water and experienced sailing for the first time. Six families joined the Club, while several others took away membership application forms.

WASH Sailabilty, the Club's disabled sailing selection, took out visitors in their Access dinghies, while the Newmarket and Mildenhall Sea Cadets provided a colourful display by sailing around in their Toppers, Picos and new Quest dinghies.

SESCA is one of the most isolated sailing clubs in the country being the only sailing club in West and Mid Suffolk and SW Norfolk. It prides itself on being accessible to all with very low membership fees and a fleet of Club boats, so that it is not necessary to own your own in order to sail. For those who missed the Open Day, the Club will be holding a series of monthly Sunday afternoon 'Have a Go' sessions. See the Club's website, www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk for details.