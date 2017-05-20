Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

World comes to Portsmouth for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Crew Allocation

by Kathryn Foulkes today at 12:18 pm 20 May 2017
Clipper Race Crew Allocation © onEdition

The Clipper Race is truly a global event and that was reinforced by the turnout on Crew Allocation Day on Saturday 20th May in Portsmouth, UK.

It was the biggest Crew Allocation attendance in the 21-year history of the biennial event. More than 450 members of crew, representing an incredible 32 nationalities, flocked to the Portsmouth Guildhall to find out their teams and skipper for the Clipper 2017-18 Race, which will depart from Liverpool on Sunday 20 August.

Clipper Race Chairman and Founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was on hand to welcome everyone, and said: "Crew Allocation is one of the most important dates in the Clipper Race journey. This is where the foundation for strategies and team dynamics will be first laid as the members of the twelve teams meet each other and their Skipper for the first time, so I am very pleased to see a record number of people attending, from all corners of the globe."

Clipper 2017-18 Crew Member Keith Williams, 61, from Panmure, New Zealand travelled more than 3,600 miles, taking three planes and a train, to hear his name read out by his skipper David Hartshorn. The distance to the Portsmouth Guildhall is nothing to Keith's upcoming journey; he has signed up for the entire 40,000 nautical mile circumnavigation and says he wouldn't have missed Crew Allocation for anything.

Keith said: "I really wanted to meet my Skipper and team as they will be my family for a year. Some of them will be doing the full trip so it will be good to start up some friendships and bounce ideas off each other for the adventure ahead."

Safety was the core of the opening message from both Sir Robin and Clipper Race Director Mark Light, who spoke about the introduction of the personal AIS Beacons for crew and the development of a Safety Committee for each boat to support the skippers.

Mark Light said: "It's the Clipper Race, you know, the race is in the title. But the primary concern is safety of everyone. We have to run a safe event and we will do everything we can to do that. And I think the message is certainly home with all of the skippers. They are very good professionals and they will lead their teams in the right way and we will just continually put the message out and monitor situations and develop safety practices and cultures along the way."

The twelve Clipper Race Skippers then individually named the teams they will spend eleven months racing 40,000 nautical miles across the world's oceans. Along the way, the fleet of twelve 70-foot yachts will cross six oceans and stop in ports in six continents.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston added: "Over the next year, the crew will gain more experience and mileage in their log books than the average sailor.

"The more they learn about seamanship, the safer they will be as it is important to remember Mother Nature does not give out handicaps. Crew must follow their training and always strive to be the best team player they can be. This experience will be one they will never forget."

The eleventh edition of the unique biennial Clipper Race is the only event of its kind for non-professional sailors. Almost 5,000 crew have been turned into seasoned ocean racers during the past twenty years in what is still a rare accomplishment: more people have climbed Mount Everest than have raced around the planet on its oceans under sail.

Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of its eight legs, in one of the toughest endurance challenges. It is without doubt the world's greatest ocean adventure.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start and return to Liverpool's Albert Dock in Summer 2018 following its global route which will include stopovers in South America (port TBC), Cape Town, Western Australia (port TBC), Sydney, Hobart, East Coast Australia (port TBC) Sanya and Qingdao – China, Seattle – USA, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry – Northern Ireland.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Skipper revealed for Sanya
'Wendo' to lead debut Clipper Race campaign Wendy 'Wendo' Tuck, 52, from Sydney, Australia, has today been named as the professional Skipper who will lead the Sanya Serenity Coast team in the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Posted on 19 May Female Skipper to lead Visit Seattle
In the Clipper Race 2017-18 Nicola 'Nikki' Henderson, 23, from Guilford, UK, has today been named as the Skipper who will lead the Visit Seattle team in the upcoming edition of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 18 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team
In biggest round-the-world ocean race Tristan Brooks, 35, from Barmouth, Wales, has today been named as the Skipper who will lead the Unicef team in the upcoming edition of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 11 May German Skipper to lead China's Sailing City
In Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2017-18 Experienced yachtsman Chris Kobusch, 32, from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has today been named as the Skipper of the Qingdao yacht for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race campaign, which will start from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday August 20. Posted on 9 May Clipper Race to set sail from Liverpool
At Albert Dock on 20th August The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with the start and finish of this unique global challenge moving from the capital back to the River Mersey on the tenth anniversary of its last partnership with the region. Posted on 26 Apr Welcome to Britain
The GREAT Britain campaign extends Clipper Race partnership The UK Government's most ambitious marketing initiative, the GREAT Britain campaign, has announced it will be entering a team in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, the world's largest ocean race, which starts this August. Posted on 21 Apr Clipper Race responds to MAIB report
Into fatal accidents in the 2015-16 edition The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has today – Thursday 13 April 2017 - published its final report into two fatal accidents in the 2015-16 edition of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the first in the event's 20 year history. Posted on 13 Apr Unicef UK gifted a team entry
In world's largest ocean race Today it is revealed that Unicef, the world's leading children's organisation, will once again have a team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, one of the planet's toughest endurance challenges, which starts this August. Posted on 5 Apr Clipper 2017-18 Race introduces integrated AIS
In partnership with Official Supplier Ocean Safety AIS devices will be integrated into all lifejackets for the first time during the Clipper 2017-18 Race. The addition of personal location AIS devices marks the continual evolution of the Clipper Race to go above and beyond. Posted on 4 Apr Seattle returns as Host Port and Team Partner
In Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2017-18 It has been revealed today that the city of Seattle, USA, will once again welcome the biennial Clipper Round the World Yacht Race as a Host Port and Team Partner in the 2017-18 edition. Posted on 28 Mar

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy